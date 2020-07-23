A pandemic that cleans the sky

Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury

Climate change is a well known phenomenon to all in present context. There are certain terms which are very much familiar to us, like global warming, global diming, green house effect, etc. It happens due to tremendous anthropogenic activities towards devastation of nature for the well being of the human race only. Human being often forgets that we are largely dependent on Mother Nature and become ignorant towards taking care of it. It is true that we are very much reluctant to the preservation of natural resources and sustainable development that we had forgotten the beauty of earth completely. Nature gives us food as well as air to breathe but for the sake of development; people have started extraction of natural resources only for their benefit and never looked back its harmfulness nor pertain any measure to sustain its resources. As a result, nature has changed completely and very often we have started to call it as climate change.

A new virus called coronavirus (covid 19) erupted suddenly and due this disease, casualties crossed more than several lakhs across the globe. The virus spreads from one to another whenever anyone comes in contact with other. In view of this, social distancing should be maintained and using of mask is very essential for not spreading the virus instantly. Under these circumstances, Government has imposed lockdown process in a phase manner to minimize spreading of the disease. The lock down process indirectly has a great impact on climate which is very much visible than the earlier. The main change during the covid 19 lock down creates abrupt reduction of carbon dioxide. The lock down has meant less travel by road and as a result less emission of carbon dioxide which makes our air cleaner than earlier. The reduction of air travel is also noticeable with less emission of carbon dioxide. It is calculated that worldwide, daily emission of carbon dioxide has dropped 17 % by early April in compared to last year i.e. 2019. The same study estimated that the pandemic could reduce global emission in between 4 % to 7%.

Before the pandemic it was just impossible to close polluting factors but suddenly it happens to clear the skies due to lock down process. The pandemic is a cataclysmic event so big and disruptive that it can be measured in the planetary metrics of climate change. As many as 2.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emission, about 8% of the estimates total for the year, will never be emitted into atmosphere, according to estimate by International Energy Agency. It is to be noted that previously satellite and sensors were used to monitor the climate change and the same is used to track and understand the sudden changes in our environment. The main emission of carbon dioxide occurs due to use of fossil fuel which directly affects the air in environment. Besides polluting the air some other hazards are there like vibration of the ground. Movements from everyday human activities create countless tiny vibration in the ground and reduction in movement is registered with the help of seismic meter especially in urban areas. Another important factor is noise pollution which is abruptly reduced due to pandemic. The sounds cape in some of the world’s cities instantly, replacing engines and car horns with bird chirpings.

It is to be noted that tourism and travel sectors has been in a halt all on a sudden due to pandemic. Before it, aviation accounts for more than 2% global emission whereas 10 million metric tons less carbon dioxide emitted from aviation. The lock down has also reduced the traffic congestion especially in Mumbai, 59% less and in London 28% less than the earlier. Carlo Buontempo, director of European Europe Copernicus climate change service, is closely watching the impact of virus and according to him, “There is a deeper reflection on our relationship with environment that has been triggered by the lockdown. Many people have realized that things that were just impossible to conceive just six months ago actually are not too drastic after all.”

The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which drives our warming temperatures has been rising steadily by an average of almost 2.5 parts per million (ppm) a year since 2010. But the significant cut in new emission from 2020 would not improve this all important, now at 414ppm. According to estimate by Pierre Friedlingstein of the University of Exeter that even 10% drop in emission from this year would still translate to an increase of 2ppm in the carbon dioxide. Along with the carbon dioxide it has a significant effect of nitrogen dioxide also. Data from the sentinel 5p satellite shows that nitrogen dioxide air pollution level has plummeted across Europe since the pandemic. Nitrogen dioxide is emitted in most cases by burning of fossil fuels at high temperature; as in internal combustion engines.

However, Vincent- Henri Peuch, Director of the Copernic Atmosphere Monitoring Service told Euro news that the importance of the drop should not be overstated. Climate change is much more noticeable through satellite or other sensor equipment during the lock down period which was imposed for the pandemic. Carbon dioxide along with nitrogen dioxide not only contribute to make less pollution in environment where people in some smog chocked town in India has started sharing photos of the suddenly visible Himalayas, which had been obscured by pollution. According to Indian Metrology Department (IMD), India has received six percent more rain fall than the normal so far in this monsoon season is concerned, but precipitation in parts of north India remained deficient.

According to Buontempo, “because of the inertia in the climate system, even if we were to significantly reduce or stop our emission today, you would still see the increase in temperature expected for the next 20 years almost unaffected. In reality it is very likely that the total concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will continue going up in future.” (The writer can be contacted at jagadindrar705@gmail.com)