A GLIMMER OF HOPE

The birth of a baby triggers joy amidst gloom caused by monsoon floods in a remote village of Assam

By: Bishnu Chouhan

Natural calamities are like sores in the lives of the poor, for whom every passing day is about struggle for sustenance. My family too is no stranger to misery that comes without calling. In fact we are among those unfortunates who have had a tryst with fate in every monsoon that I have seen. My grandfather had migrated to Assam from West Bengal during the pre-independence Hindu-Muslim riots. Since then we’ve been residents of Singri Chapori, a small village in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district and were engaged in tea gardens of Dhekiajuli T.E. With monsoons come many woes for the tea garden people, and particularly in our village, which remains cut off from the rest of the world. All my life, I’ve never seen a proper road connectivity, nor a durable bridge over the Belsiri river. Only in dry season, vehicles bring hope and relief to the people of this far flung area, but with the onset of monsoons, troubles set in – in the form of hardships, lack of communication and transportation, outbreak of epidemics and consequent struggle to reach hospitals, food shortage. Ferries and boats have been the only means of communication. In last year’s monsoon, towards end of August, the continuous downpour for six consecutive days left our village in deluge and people marooned. Imagine what it would be now, that the entire state is reeling under the impact of incessant rains for weeks. The 2019 monsoon was a catastrophe for my village and my family was badly affected. The rains had swelled the rivers and left us in despair and in helplessness. My wife was in her last stages of pregnancy. One can only imagine the trauma our hearts and minds were in. My wife delivered. It was a healthy boy. The birth of our son, in healthy condition, gave us enough reasons to forget our misery. For the moment we were in a celebrative mood, despite the dangers lurking near us from the swelling river. At anytime, there could have been a spill over and we would just be washed away. On the third day, the army evacuated our new born son and wife by boat with great care from our house and shifted to a flood relief camp near Singri High School, Dhekiajuli.

But due to lack of proper medical care, my wife’s health deteriorated rapidly and the child contacted viral infection. There was chaos all around and I was feeling distraught with each passing moment. I tried to go to local government hospital, but to no avail as all recourses were already exhausted and there was no vacant space. At this moment of distress, I overheard about a medical camp being organized at Sitalmari Centre by the army. I immediately rushed to the medical camp and narrated my story to the army doctor. In spite of his busy schedule of looking after hundreds of people, agreed to visit my house. We ferried a boat, crossed Belsiri river and walked through inundated area to reach my house at Singri Chapori. The medical team carried my wife and son on a stretcher to a temporary medical base where the doctor examined and administered them requisite medication. I collected the rest of the medicines from medical camp. With right prescription and prayers, my wife and son started to improve. I took a deep sigh of relief. Notwithstanding the challenging days ahead that we as a family would have to fend for ourselves, for the moment all that mattered the most was that we were together – me, my wife and son.