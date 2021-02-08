A new dawn to Assamese film industry with NIRI 9

By: Isfaqul Imdad Ullah

NIRI 9 is the first original OTT platform of Northeast that has taken the initial steps to revolutionize Assamese and Northeast film industry with its innovative steps towards the development and upliftment of the next generation artists and techniques widely followed around the globe. With a wide array of shows available on the platform, something that’s capturing everyone’s attention is the new web series, starring Ravi Sharma, “Illegal” released on January 29, 2021. Not only is the story based on true events revolving around an individual named Uday Dowarah, it also tries to draw similarities between boxing and real life, the emotion, the discipline, the passion that flows through.

“Illegal” will be the first of its kind show where the director, Suvrat Kakoti has left no stone unturned when it came to making the movie. It was the first time in the Assamese entertainment industry that a Multiplex size set was designed to shoot the lifelike scenes at a 360 degree camera angle. A NIRI 9 Original, the show has been made with a lot of first times, which included the color pallet treatment used by the DOP, Gyan Gautam which has never been used before in the regional shows or movies which gave the show that “Omph” factor that everyone has been going ga-ga over. The show also became a ground to promote the sport, boxing by using professional boxers in the show along with professional boxers who have been the muscles and brains behind the ‘jaw dropping’ stunts that have been performed by Ravi Sharma, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Ranjeev Lal Barua and many other actors in the show. The Assamese film industry will forever be in awe with the actions that are being packed in the show, by the action director Dipak Chetri.

“Illegal” may be a show of many firsts, but it won’t be the last. NIRI 9 has been working around the clock to provide a platform to young filmmakers and actors like the “Illegal” team to continue working on their footsteps and bring the Assamese entertainment industry back to its glorious days. Today, NIRI 9 has several shows available on the platform in multi languages including Assamese, Bengali and Hindi covering different genres such as, horror, crime thriller, psychological thriller, fantasy, action and many more. Gone are the days when Assamese shows only meant romance and drama, it has evolved to be much more than that and we are to thank NIRI 9 for providing the opportunity to many budding artists to explore into the unknown. NIRI 9 has a long list of shows under its belt which are undergoing production in regional languages such as Bodo, Odiya, Bhojpuri, Nepali, among many others. The app is now available on Google Play store and Apple Store for download and watch fresh and original content every day. NIRI 9 has been carefully crafted and designed for today’s ‘on-demand’ generation; Ad free, data safety and a solid recommendation engine will further add to a great entertainment experience for all the NIRI 9 subscribers.