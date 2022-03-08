A Promise For An Equal World: International Women’s Day

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Female fury is not a new thing.” International Women’s Day has been around for more than a century, but it has picked up stream in recent years. What started as a socialist demonstrations has now evolved into an official holiday in more than two dozen countries, a United Nation’s Day for women’s rights and world peace. Northeast is a land of female pioneers. Its myths and history are replete with the tales of heroic women. The self sacrifice of Joymoti for her kingdom and her husband is well known in Assam. To establish a kingdom free from corruption, oppression and inefficient administration, she sacrificed her life in the hands of Lora Roja Sulikphaa. She faced continuous inhumane physical torture in Jareng Pathar (Jareng field) of Sivasagar district of Assam after being tied to Kotkora Gos (a thorny plant). The name of Kanaklata Barua comes first from the land of Jayamati. She independently took charge of her siblings and the household. Finally, she became a part of Indian freedom struggle and fought for her country. She was not only a strong leader but a strong woman in her personal life as well. She became a martyr at a very young age and remains an inspiration for all Indian women. From being a writer, to a teacher, to a social reformer and women’s rights activist, the contributions of Chandra Prava Saikiani are immense. She was the founder of Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samiti in 1926. She stood up for women’s and girls’ education since a very young age. During the Assam session of the Asom/Axom (Assam) Chhatra (Students) Sanmilan in 1918, she spoke about the ill effects of opium consumption and demanded for its ban. She was always against caste discrimination and attacked it through the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev. She claimed the entry of women in religious places and rituals. She also became a part of the National Non-Cooperation Movement and took part in the Indian freedom struggle. Silverine Swer was a social worker from the state of Meghalaya. Her contribution to social work for young girls is immense. She was the first Khasi woman to become trainer and adviser of the Girls Guide Movement, the movement which became her lifelong passion later. She was appointed as the Assistant Controller of Rationing during World War II. Her contributions to the academic field are vast. All these women stand as role models for all feminists. Their works are rarely known amongst mainstream Indian feminism, yet their stories also inspire women to fight for their causes. We should thank these women leaders for making the North East a region where gender discrimination is lesser, thereby enabling an environment of peace and tranquillity. On July 19, 2019, Brookings India hosted a Development Seminar on Gender in the North East, under its Property Rights Initiative and Gender Secretariat Initiative a platform for developing and discussing research that fuels impact on policy related to gender in India. Patricia Mukhim, veteran journalist and editor of Shillong Times, and a Padma Shri awardee, presented key insights from her book, Waiting for an Equal World: Gender in the North East, and discussed lesser known aspects of matriliny in Meghalaya. Simi Malhotra, Director of the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research, Jamia Millia Islamia, Namita Bhandare, award-winning journalist with nearly 30 years of reporting experience, and Karuna Nundy, Supreme Court advocate and international lawyer were the discussants. They tried to dispel several myths about the overly romanticised concept women as Patricia Mukhim spoke of matriliny in Meghalaya. She pointed out that women in a matrilineal society are not necessarily better off and nor are they naturally empowered. Mukhim highlighted a number of stark statistics such as 53% teenage pregnancies in Meghalaya (third only to 61% in Mizoram & 64% in Goa). Given the matrilineal organisation of the society, she highlighted the plight of young pregnant-drop-out girls who by default have to support and run their families single-handedly; she pointed out that often such girls are abandoned and their children land up on the streets. Dr. Malhotra used folktales set in matriarchal Meghalaya to bring out the social anxieties around an alternative form of family organisation. She focused on the incipient messages which are embedded in folktales – of how gender itself is coded within the narrative rapporteurs which come from the north east. Namita Bhandare bought to the table a number of key statistics that highlighted poor political participation of women in the Northeast. Karuna Nundy spoke about the need to have consultative, essentially representative, methods of policy formulation. Dr. Shamika Ravi focused on the key aspects of public policy in the Northeast, including education, health, property rights, political participation and developmental spending.

Women Freedom is still a myth that needs to be debunked. 2018 was called the Year of the Woman. In Berlin the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘Balance for the Better’ seeking gender balance. Even in 2016, the number of women and girls around the world who did not attend school was more than 130 million. Between 1901 and 2018, out of 904 Nobel laureates, only 52 were women. Along with child marriages, sexual assaults still continue rampantly. Till today men in 18 countries have the right to legally prevent their wives from working outside home and can compel them to do domestic work entirely unpaid though Me Too campaign was held with much fanfare in some countries.

So far as political participation is concerned we see the poor condition of women. As per the census figures, there are more women than men in North East, yet the representation of women in the elected houses is meager. Currently, Nagaland & Mizoram have no women MLAs. Very few women have been able to win seats in local assembly polls since independence. It is understandable that political situation is unstable in North East and hence men take charge but even in more stable states such as Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura Arunachal Pradesh, there are only few MLAs. Further, we have studied in previous documents that in Nagaland, the people were railing against having women’s quota in the local bodies.

In Nagaland, the Naga Mother’s Association has been a very active organization and has rendered an invaluable service to the peace of cause in that state. They created a Peace Team in 1994 to confront the deteriorating political situation on the theme of “Shed No More Blood”. It has also worked towards de-addiction; and anonymous HIV testing. Recently, the 19th Meira Paibi Numit was observed in Manipur. Meira Paibi or Women Torchbearers is a women’s social movement in Manipur. This movement was launched in 1980s against the AFPSA Act imposed in the state. We note here that Manipuri women are perhaps the most politically empowered in India and this state has witnessed several women’s social movements’ right since British Era. Nupi Lan (women’s war) refers to two historic movements of Manipuri women against the exploitation and artificial famine created by British policies in 1904 and 1939. First Nupi Lan broke out in 1904 against a British order to send Manipur men to Kabow Valley to fetch timber for rebuilding the bungalow of the Police Agent under so called Lalup (kind of Beggar or forced labour). It was fiercely opposed by 5000 women and turned into a sort of uprising that lasted for a week. The British were able to suppress the movement but had to take their order back.

Thus we see that despite of a weak representation in institutional politics, women in North East are known for their active participation in social, economic, cultural and political life. The women in North East are found to be independent, courageous and assertive and react assertively against social wrong doings. This apart, the several women’s peace groups in Manipur and Nagaland have achieved enormous success. Thus, despite of nominal presence in electoral politics, there are other areas in the public life where North East women have made their presence felt. Nisha Bandis movement started in 1970s due to activism of the Meitei women against alcoholism and drug addiction. The women held night marches in Imphal and other places carrying lanterns, chastising the intoxicated, and setting fire to liquor shops. This led to introduction of prohibition law in the state. Meghalaya has a matrilineal society (not matriarchal) where no purdah system is imposed; no restriction exists on women’s physical movements or dresses. There is no bride burning, female feticide etc. There are no social stigmas attached to widow remarriage. Thus, women are considerably in better situation in Meghalaya in comparison to other states. As far as women’s movements are concerned, some prominent include Mothers’ Union, Ka Synjuk Kynthei, Ka Seng Longkmie Laitumkhrah etc. Of these, the Mothers’ Union is oldest, started in 1941 at Tura in Garo Hills. It is one of the most powerful organizations in Garo Hills and was founded on general principles of Christianity. Its aims and objectives include – to work to bring up children in best moral character; to work together to provide decent dresses to their children, women education etc. Ka Synjuk Kynthei is a purely non-political and non-sectarian with social objectives. Ka Seng Longkmie Laitumkhrah is a Tribal Women Welfare and Development Association of Meghalaya. In Mizoram, the Hmeichhe Tangrual (HTP) Pawl was established in 1946, followed by the Mizo Women Organisation (MHIP) in 1964. These organizations initially raised the need to reform traditional and cultural practices of the Mizos but later they also raise voice against the discrimination and injustice in the society. The women in tribal areas of Tripura have better conditions in comparison to many other states. This state is known for gender equity and women pride. The women’s groups in the state have achieved enormous successes. However, the state is known for poor representation of women in state legislature. Thus the North East women are becoming the real torch bearers in the female freedom movement and creating a stronger platform for fight against male domination. (The author a senior academician and trilingual poet, he may be reached at [email protected] )