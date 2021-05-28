A legislative council for Mamata’s West Bengal

By: Kalyani Shankar

Even as the post-poll violence and vendetta politics continue in West Bengal, one more flashpoint has emerged between the Centre and the state with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet deciding to revive the Legislative Council last week. Revival of the second chamber is one of Mamata’s campaign promises. Banerjee had said that eminent people and veteran leaders who were not nominated for the assembly elections would be made members of the Vidhan Parishad. In other words, she wants some more leeway for her patronage.

Over the years, the revival or abolition of legislative councils in states has become one of political expediency. The Legislative Council is constituted as per Article 168 of the Indian Constitution. Currently, only six states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka — have a Legislative Council. Kashmir too had one, until the state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in 2019.

India’s transition from unicameral to bicameral legislature started under the Government of India Act, 1919, which established the Rajya Sabha in 1921. The Simon Commission in 1927, citing complexity and expenditure, was also divided about its feasibility. Then the Government of India Act of 1935 set up bicameral legislatures in Indian provinces.

The framers of the Constitution felt that in the beginning, the states of Bihar, Bombay, Madras, Punjab, the United Provinces, and West Bengal would have a Legislative Council.

The Constitution gives limited powers to the Legislative Council.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, Bengal’s first chief minister after Independence, formed the Vidhan Parishad in 1952. When Congress lost power in many states in 1967, the United Front coalition government in West Bengal got the council abolished in 1969. Punjab followed suit, abolishing its Legislative Council later that year.

However, having or not having a Legislative Council has now become apolitical issue. Some leaders argue that it is important as it can accommodate individuals and people of eminence who do not like to contest the Assembly polls, exactly what Mamata Banerjee says. They believe that it can act as a watchdog and keep a check on hasty decisions. Those against say that it is a burden on the exchequer and it is normally used to rehabilitate the politicians.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed a resolution seeking to abolish the council in 2020. The council was first set up in 1958. Then the TDP chief minister N.T. Rama Rao got it abolished in 1985. The Congress chief minister Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy got it revived in 2007. Last year, the Council dominated by the TDP referred three Capital Bills to a Select Committee, which provoked the current chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking measures to abolish the council.

Creating or abolishing a Council has been a contentious issue for the last four decades in Tamil Nadu.

The MG Ramachandran government abolished the council in 1986 to block the entry of the DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Since then, DMK has made attempts to re-establish the Council, and AIADMK has opposed such moves. Now that the DMK is back in power revival of the council is on the cards.

Councils have also played a constructive role on occasion. A deep study to find out the role of the council in enhancing the legislature process needs to be taken up. But creation or abolition of Councils should not become a frivolous decision based on the whims and fancies of the egoistic leaders and political parties. A parliamentary standing committee has suggested framing a national policy but it may not be the best way forward. Given these circumstances, it will be prudent to leave it to the states. (IPA Service)