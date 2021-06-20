A cup of lemon tea!

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

“Dhet!’ an exhausted Jeevan uncle surrendered. Each time, the more he strained his eyes the more his vision became blurred, the more he tightened his grasp over the tiny forceps the more his hands became jerky! In front of him there was a beautiful watch; one of its springs had been chipped off. His task was fixing its spring to make it functional. A boy had brought it to him a fortnight ago and stressed on the early repair of it, for it was a precious wristwatch of his master. The watch was indeed beautiful with a golden dial pad. Despite being old, it retained its pristine glittering. It must have been given to his master by someone special a long time back, otherwise, such an old watch would have been kept in the remotest corner of the house! Jeevan uncle took his heart to repair it, but he failed several times. Two days ago, that boy had come to him for the watch and showed annoyance at his not having been able to repair it till then. Jeevan uncle had to digest all his sarcastic comments. Had it been in those days of his youth it would have taken him hardly half an hour, but now, a fortnight seemed inadequate for him. He stared at it with tired eyes and a fatigued mind and felt helpless as if it was an enigma lying in front of him that he would never be able to solve it.

Evening came and Jeevan uncle turned on the lights. Soon a dim illumination filled his small shop. But once, when he had sharp blue eyes and strong hands, many people visited him and his shop was one of the famous shops in the town. Now, through the thick glass of his spectacles, he noticed busy people wearing their fashionable clothes taking evening errands. Nobody seemed to feel any curiosity to turn their heads to his shop. The street before him bustled with cars and bikes, and just across the busy street, there was a newly opened restaurant where he could see the exciting cues of people to have their turns. In fact, to his right and left, to his front, there were several stores and shops with their glowing signboards with all modern amenities, and here, Jeevan uncle was just an identity of the past, old enough to be forgotten.

When Nirmala was a girl of twenty years, she once had come to his shop with some of her friends to buy a wall clock for a marriage party. Jeevan uncle was robust at that time, full of energy and dreams. Two months later, he had fastened a beautiful ladies watch around her wrist. Oh, how happy she was then! She had adored the gift with her twinkling hazel eyes and fingered tenderly over its smooth surface. Oh, so much love and gratefulness were reflected in those eyes! Now, her only existence was inside a black and white framed still photo with a smiling face, being hungover the wall beside his chair. She always used to smile in that way. Now, when he sometimes used to stare at this photo, he always felt her presence around him, like the air going inside his chest. When Jeevan uncle was a young boy, he had never thought while dealing with his customers that one day would come, when he would have to ponder deeply how swiftly time flies. In this universe, all the known faces and events are being engulfed by eternal time ruthlessly and we are nothing but a speck of dust – Jeevan uncle had understood now.

Seeing the people eating in the restaurant across the street, he felt a strong desire for a cup of tea. A cup of tangy lemon tea blended with pepper and masala! He felt his throat going dry. Santosh the boy, who used to walk the whole town with a container of lemon tea on his right hand and a bag of sweets on his left hand, was supposed to arrive by now. He came out to the footpath and craned his neck in both directions in search of him, but couldn’t find him amidst the thick crowd. Instead, he saw the boy who had given him the watch, coming to him in his steps. What would he answer?

The boy, “Uncle, there is good news for you.’’

“What is it?’’ a puzzled Jeevan uncle replied.

“You needn’t repair the watch. My master has been transferred to a distant place; there is no chance of his coming back. Now, you can keep it.’’

On hearing this, Jeevan uncle stammered, “What will I do with such a precious watch? It won’t suit on my wrist.’’

“What will l do with a non-functional watch. You can give it to someone special after repairing it,” the boy answered.

Saying this, the boy departed and soon mingled in the evening crowd.

Whom he would give it to? It was a man’s watch. If it had been a lady’s watch, he could’ve given it to her already married daughter. Should he give it to his son-in-law? No, he was such a brute, Jeevan uncle never liked him. Then to whom would he give it? An old non-functional watch, though being precious!

He again tried to fix it and interestingly, after five or six tries he succeeded. As he adjusted its hands, it started running and now, it was a fully functional wrist watch!

Santosh came after some time. He offered him a steaming lemon tea and a samosa. But instead of paying him the money, Jeevan uncle proudly held the watch before him and said, ‘’Take it.’’

At first Santosh was doubtful whether the old man was saying it truthfully, but uncle assured him. Santosh toyed with the watch for a few seconds, then said, “It is a costly watch!’’

“Yeah,” the uncle said confidently.

“But I can’t afford it,’’ said an honest Santosh.

“You don’t have to pay for it,’’ replied uncle.

Santosh’s eyes widened with astonishment and tried to read the face of Jeevan uncle, carefully.

“Do you really mean it?’’ he asked confusingly.

“Of course, take it.’’ Jeevan uncle reiterated. “I’ve never seen a watch on your wrist. From today, you can wear it. But there is one condition, every evening you have to come to me at around five in the evening and give me a cup of lemon tea for free,’’ uncle winked at him and retorted.

Santosh, quite excited, happily agreed to his deal and left the place with a mouthful of smile.