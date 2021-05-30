A visit to heaven and back – Bum La Pass

By: Sankha Subhra Devbarman

Located at the Indo-China border, around 37 kilometers from Tawang, at around 15200 ft above sea level is situated the Bum La Pass that presents a beautiful view of the Tibetan plateau. The road is of immense historical importance for the Sino-Indian War of 1962 that took place between the armies of India and China, for the latter had invaded the former.

The border had manifested the appealing creation of nature, often covered with heavy snow throughout the year and one of the most off-beat passes in the world. Bum La Pass was the passage used by the Dalai Lama to escape from Tibet and to enter India. It also has the beautiful Sangetsar Tso Lake making it a photographer’s delight.

Witnessed to be one of the fiercest battles ever during the 1962 War. While the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 War and Shaitan Singh’s bravery during that is well known, equally heroic is the feat of Subedar Joginder Singh, who took down 50 Chinese, at Bum La pass before being captured by them. Much like Rezang La, Bum La Pass was another tale of courage under fire, where a vastly outnumbered Sikh Regiment, held on till the end against a much larger Chinese army and Joginder Singh’s defiance is the stuff heroism is made of. In 1954, India recognized China’s claim over Tibet, as per the Sino-Indian agreement and in 2006, Bum La pass was reopened to traders for the first time in 44 years in addition to postal workers from each country.

Bum La Pass is best visited from the month of May to October and requires a special permit. The remaining time it’s mostly closed due to heavy snowfall. However, the highlight of Bum La Pass is that besides being a treat to the eyes, it also instantly evokes a feeling of patriotism. That’s because you can see the soldiers standing at the border in the distance, tirelessly protecting the country in nerve-wracking weather conditions. (The author is the Regional Director, North East, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India)