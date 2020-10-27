Abolish reservation for ‘so called’ backward classes

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

George Orwell once said, “All are equal, but some are more equal”. Our faulty Reservation policy for the so called backward classes reminds me of Orwell. There are backward classes of people. But after the backward classes once got the reservation advantages, their children become ‘so-called’ backward class. This question needs a serious musing today.

Many meritorious young men and women of upper class families who are deprived of their due rights are now on the street for raising slogans against reservation for the ‘so-called’ backward classes which enjoy all the affluence. Their children are still enjoying all advantages unduly of the reservation. Are caste reservations doing harm to the country? Are they acting as psychological crutches to the backward classes themselves? Are they going to intensify the caste war in India in a new form? Are the depriving the poor upper class young men and women of merit? Is it a sacrifice of merit to reserve seats for the backward classes when many well qualified general candidates are not getting jobs? Some institutions do not get even ST candidates to fill the posts and conversion of SC and ST seats in academic institutions is sometimes very difficult and lengthy process. It is seen that the names of the same SC and ST and other backward class candidates figure in many lists of many institutions and their names are also found in the general categories. This double benefit given to the SC and ST candidates deprive the meritorious candidates of general categories in jobs and academic courses. This is a harsh truth, an open secret today and the anger is increasing towards this unjust reservation at the cost of merit. Recently Kailash Jeengar, Asst Prof of Law, Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, in an article titled ‘The Supreme Court must note that reservation is a fundamental right’ advocates “adequate representation of backward classes at all levels of every public service”. Reservations can only benefit less than 1 per cent SCs, while creating an illusion that all are benefited. SCs in India are about 22 crores, but reserved jobs for them would be only a few lakhs. So very few will get the benefit of reservations, and even these will be mostly from the ‘creamy layer’. One misconception should be removed. All those who belong to the SC and ST or other backward categories are not really poor. In most cases they are more affluent than the many poor upper class young men and women of merit. Moreover, the first generation backward classes after taking all advantages of the reservation have accumulated wealth and now enjoying the creamy layer of the society. But their children are enjoying the benefits of reservation till today without any justification while the poor Brahmin or upper class family suffers because their children are not getting any reservation advantage. Everyone will agree that reservation should be based on financial yardstick and not on birth. I know a District Magistrate and Visa Officer who came to our college for admitting her daughter on the reservation quota. She got her name figured in nearly 10 colleges in both SC and General lists which means that those seats are falling vacant after she takes admission in one. The general candidates did not get chance in those seats. Many institutions do not take initiative to convert the SC/ST/OBC posts into general as it is a lengthy process and the seats remain vacant while the general candidates do not get chance. Worse condition is in the job and career opportunities. Even in Ph.D. selection this reservation makes the scenario bleak for the general meritorious candidates. Same backward candidates get jobs everywhere in colleges and the general candidates have no chance for a long time because of the roaster compulsion in the academic institutions. Backward classes that once enjoyed the benefit should not get it again for their children. There is no justification regarding the children of those kind of people as backward any more. It is baseless and unjustified in a country where millions of upper class poor section of young men and women of promise and merit are not getting jobs in spite of having all qualifications while the posts reserved for the backwards classes have no candidates to make them filled up.

‘Are Reservations doing great harm to the backward classes themselves??’ This is a big question in many corners today.

One, they act as psychological crutches to the so-called backward classes, thus, weakening them. In other words, an impression is created among SC youth that they need not study and work hard because even without doing so they will get admission or a job. SCs must throw aside the crutches of reservation and say that they will work hard and show by competing with upper castes on merits that they are not intellectually inferior to upper castes.

Secondly, reservations are serving the policy of divide and rule of the political rulers, as they create animosity between SCs/OBCs and upper castes. An upper caste youth who got 90 per cent in his exams may be denied admission/job, while an SC/OBC who got 40 per cent may get it, by virtue of reservation.

This naturally causes anger in the mind of the upper class young men and women who in spite of their merit are deprived of all opportunities. This hinders the total transformation of the country and it will be difficult to bring India into the ranks of the developed countries because quality is compromised in the name of reservation. It will weaken the unity among the people which is absolutely necessary for any development. Reservations divide us.

Three, SCs must realise that they cannot succeed in their struggle for social amelioration if they are isolated. They must join hands with the enlightened section of the upper castes, and fight along with them. But this will be difficult as long as reservations continue. Our politicians use reservations for their vote bank politics. So the real purpose of reservations is not to benefit the SCs/OBCs but to benefit the politicians.

Four, caste reservations have further perpetuated the caste system, instead of helping in destroying it. Caste is a feudal institution, which has to be destroyed if India is to progress, but reservations further entrenches it.

There is no provision in the Indian Constitution stating that caste-based reservation is mandatory. The provisions in Articles 15(4), 16(4), and 16(4A) are only enabling provisions. In central-government funded higher education institutions, 22.5% of available seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe(ST) students(7.5% for STs, 15% for SCs).

This reservation percentage has been raised to 49.5% by including an additional 27% reservation for OBCs. By 1921 reservations for ST, SC and OBCs were already introduced. The Maharaja of the princely state Kolhapur, Shahu created reservations for non-Brahmin caste as early as in 1902. Mysore and the princely states of Travancore and Kochi also supported the idea of reservation in educational institutions. Andhra Pradesh state percentage of reservation is =50% approx. After so many years of Indian independence this reservation has hardly any justification except for the genuine backward classes. So-called backward classes which already got the advantages for two or more generations should not be allowed to get it forever and ever. The yardstick of reservation should be financial condition of the family and the individual. A person’s birth cannot decide the criteria of reservation. (The writer is an academician and columnist for the Hills Times. He may be reached at [email protected])