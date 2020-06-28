A tribute to the Assamese cultural icon

Bishnu Rabha the idealist was a true Revolutionary

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

“I am fighting for a revolution from the realm of necessity to the realm of freedom”, declared Bishnu Rabha, the revolutionary who was once regarded by Dr. Hiren Gohain as an idealist in his youth. Today we regard Bishnu Rabha as the cultural icon of Assam mostly because of this youthful idealism. Sashi Sarma and Hiren Gohain emphasized that Rabha’s complete surrender to idealism prevented him from understanding the dire condition of the poor farmers in his younger days. But with all respect to Dr. Gohain, it can be said that this idea is oversimplification of Rabha’s youthful activities. Bishnu Rabha’s public life started with his participation in the anti-colonial student movement. In 1929 he became the general secretary of the students’ union of Ripon College. This was the turning point of his political life. During this period he came under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and actively participated in the Independence movement of 1930 (the Civil Disobedience movement) in Calcutta. For this, he had to leave Ripon College and join the Victoria College of Cooch Behar. But he was expelled from the college for having annoyed the British. He fled to Tezpur and started his activities from there. In the latter part of 1940 Bishnu Prasad Rabha went to Kashi for deliberating on the Kamrupi dance form and also to undertake research on classical music. At that time, Satish Kalekar was the president of the Dramatic Association. Satish Kalekar and Ramoni Sarmah organized ‘Rabha Divas’ at Kashi University. Bishnu Prasad Rabha performed a dance based on Krishna Leela, Dasavatar and Tandava in the celebration. In the closing ceremony of the ‘Rabha Divas’ Bishnuprasad Rabha was specially praised by the Vice Chancellor of Kashi University, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

So it is never true that in his youth he did not fully surrender to idealism and he was all blind to the plight of the poor proletariats. He was both a cultural and a political idealist. Any revolutionary is a man of idealism. Vladimir Lenin himself wrote in his famous essay, What is to be Done, – “The rift between dreams and reality causes no harm if only the person dreaming believes seriously in his dream” and there is no doubt that Bishnu Rabha as a young man dreamt seriously. So his idealism is the dream of a revolutionary who thinks of bringing change to the static society. His Tandava nritya is, in its essence, the destruction of the old for the advent of the new. Bishnu Rabha is a rare breed of multifaceted geniuses Assam, nay India had produced. He was able to dream as a poet, actor, dancer and later also as a member of the Communist party, never negative but a man of positive ideals all his life. People know Bishnu Prasad Rabha as a cultural Icon, one of the triumvirates of Assam along with Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Phani Sharma. He was awarded the title ‘Kalaguru’ by Sarvapally Radhakrishnan at Varanasi for his mesmerizing ‘Tandava’ dance of Lord Shiva. Even famous dancer Uday Shankara was fascinated by this dance and learnt the same from this great master of all times and ages. He strove for unity and brotherhood among the diverse ethnic communities of Assam. He is the very symbol of the composite Assamese society. He was a visionary, and through m u s i c , dance, acting, writing, and sports he tried to realize his dream of a greater, prosperous Assamese society with every ethnic group as equal partner. This is no less revolutionary idealism. The society then was bogged in superstitions and casteism. The Assamese society is lucky to have had a Bishnu Rabha in their midst, whose contribution to Assamese art, culture and literature is unparalleled. He revolutionized their thinking pattern in all the branches he touched. He worked towards popularizing Vaishnavism started by Srimanta Shankardev in Assam in 15th century. He learnt Borgeet, religious songs composed by Shankardev and Madhavdev, in Barpeta. Then he concentrated on perfection of Borgeet. He is supposed to be the best Borgeet singer Assam has ever produced. Being a follower of Srimanta Sankardeva – Madhavdeva he was the first Assamese to give shape to these immortal saints. The young Rabha of 1920’s was fully devoted to practicing neo-Vishnavite art and culture. He actively acted in a mobile theatre group of that time called ‘Ban Theatre’. He also directed the Assamese film ‘Siraj’ and composed its music. He himself acted in ‘Era Baator Xur’.

As a great poet he composed many songs known today as ‘Rabha Sangeet’. 20th June every year is celebrated as Bishnu Rabha Divas in Assam to commemorate this great personality. He was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 31, 1909. After his primary schooling his family permanently shifted to Tezpur. In the thirties, he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and joined actively in freedom movement in Kolkata. He became political idealist only after witnessing ignorance of nationalist leaders towards the poor farmers and workers during the liberation struggle and was influenced by the October Revolution of Russia. His slogan was “Haal Jaar Maati Taar” (those who cultivate should own the land). He was also powerful mass mobiliser. Some leading numbers include Xurore Deulore, Bilote Halise. His evergreen compositions include songs like ‘Para jonomor khubho logonor’, ‘logon ukali go’l, ‘roi roi keteki’, ‘tilai tilai, kurua botah’ etc. He is called by the Marxist as ‘Sainik Silpi’ (the artist of the soldiers) for his active participation in the armed struggle led by the Revolutionary Communist Party of India. In 1951 after the death of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala he became the President of the Assam Branch of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). He led the freedom movement in Assam after donating his inherited 2500 bighas of land to the poor farmers. His books include Axomiya Kristir Somu Abhax (An Outline of the Assamese Culture), Axomiya Kristi (Assamese Culture) and Mukti Lipi (The Temple of Freedom). His work Bano Kobang portrays the life worlds of various indigenous Assamese communities of Assam. Missing Coneng is his other important book. Bishnuprasad Rabha’s communist ideology was also reflected in his stories, plays and novel. ‘Hiyar Pung’, ‘Sonpahi’, ‘Sapon Kuwali’, ‘Kuri Bachar Jail’, ‘Mamir Har’, ‘Banua Panchyat’, ‘Krishak’ are creations of Bishnu Rabha that are steeped in his communist ideology. Sapon Kuwali is one of the plays of Bishnuprasad Rabha devoted to the freedom movement of India.

Tezpur University stands upon the land donated by him. His entire life was characterised by a restlessness to work for the people and he kept on moving around like a nomad. The groundwork for a distinctive tradition of Assamese literature had already been shaped in the nineteenth century by such stalwarts as Chandrakumar Agrawala (1867-1938), Lakshminath Bezbaroa (1868-1938) and Hemchandra Goswami (1872-1928). This had paved the way for progressive minded writers and cultural activists like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnuprasad Rabha. Being a Marxist Bishnuprasad Rabha aspired to a classless society. The linguistic diversity of Assam was realized by Bishnuprasad Rabha who acquired the knowledge of many languages and dialects of Assam. The first demand for publishing Rabha’s writings was rightly made by Asom Xahitya Xabha. Today, people from the entire length of the state want to claim Bishnuprasad Rabha as their own revolutionary icon. (The writer is the Associate Professor and Head, Post-Graduate Dept. of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College and Columnist. He may be reached at profratanbhattacharjee @gmail.com)