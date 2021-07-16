A budget for solving the live-wire issues of our state

By: Pritom Jyoti Sarma

Assam will get the first budget of the incumbent government on 16th July, when the state’s first women Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog will present the budget on an ensuing day. Generally, the budget is the estimate of government revenues and expenditures over a certain period. But it has relevance because of its capacity to transform the lives of the people who are directly or indirectly related to the same. The proactive steps that the new government has taken in the first two months of its five-year tenure has instilled confidence among the masses. There is a sense of feeling that the upcoming Budget will give a new direction to the ailing economy of the state, measures for battling Covid 19, and welfare programmes for the various communities residing in the state. The government has also asked for suggestions from the general public for inclusion in the budget and the initiative allowed me to pen down such a narrative.

Assam with 3.05 lakh crores State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) is one of the poorest states of the country. The recent index of the NITI Aayog has also highlighted various grey areas in the social sector of the state. The two consecutive waves of Covid 19 has not only created a crippling economy at the state level but also in the country as a whole. The preceding event of Demonetization has not created a conducive environment for the economy and its results were visible much before the advent of the pandemic. The economy fell below 5% of the GDP with the highest unemployment level in the past 40 years. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has stated in a survey that there is a decreasing trend among the people seeking jobs. The survey also pointed out that the unemployment figures are highest among the age group of between (15-29) years. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was also a matter of concern for the states, as it brought an end to several taxes collected individually by the states. The GST compensations that the Centre owed to the respective states is another issue. Assam has also felt the impact of all these factors and judicious analysis of the same will help the state in formulating an inclusive budget.

There are various areas like Agriculture, industry, health, education, infrastructure etc where reforms are needed in the state. Assam is a state with the most people dependent on agriculture and allied activities. A well-administered policy on revamping the agricultural sector will create a level playing field in the sector. There are various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, PM- Kisan which have contributed significantly to the sector. Initiatives like Digital India and the transfer of benefits directly into the account of beneficiaries has plugged the leakages in the system. The role of the state government is important as most of the schemes of the central government are initiated on a ratio basis with the states. For example, in the case of the states of the North East, the share of the centre and states for various schemes are 90:10. But it doesn’t mean that the state government cannot initiate more steps in this direction. The schemes like Rayuthu Bandhu in Telangana and KALIA in Odisha were some of the popular schemes for the farmers of their states. The majority of the people in Assam resides in the rural periphery and are dependent on Agriculture. The Budget should look into this sector and initiate various measures for its overall development.

The two waves of corona have shown the dismal health infrastructure of our country. The issues like lack of oxygen, Beds, and health care personnel are huge bottlenecks in the health sector. However, in Assam, the then Health Minister and Present Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s bold steps and coordination have saved many lives in the two phases of the pandemic. His top to bottom approach in handling the first wave has saved Assam from the devastating impact of the second wave. But there are many remaining issues to be addressed, as health conditions and out of the pocket expenditures have converted many families to ravaging conditions like extreme poverty. The schemes such as Ayushman Bharat are addressing this issue, but more thrust should also be given in sectors like the ENT department, Psychiatry which is not at par in the health infrastructure of the state. Although Assam is progressing in terms of Medical Colleges and infrastructure, the issues like Kidney and liver transplant, Brain Injury, etc should be the focus area of the new government. Moreover, issues like Drug abuse, alcohol addiction, AIDS also needs serious introspection in terms of awareness and rehabilitation of the affected persons. The rate of cancer and diabetes is also increasing at an alarming rate in the state and proper orientation in this regard is also important.

Flood is a perennial problem in our state. Every year, It creates havoc on the lives of lakhs of people. How the largest river island in the world, Majuli has lost 340 Square kilometres of its land to erosion is proof of the problem. It is good that the new government has taken steps to solve the issue in the first months of its coming to power. Strengthening the state disaster management authority, flood control department should be initiated with the demarcation of areas from most affected to the least affected. A corpus of 500 crores should be reserved for handling the emergency measures until the arrival of central assistance.

The importance of tourism has increased manifold in the present era. The onset of globalisation and people to people connectivity has created a conducive environment for exploring the various places in the world. States like Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya, Sikkim has been earning a lot of revenues because of the tourism potential in their states. It also creates employment opportunities for the local people and youth. Assam is endowed with natural beauty and cultural heritage. But the state is not making enough progress in the tourism sector. The inflow of tourists to the state is very low and it contributes very little to the revenue of the state. Historical places like Majuli, Sibsagar, Tezpur, Hajo should be highlighted and given an all India outlook. The tourists have very less knowledge except for The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and the Kaziranga National Park in the Golaghat district. The concept of Eco-tourism is also an emerging theme in Assam with lots of potentials.

Other reforms like the police sector, education sector and the industrial sector should also be given stress in the Budget. The gaps between the police and the public are widely regarded as a grey area. Moreover, instances like corruption and favouritism in the police sector is not a new issue in Assam. What I feel is that a salary hike of the police personnel through a special package will go a long way in solving such a crisis. Initiatives like increasing the strength of the police force, 24×7 service procedures will also help in solving various issues plaguing the police sector. The government should also have a plan for land acquisition for industrial purposes in the state. A clear roadmap of government lands lying vacant should also be stressed in the budget. People who will be affected should be taken care of by providing proper rehabilitation measures. Assam needs private investment to solve her unemployment woes and for that to happen, a transparent single-window framework should be initiated by the state government. For example, people in places like Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita have a good stock of cattle in their houses. But a proper cooperative channel for selling their resources is missing. The vibrant dairy industry in Mehsana in Gujarat can also be replicated in Assam. A robust cooperative framework of farmers has ensured a regular supply of resources and demand in the dairy sector of the state. The recently tabled Cattle protection Bill in the Assembly should be in sync with such initiatives.

The Bodo Peace Accord and its objectives should be implemented at the earliest for achieving lasting peace in the BTR. Apart from it, a Karbi Peace Accord is also on the cards and proper direction should also be given in this area. Another area where the present Chief Minister has done a holistic job is revamping the education sector in terms of more recruitment of teachers and distribution of free textbooks to students. Then what is the reason that the parent’s preferences have been changing in favour of private schools in place of government schools? The infrastructure of the classrooms & school buildings should also be in the policies, as a modern environment will attract both students and teachers to perform their tasks with new zeal and enthusiasm. There are various positive points in the New Education Policy (NEP) and the Budget should also reflect on it. We have seen various schemes like old age pension, schemes for the people of tea garden communities. But the Indian politics has always relied on freebies like farmers loan waivers and other populist schemes. We need policies that have long term solutions to the problem of our state. Thus, I hope that the budget will initiate a mechanism much like NRC for determining the household variables in our state. We are still following the survey conducted in 2011. But the demographic dividend has changed over the years and a house to house survey much like Orunodoi for determining the incomes, sick patients, expenditures etc should be carried in the upcoming days. It will help in formulating welfare measures according to the needs of the people and not according to the changing trends of politics. A budget reflects the intent of the government towards its people. An inclusive Budget for giving Phillip in this direction can contribute to changing the contours of our state. The collective spirit and peoples participation is necessary for realising such a big task. I hope that the kind of pace with which the new government and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been working will help in making the government apparatus accessible to the people. (The author can be reached at [email protected])