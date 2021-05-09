A Copter hovers over the Red Planet

By: Kamal Baruah

Great things start with small steps. The Wright Brothers’ first successful historic flight on Earth at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903, lasted only 12 seconds. As Wilbur Wright watched the Flying Machine glide into the air, his brother Orville survived the world’s first plane crash. And since then, we’ve been flying on Earth for over 100 years. The American space agency has been talking for so long about its ‘Wright Brothers moment’ on Mars. Shouldn’t it be easier to fly on the Moon for its very thin atmosphere? Why is flying on Mars so hard? The answer to this is actually the fact that Mars’ atmosphere is extremely thin about 1% of the density on Earth, thereby it does not give the copter much air to bite into. Also, the pull of gravity on the Red Planet is less which requires a very light chopper. Nevertheless, it finally happened; NASA successfully flew a small drone helicopter on Mars.

It’s a proud moment for mankind as human beings have now flown a rotorcraft on another planet. The Perseverance Rover landed in a region of the Red Plant called ‘Jezero Crater’, now called the Wright Brothers Field, in February this year that carried the helicopter beneath it. ‘India Golf Yankee’ with the call sign ‘Ingenuity’, NASA set history to launch a helicopter from the surface of Mars. It hovered above 3m for roughly 30 seconds, swivelled and then landed safely. NASA also has already approved a helicopter mission to Titan, the big moon of Saturn in 2030S. It could be easier to fly there given its very thick atmosphere. India is also not far behind. Though landing on Mars is tougher, India is likely to send mission Mangalyaan-2 after Chandrayaan-3 on rover in 2022 and that will be an orbiter.

Mars had the right ingredients for life some billions of years ago or more, where water was flowing freely on the surface. Today, the Red Planet is hostile to life. It’s too cold for water to stay liquid on the surface, and the thin atmosphere lets through high levels of radiation, potentially sterilizing the upper part of the soil. A thicker carbon dioxide (CO2) atmosphere would have blocked more of the harmful radiation. The hope is this initial demonstration could eventually transform how we explore some distant worlds. Drones might be used to scout ahead for future rovers and even astronauts once they eventually get to Mars.

People have always been fascinated with aliens. There have been tons of books and movies about colonizing Mars for long. With the developments achieved so far, visiting Mars could no longer be impossible in the next few decades. On the other hand, there are other promising locations for extra-terrestrial life in our solar system. When it comes to nearby planetary destinations, moons of Saturn (Titan, Enceladus) and Jupiter (Europa) would be worth visiting in person. Life beyond Earth might be possible in future but would humanity find a new home in the universe is a question that currently has no answer.

Our earth’s biosphere contains liquid water, biologically useful elements and molecules ingredients that make it survivable. Our closest neighbour Venus has the most inhospitable weather of 460 degree C temperature. If Mars retained some reserves of water beneath its surface, it is not impossible for life to exist in it. Interestingly, Titan is the only moon in the solar system with a substantial atmosphere consisting mostly of nitrogen. It has organic molecules, rivers and lakes of liquid methane and ethane weather system in place of water, seasonal rains, dry periods and surface and dunes created by wind. Titan-like Europa and Enceladus have a surface reserve of liquid water. However, the bountiful chemicals available on Titan have raised speculation of lifeforms.

Mars is only 140 million miles away from our Earth. The other day I was watching the movie ‘The Martian’, a science fiction film of an astronaut’s lone struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind. Would a helicopter help to hover around our future home? Learning to fly a helicopter will not be easy but with a flight simulator, one can try some controls, instruments and advanced manoeuvres to master it. Let’s get some experience of real flying by playing video games or watching a Hollywood sci-fi, before the alien worlds are ready for colonization. (The writer is a former air-warrior)