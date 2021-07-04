A garden treat!

By: Kamal Baruah

They sing themselves in perfect harmony; they dance in synchronization to the beats of Madal (two-headed hand drum) during autumn. Jhumur is a mesmerizing dance form of the tea-tribes community in Assam. They work during the day and dance at night-time. I had the opportunity of witnessing it live, courtesy of Ratulda’s lunch invitation at Dhulapadung.

One fine weekend we finally decided to meet him in his bungalow. My bike had jolted on the bumpy road of Rangapara despite the fact I drove carefully on the muddy lane. The path was very steep so I was careful that my better half did not fall in our honeymoon trip. We saw a few groups of tea garden workers plucking leaves in the lush green picturesque tea gardens.

The peaks of Silver oaks (shade tree) were shrouded in mist. The lonely hut was covered with tea vegetation which felt like seeing a large green carpet as its trunks are thick and gnarled due to regular pruning. Our cousin was the Manager of the garden. As we arrived, a boy shied away from us. The blissful beauty of the cottage fetched us a lifetime experience. On arrival at the Tea Estate, we were taken to a small patio. There was absolute silence, so much so, that one can hear even a pin drop. After a while, tea was served as we waited for my cousin’s arrival from the office. The year was 2001, and cellphones had not arrived yet. My cousin’s timing was unquestionable and he appeared, clad in white sharp at noon.

Soon we tiptoed upstairs; mesmerized by the woodwork of Assam-type architecture. Even the floor of the washroom was wooden. The wind stirred the Teak leaves lying on the path. We let the gentle breeze cool our faces. We had a drink on the balcony that was surrounded by its own tea plantation and walked in the garden in the cool of the day.

With the arrivals of monsoons, the primary work of harvesting and plucking reached its peak. We observed the super skill of workers plucking leaves with their nimble fingers. Ironically tea companies don’t consider it as skill work. They’ve to pluck long buds in case of CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea and new green bud for orthodox tea. Tea plantation is one of the lowest-paid work in which women are highly marginalized where the industry is purely dependent on female workers. Wages are determined through collective bargaining under the Plantation Labour Act (PLA). They inherit jobs as permanent workers from one generation to the other. By the time, we were briefed about the lucid account of a tea garden; the next call was ready for lunch.

The platters and bowls were placed for the formal meal by two serving boys that perfectly followed the mnemonic BMW. Bread and butter are placed at the left, the serving plate/meal in the centre, and the glass water on the right. They’re not a professional chef but they cook year after year in predisposition. The banquet was a sumptuous, luxurious meal especially the rajma curry was so delicious. As the sun decided to set; workers took a break from their daily schedule. We also dressed after coffee and went to enjoy a session of Jhumur Nach (Jhumur dance). Young girls clasped tightly each other’s waist while holding the precision of footwork. The broad red borders of sarees looked simple, yet colourful. As we returned after a good time, we were met with a cacophony of animal sounds. We cowered in fear as a herd of elephants moved close to us. The tea folk’s Jhumur had been so enthralled by the steady periodic resonances that we hardly felt dread in that garden treat.