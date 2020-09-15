By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

When and where there were no doctors, couples relied on experienced grandmas for delivery. Humankind grew up this way till the advent of technology.

When Parbati was informed about Dinanath’s wife Tulsi experiencing labour pain since an hour, her erstwhile gloomy demeanour changed to excitement. Her daughter-in-law Rupa had just received a phone call from Dinanath. He sounded nervous on the line. It took no time for Rupa to understand that Dinanath hadn’t witnessed a situation like this before, of a woman being in labour. His wife Tulsi was having her first pregnancy. When this message was conveyed to Parbati, she immediately ordered Rupa to get ready. Parbati knew what physical pain a pregnant woman has to undergo to see the lovely face of her baby after enduring nine months of anxious and tiresome waiting. Every passing second is crucial for the mother and the baby.

Soon they were on the street. It was December. A cloudy sky didn’t fit obviously to the seasonal beauty of a December afternoon. On either side of the street there were pruned tea bushes. Parbati’s right fist was almost freezing, as it was holding a tote bag, inside which was a useful delivery kit. On the other days, Parbati would have dragged her old wooden chair to the backyard or taken a stroll to enjoy the warmth of the evening sun if the sky was clear. But today was different. Parbati in fact loved such an emergency to attend on, as she had been doing this from her early days. She had inherited the art of midwifery from her grandmother when she was only fifteen or sixteen years old. Her grandmother had taught her the safe method of home delivery, and the herbal medicines for the mothers for their early recovery. And Parbati had always been helping the people with her skill in their helpless situations since her grandmother’s death.

There was a dense jungle on the way to Dinanath’s house. So Parbati walked as fast as she could. But Rupa couldn’t keep pace with her. Once Parbati stopped, looked back at Rupa who was lagging behind a few feet, “Come fast, otherwise Dinanath’s wife will be in danger.”

Rupa nodded. For a moment, she bent on her knees to get some fresh air into her strained lungs, and then she almost ran to catch up with Parbati.

“These young people are so weak”, Parbati muttered. “I’m now seventy, but I’ve more energy than you,” she chided Rupa with a touch of affection.

“You old people consumed a lot of good food in your early days, you are strong from the core.

“It’s not about what you eat. It’s about how you think. Haven’t you seen that I take only four chapatis, a glass of milk, and two cups of black tea a day? The energy comes from my mind. To do good for the other people is the best driving force for anybody. Always think good of other people, render your selfless service to them, and you’ll find how energetic you’ve become.”

Rupa had to trust her. She had seen with her own eyes how much mental agony Parbati had suffered when she had lost her three sons to tuberculosis, which also left Rupa a widow. But the dedication to her work empowered her soul to rise against all her sufferings.

Parbati resided with her two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren in a small hut in the tea estate. As her other daughter-in-law, Meera, was more interested in household chores, she had chosen Rupa to pass on the secret knowledge of safe home delivery. The place where they lived was far away from the touch of modern world. Electricity had become a thing of luxury since the last two years. A hospital was situated about a fifteen kilometres away from their village. So anyone could easily imagine the importance of an old lady to the society with such gifted skills. She had done many deliveries till then, had been able to shine smile on many mothers’ faces. People called her Aaita in deep respect and affection. Her story had once been published in a reputed national newspaper a few years back.

Both Parbati and Rupa could hear the painful yelling of Tulsi from about a few hundred yards away. When they reached there, they found all anxiously waiting for them. Parbati gestured all the female members to exit out of the room except Dinanath’s mother. The trio prepared a bed of clean bed sheets on the earthen floor and brought down Tulsi onto it. Parbati kept her necessary tools by the side and she encouraged Tulsi to bear down. Within half an hour of relentless effort Tulsi gave birth to a healthy male baby. Separating the umbilical cord from the mother’s womb, Parbati wrapped up the baby with a clean piece of dhoti and then with a towel, and brought it near to Tulsi’s face. On seeing the face of the baby, her eyes twinkled with joy. Dinanath too was so much overwhelmed with joy that he requested Parbati to choose a name for his baby. Without much thinking she suggested a name, Akash.

When Parbati and Rupa were about to leave, dusk had already set in. Dinanath wanted to give Parbati a few hundred rupees, but she denied accepting it. Instead, she asked him to give her some home grown vegetables, not as fee, but as a token of love.

It was the night with full moon when they were on their way back home, but the moon shone dimly through the clouds. The buzzing of cicadas rose over to the sound of their footsteps on the street when they reached near the jungle. Parbati didn’t fear a jungle, nor did Rupa. Parbati looked at Rupa who was walking beside her. This was the day in the month of December when Parbati had lost her second son Bhuban, and Rupa her husband. But Rupa had forgotten about the day. There was no fault of her forgetfulness, because the burden of the family had made her oblivious to the past tragedies. Bhuban’s face crawled up from Parbati’s memory. Parbati felt a pang of sadness. How can a mother ever forget the untimely demise of her offspring?

But at the next moment, a new face flashed into Parbati’s mind, it was Tulsi’s new born baby. This was the same day that a new soul had descended onto the earth just a few hours back. This boy would grow up one day, and seeing him some years after, if Parbati lived till then, would always remind her of Bhuban. After all, the earth and the sky are so delicately linked to each other that one’s existence is meaningless in the absence of the other.

Parbati looked up at the sky, momentarily the clouds parted and the bright moon revealed its face. There was still a two kilometres stretch to Parbati’s house.