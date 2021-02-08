A lesson for a lifetime

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

This incident happened in some interior village of Assam when electricity hadn’t made its entry into the lives of the people. On that particular night, the excited villagers were enjoying the ‘Rukmini haran’, – one of the famous Ankia Naat of our Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva, in the village naamghar. In the yellowish glow of the multiple gas lanterns, the actors tried to keep the audience spellbound with their extraordinary performances. Their rehearsed dialogues and the beats of khool-taal drifted far on that still night into other villages. The nearby villagers, who’d decided not to come because of distance, couldn’t restrict themselves at the last moment. The whole namghar was jam-packed with spectators. Our grandparents also waddled on the dark village roads, staining their cracked lips with red betel juice, to reach the naamghar. The local people had erected a few makeshift stalls in a short span of time around the namghar to serve the audience with steaming tea and snacks, with an aim to make a healthy profit out of it. Occasionally, the children thronged to those stalls, and pestered their parents to buy them candies from the alluring plastic containers. The villagers enjoyed the night to such an extent that the enjoyment was no less than that enjoyed during the Bohag bihu. The old and the married women and the girls, occupied the earthen floor of the namghar while the adult males had to enjoy it from the backside, standing. In that captivating moment, one boy, Manish, hailing from the nearby town who’d come to visit his friend Jiten’s home Jiten also arrived at this place to enjoy the Bhaona. He had never witnessed a Bhaona in his lifetime and hence was restless for the same. However during the programme, a fair girl, whose eyes resembled a pair of lotus petals, and hair fell up to her waist mesmerised him. He elbowed his best friend Jiten, and motioned to the girl. Jiten raised his eyebrows in warning, indicating that wouldn’t be a nice idea to disturb a girl. But our brave boy decided to take a risk. After all, he wasn’t a coward! He bought a handful of candies from a nearby stall and took advantage of the captivated audience; he took one candy at a time, and threw at the direction of the girl. He missed a few initial throws. Meanwhile, Jiten clutched at Manish’s shoulder and whispered, ‘’ Don’t do this!’’ to which Manish replied, ‘’Huh! Don’t worry. I’m trying to catch her attention.’’ Manish continued his forbidden game of throwing candies at the girl of his interest when suddenly; one hit a girl next to her. She was Jamini. She wasn’t like any other girl of the village. The villagers usually kept a safe distance from her because of her rough nature. She immediately looked back and caught Manish at the moment when he was going to throw the next candy. Jamini only could see his white teeth through his wide smile, as the backside was shadowy and Manish had a dark complexion. She thought it was for her that Manish was throwing the candies. Honestly, no village boy had shown any interest in her since her growing up. And now she was in no mood to lose it! She stood up at once and made her way through the sitting crowd. Before Manish had time to disappear from the scene she was before him, looking directly at his eyes. “Why were you throwing candies at me?’’ she opened up her palm to reveal a candy in it. ‘’Actually I was…’’ Manish was caught red handed. His voice trembled. Jiten was standing beside Manish, half smiling, but he wasn’t in a position to rescue his friend from Jamini. Manish’s smile vanished unconsciously, and he said, – ‘’Sorry!’’

‘’Why sorry! No problem. Let’s get out of here and talk in private,’’ said Jamini. Manish hadn’t expected such a reaction. A few curious glances from the crowd made Jiten nervous. He understood it would be better to take his friend away from the gathering. Otherwise, his friend might face the fury of the villagers for being so bold to tease a village girl. He dragged Manish out of the Namghar premise to a place where there was darkness. Jamini followed them. When they reached the road back home and identified their bicycles Jiten shouted at Manish to get on it immediately and dash off. But Jamini wasn’t the girl to leave Manish so easily. She grabbed Manish by his shirt’s collar, and brought him face to face. “Why did you throw candies at me? Do you want to marry me? Do you want to haran (abduct for a forced marriage) me?’’ The words felt rough on her tongue. ‘’Sorry sister, I mistakenly threw candies at you,’’ said a frightened Manish, apologising. The very next moment, Jamini struck Manish with a tight slap on his left cheek. Manish saw fireflies before his eyes as he had never imagined a girl’s hand could be so tough. Still holding his collar, Jamini roared, “Don’t do this in future. Now get off!’’ Jamini pushed Manish away with such a thrust that he had to sway a number of times before resuming his upright posture. The sharp painful sensation remained on to his cheek for quite some time thereafter. That very night, Manish left his friend’s village with a vow not to come back again. Reached his home disoriented by the next dawn, after having pedalled his bicycle at a stretch for hours. Like a nightmare the face of Jamini remained in his memory forever.