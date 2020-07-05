A STRANGE ENCOUNTER

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

A bone rattling cold wind welcomed Priyam as he got off the night super. The outside temperature was almost akin to arctic region. It stung his tip of nose, ear lobules, and the exposed finger tips. Within a minute, the night super drove away slowly leaving him in the Thana Chariali all alone. Only the deserted road being heavily enveloped by the thick fog lay before him, on either side. He tried to catch a glimpse of his wrist watch. The street lights as well as the bulbs hanging outside the shops were so faintly illuminated that he had to give extra strain to his eyes. The time was 3.30 am. He laughed at his own folly for deciding to travel on a Duliajan bound bus. But it was five days post Magh bihu. All the bus counters had been heavily crowded with anxious passengers. It was his hard luck that he had to choose a Duliajan bound bus instead of Dibrugarh.

Priyam hung his duffle bag on his back and strode along the lonely street to the Assam Medical College campus. To expect any mode of travel at this early hour of a cold January morning was obviously ridiculous. So he hummed a popular Hindi song in his lips and gathered his speed.

For the last six months Priyam had developed a bad habit of smoking. It was the gift of his friends. Before embarking on his journey, he’d already bought three cigarettes. He pulled out one from his shirt’s breast pocket under his jacket and lit it with the lighter. The smoke going inside his lungs made his bag on the back feel lighter. Momentarily, he set up for an elegant Clint Eastwood, only he was missing the hat. Assuming oneself to be one of the greatest Hollywood stars boosts one’s energy; Priyam applied the same trick on him. Not a stray dog was to be seen; only fog and fog, and intermittently the blowing wind of the piercing coldness kissed his cheeks.

Suddenly he heard the sound of an auto-rickshaw gradually approaching him. He couldn’t believe his ears. At this time! He looked back and he was astonished that it was actually happening in reality. The auto stopped beside him.

‘’Do you want a ride?’’- A heavy voice came from inside. The driver was a hefty man, and he was wearing a swollen jacket, wrapping his head and face with a woollen shawl.

‘’Yes, of course,’’- Priyam threw the fag end of his cigarette onto the street and waited for his approval.

‘’Where do you want to go?’’

‘’AMC campus.’’

‘’OK, get in,’’- said the man.

Priyam immediately jumped into the auto, and thanked God for helping him at this unexpected hour. With a slow undulating movement, the auto advanced.

‘’I usually come out at this hour in the morning. Because it is the time the people need my help the most,’’- the man started a conversation.

‘’So nice of you! You’re so kind,’’- Priyam used extra flattery in his words to please the man. After all, he was doing a yeoman’s service; there was no doubt about that!

Cool misty air rushed through the flapping door of the auto-rickshaw. The cigarette was actually needed at this time, Priyam thought.

As they were about to pass the court building at Phulbagan, Priyam saw a man waiving at the auto for a lift. The man was in good build, and when the auto’s headlight beamed on his face, Priyam noticed his whole face was filled with multiple scars, as if he’d suffered a bad accident before.

The auto didn’t halt.

‘’I think the man needed a lift,’’- Priyam said.

‘’No,’’- the auto driver said firmly,-‘’ you don’t know what kind of a person he is. It’s foolish to pick up an unknown man from the street at this time. Didn’t you see his face?!’’

‘’ Yes, there’re multiple scars spread over his face,’’- Priyam said in a low tone.

‘’I think he isn’t a nice fellow,’’- the driver said.

‘’ What do you mean?’’- Priyam’s voice trembled automatically.

‘’Yes, he may be a thief, or a ghost.’’

‘’What, a ghost?!’’- Priyam exclaimed in horror.

‘’ Yes, there is every possibility. You see the time is such that you hardly meet any person on the street. The people use to come out a little later, say after one hour.’’

Suddenly one story flashed into Priyam’s mind, doubling his fear. His friend Mrinmoy had told him about an incident. The protagonist was Mrinmoy’s uncle. One night, when his uncle had been driving his car on the highway, he saw a woman with her daughter frantically waving at him to stop. When he stopped the car, he was being informed that they’d wanted a lift to Jhanji. His uncle had taken them in his car. But after sometime, when he’d discovered that absentmindedly he’d already driven a few kilometres past Jhanji, he braked his car to a screeching halt, and wanted to say them sorry. When he looked back, his jaws dropped in a sudden freight. The back seat of his car was empty; the woman with her daughter had vanished till then!

Priyam’s quickened heart calmed only when he reached near the AMC campus.

Thanking God, Priyam got down and asked the driver, – ‘’ How much should I pay?’’

‘’One hundred,’’- the driver said, and he removed the shawl from his head, folded it nicely, and kept it on his lap.

Priyam took out one hundred rupees note from his wallet and extended it to the driver. The driver rubbed his hands a number of times before taking it from him. His forearms were exceptionally muscular. But at that very moment, Priyam froze, his face turned ashen. The driver was the same man who had waved at the auto-rickshaw just a few minutes ago near the court building!