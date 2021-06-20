A heavy tax on the elderly

By Kamal Baruah

There has been a steady increase in demand against deducting TDS – Tax Deducted at Source from pensioners in India off late. Notably, senior citizens in India are not eligible for medical insurance, driving license, and even jobs for infirmity whereas the government spends crores of rupees on irrelevant social schemes to woo voters. Income Tax should be applicable for those who survive and make ends meet through pension after their retirement age and to widows or to disabled people. Surprisingly, India provides tax exemption to Members of Parliament and state legislators in respect of their daily allowances in entirety, over and above, nil TDS on their pension.

Besides, people classified under Scheduled Tribe and residing in a Sixth Schedule area are also exempted from paying income tax. Pension received on gallantry awards of Armed Forces and NPS – National Pension Scheme are also exempted for tax deductions. It is imperative to note that TDS is not deducted on family pension as the latter does not come under the ambit of Income Tax. Nevertheless, it is heartening to see that TDS provisions are applicable under the head of salary. Under Section 60 of the CPC and section 11 of the Pension Act, pension is described as an allowance. While a pension is paid on a monthly basis, there is also an option of receiving tax exempted lump sum in the form of commuted pension. On the other hand, pension paid on a periodical basis i.e. uncommuted pension is fully taxed.

Nationalized banks are allowed deductions and grant relief for any pension arrears. And pension amount is deducted from the beginning of the Financial Year (FY) itself. Ironically there is no scope for earmarking investment for the very first month as March pension is credited on the first working day in April. Thereby all taxable pensioners contribute TDS at least a month to raise the revenue of ITO’s exchequer. Shouldn’t the department give a fair chance to submit investment details for at least a month?

Pension income is taxed as salary income, whereas the interest on various investments is taxed as income from other sources. When it comes to Pension Provident Fund (PPF), the interest income is tax-exempt. If the pensioner’s taxable income i.e., pension in addition to taxable interest minus investments such as PPF, health premium which are eligible for deduction, is above the exemption limit in an Assessment Year (AY), he is liable to file ITR.

ITR Forms now come filled up in advance in order to execute the filing of ITR in a quick manner. The fields are set to be pre-filled with details of salary income, tax payments, TDS, etc. Taxpayers also expect the details like capital gains from listed securities, dividend income, and interest from banks, post office, etc. to be pre-filled from this FY 2020-21. Besides, there are tax reforms such as Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000, interest income and medical expenses that intend to offer benefits. At the same time, the government is concerned about giving exemption from filing ITR for citizens above 75 years who only have pension and interest as a source of income. The paying bank will deduct the necessary tax on their income.

Senior citizens can choose to pay income tax under an optional new tax regime. The New Tax Regime is available with lower tax rates and zero deductions/exemptions. New Slab Rates 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30% for 2.5L to 5L, 5L to 7.5L, 7.5L to 10L, 10L to 12.5L, 12.5L to 15L, income above 15 Lakh respectively against existing Slab Rates of 5%, 20%, 30% for 3L to 5L, 5L to 10L and income above 10 Lakh. All they just need to do is switch over the Tax Regime in the time of submitting the ITR form by clicking a push button on the computer and compare/analyze from both the tax regime.

Senior citizens need to invest the hard-earned lifetime savings in such a way that it fetches a regular income that may explore and diversify across them to keep returns, safety and liquidity under control. In a falling interest rate scenario, fixed incomes on deposits are hit the most. The interest income earned is also fully taxable, and TDS is applicable if interest is more than INR 50000 per year. The drop in the returns from investments in the last few years means that senior citizens require a bigger corpus to receive the same returns.

The time for ITR of AY 2021-22 is arriving shortly. A number of financial rules have already been changed. The government has made the changes in order to facilitate the taxpaying entities. These changes are expected to impact the monthly budget. The deadline for issuing Form 16 is extended till 15th July and the due date for filing return of income for AY 2021-22 are extended to 30th September 2021 for regular assessments. However, the process of filing ITR can become quite complex for understanding the implications of what senior citizens are filing in the form. Moreover, they are purely e-filing and linked with Aadhaar now. Isolation, abuse, catastrophic health care and fear of Covid-19 hit the seniors most. Should all senior citizens be exempted for filing ITR in this FY 2020-21 or fully exempted from TDS/income tax. Assesses taxes pay for welfare benefits to our society. The more holistic approach is required for drawing new attention towards social justice to the political clout of India’s senior citizens.