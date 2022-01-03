A Misconceptualized Perception To Education

By: Riha Jaishi

Education is the key to progress and development. The educational sector of any society takes a lead to frame its youth with ideas and a vision of innovation that fuels the path of prosperity in every aspect. This very idea of innovation should not only be approached keeping the theoretical purpose in hand, instead, these visions should also flow around to find their way into the real world through practical application of the same. Thinking out of the box is pivotal in moulding an innovative mindset. Nevertheless, our society has reached a point where people, in general, fail to distinguish between theoretical knowledge and its practical usage, where apparently the emphasis gets majorly tilted on the theoretical aspect of things that subsequently encloses the boundaries of our limitless mind. This, in turn, has lead to the creation of void; a void created owing to the fettered and limited state of our mindset stuck to the flipping pages of gigantic books that never make it to their original destination.

Our educational setup has faced consequences owing to its narrower perspective and approach. It is a manifestation of a situation that has engulfed students into a loop that they are unable to detach themselves from. This loop is predominated by rote learning; obsession with marks; misconception of exams; lack of research, and undoubtedly distorted approach to learning.

For some sections of students, be it at school or university level, education has been limited to the act of rote learning that has trapped students in the clutches of memorizing. To a certain extent, a student can engage in memorizing facts, but not the entire syllabus as such. Some students do possess the ability to memorize from scratch and have no say in constructing a sentence on their own. This is viewed as a severe impediment to attaining knowledge and expanding creativity. Rote learning has impacted the minds in a way that has shunned down the students’ ability to ponder on their own and has rather distanced them from contributing to the originality of any set of writing. Instead, the best alternative would be learning through meaningful comprehension that includes the implementation of creative skills.

Obsession with marks has rather taken a toll on the lives of the students. Not only the students but parents equally emphasize marks over anything else. In fact, the comparison made between students is borne out of this very obsession. Comparing one student to another based on marks has been a practice in our society since time immemorial and it has not witnessed any significant change as such. Comparison has never really nurtured the mindsets of the students but has rather pushed them to the brink of paranoia, where some end up taking their lives as an outcome. The mental trauma sets in due to such haunting and pressurizing conditions.

On the other hand, this very obsession with marks is interlinked with the approach to exams. Exams are conducted everywhere around the world, however, the magnitude in our country has been taken to heights. Failing an exam creates chaos in a family and the student is belittled his or her entire life. The exam has become synonymous with learning that is viewed as a means to fathom the intelligence of a student. Here, students only study for the sake of clearing their exams with flying colours. Students only have the fear of failing exams that ultimately bind them to compromise the quality and content of resources meant for knowledge. The act of acquiring Knowledge has been diminished only to the level of exam, where knowledge is tested through exams. Bookish knowledge is all our society prioritizes, where extra learning is less encouraged.

Research activities are also not encouraged nor promoted at large. Several institutions do not include research papers as a part of their syllabus. This makes the students clueless about the basic research skill or ideas that they would require for pursuing research in their career ahead. Developing a research-oriented mindset is also a skill that many students lack that could aid them in their prospects.

In a nutshell, we have a flawed approach to education. Our society has been basking in the age-old tradition of prioritizing marks and degrees over anything. Receiving a degree is the most celebrated achievement. But what if degrees are not put to a proper use and are kept only for the sake of boasting it. There are instances around that shed light on individuals piling degrees upon degrees that sit idly at home without having to contribute to the work front. If degrees would have been basic criteria for a designation, there wouldn’t have been billionaires ruling the world through their creativity and innovations. Apart from degrees, people should also look out for external exposures that could enhance their skills with time. There is much more to learn beyond the world of textbooks.

Also, an exam is not a yardstick to measure the intelligence or creativity level of an individual. Knowledge is way beyond an exam, so it should never be limited to a silly sheet of paper. The saying, “A sheet of paper cannot decide your future” stands true to the point of argument.

I being a student for most of my life have been existing and exerting under a pressure-driven ambiance. The system has been designed to encourage and pressurise students only to achieve a required score by barring the creativity part that does not find a suitable platform to prosper. This redundant mindset and approach to education are nowhere leading us to develop our innovative mindset. There is little light shed on the question of innovation and original creation. People are rather glued to the age-old methods being passed from generations long. Since the guiding approach has never been directed towards the creation of an innovative-friendly environment, hence it is not surprising to witness stagnancy in attaining innovation.