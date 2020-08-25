A DIVINE CONNECTION

By: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Initially it was for fun. Then it became a habit.

Very often in the evenings, Amlan would come to this bar, and silently occupy a corner seat. He wasn’t much of a drinker. But his bar-visits sometime de-escalated many of his unanswerable tensions. Earlier he’d been a little claustrophobic, but now this smoke filled stifling air never irritated him.

Amlan leaned on his sofa, and closed his eyes.

It was like a spark in the soul! It was like a healing touch, an aromatic fragrance being drifted by a soft breeze. It felt like lying beside a stream, and listening to the splashing sound of the downstream water hitting a pristine rock! Amlan tried to listen and understand every word. The sweet melodious voice touched his eardrum, and took him to a state of bliss. The buzzing hall of a few minutes before had quieted down. Dreamily, he opened his eyes, took a swig of whiskey, and caught the sight of a girl’s face. Her eyes were innocent, her smile beautiful. She was standing on a slightly elevated makeshift stage along with her group of musicians, at the far end of the hall.

Midnight Bar! The name didn’t match. The bar seldom continued beyond eleven at night. Amlan was new to this metro. Practically he couldn’t gain any friend because of his reserved nature. The IT Company he worked with was very demanding. His life had been stressful, monotonous and boring before he discovered this place. But now, the city seemed attractive!

Amlan looked at the girl’s direction. He couldn’t properly make out her face as the interiors were dimly lit. But she was attractive. Her personality didn’t fit into this atmosphere, he thought. He was certain if some great god father’s eyes fell on her; she would become a great singer one day.

That night, quite unexpectedly, after coming out of Midnight Bar, as Amlan was heading to his rented house as usual, he heard a voice calling him from back. “Please wait! Are you going straight?” It was a female voice. He stopped, and looked back. As he tried to speak out, his heart skipped a beat.

“Yes…but.. you!” There was still some time to close the Bar. She giggled. First time, he saw her face so closely! She was smiling and her cheeks dimpled a little. Amlan was astonished at her friendly tone. They hadn’t been introduced yet!

“Today my brother isn’t with me. He has gone to my maternal uncle’s house. Other days, he is always with me.”

“Oh! No problem.” He tried for words to hit a decent conversation.

“Should we?” The girl broke his mental inertia. With a shrug of shoulders, he said, “Of course!” The street was silent. The street lights were glowing brightly, so bright that Amlan hesitated to look directly at her face.

“Where do you stay?” Amlan started.

“Near Dalhousie square.”

“Where is it?”

“You don’t know?! It is only a kilometre away.”

“I’m new to the city,” Amlan surrendered.

“I didn’t know that. I thought you’re from this city,”- she walked beside him.

“I’ve seen you often for the last one month,” she said, after a long pause.

One month, so accurate! Amlan blushed, she didn’t notice.

“You know, I work at Midnight Bar only because of my family problem,” her voice carried an air of dissatisfaction.

“Every work is beautiful. But honestly, being gifted with such a nice voice, you could’ve opted some other ways.”

“No way, I can’t leave my family. My brother is only thirteen.”

For a moment, Amlan felt he had done a crime visiting Midnight Bar. A rectification was necessary, “Actually I come here as I’ve nothing to do in the evening.”

“No no, I’m not talking about you. My father’s income isn’t sufficient to run a family properly. So I’ve decided to come here,” the girl continued. “But the owner of the Bar is strict. I’ve not encountered any shameful incidents till date.”

Amlan thought once, how clearly the girl was divulging her secrets in front of an unknown man! He shot a stealthy glance at her. She was walking with her eyes fixed on the street. Amlan felt privileged.

“But you’ve a beautiful voice,” Amlan wanted to divert the conversation.

She didn’t acknowledge his compliment.

“I only come here to hear you sing,” Amlan couldn’t keep back his emotion. Alcohol effect!

“Are you serious?” her eyes widened. Now, a ripple of satisfactory smile waved over her face.

“Yes, honestly!”

By the time they reached a T junction, the street lights had become scanty. In a faint illumination of a distant light, the girl stopped and said, “I must take leave of you now.”

Amlan waited till the girl disappeared into an alley engulfed by darkness. Then he continued his walk.

Next evening, Amlan felt her voice sweeter than before; songs were more romantic, as if the lyrics had been intended to him only! He was mesmerised. Ten days following that night, Amlan went home to attend his cousin’s marriage ceremony. There he stayed almost a week. But during that period, he got a bad news. The news was televised, as well as was published in news papers. Police had raided the Midnight Bar and arrested two most wanted criminals.

Returning from home, one evening, Amlan took his walk to the Midnight Bar. It was obviously closed. A huge padlock hung at the shutter. Thereafter, he took many an evening stroll around that place in the false hope of meeting the girl, but his hopes vanished like a mirage, and ultimately he quitted his urge to go to that place again.

Two years passed. Since then he’d abandoned the habit of visiting a bar. Instead, he’d developed the habit of socialising with his colleagues. With them, he went to the cinemas, took evening strolls, frequented their rooms etc. But as Amlan’s days were becoming more enjoyable, his transfer order came. He’d become such a lovely chum to his colleagues that they wanted to throw a lavish party at one of the famous hotels in the Metro, in the loving memory of all the days had been spent with them. Barring the senior officials, the light minded young people partied that night at hotel Blue Moon. That night, when Amlan was sipping whiskey with his friends, he heard a sweet voice, being nicely blended with instrumental sounds. After many days, or months, Amlan’s heart ached at the thought of leaving this Metro to another one.

At eleven, they ended their party. Amlan persuaded his friends to leave him alone, saying he wanted a lone walk on the last night in this Metro. His friends understood his emotions.

Amlan waited outside the Blue Moon hotel. He smoked two cigarettes in fifteen minutes. At one time, surrendering his false hope, as he was about to take his steps and turn left, he heard a voice say from back, “Excuse me, are you going towards Dalhousie square?”