After All, Why Are Women Also Responsible For Sterilization?

By: -Priyanka ‘Saurabh’

Reproductive rights are legal and health-related freedoms that vary from country to country. Women’s reproductive rights include the right to legal and safe abortion; the right to birth control; freedom from forced sterilization and contraception; the right to access to good quality reproductive health care; and the right to education and access to free and informed reproduction. However, the recognition of the sexual and reproductive rights of women is still negligible in our country. The biggest obstacle is the lack of a strict agency for women. The absence of reproductive and sexual rights harms women’s education, income, and security, leaving them “unable to build their future”.

The use of contraception among currently married women aged 15-49 years has increased by more than 10 percent i.e. from 53.5% in 2015-16 to 66.7% in 2019-20. There has been a significant jump in condom use, increasing from 5.6% to 9.5%. Even after many years of the inception of the concept of family planning in India, only female sterilization remains the most popular option. The alternative to vasectomy is negligible. Early marriage, pressure to have children early, lack of decision-making power within the family, physical violence and sexual violence, and coercion in family relationships result in low education and turn women’s income. The constraints on her reproductive rights have made her mostly a housewife from having children continuously, making her dependent on a spouse for finances.

The patriarchal mindset and giving birth to a child till the required number of sons are born without proper distance between the children makes her physically weak and puts her life in danger. Unnecessary fear in the society that educated women cannot be controlled by the husband and his family reduces his education rights somewhere. Despite the low cost and safe procedure of vasectomy, female sterilization remains the most widespread method with more than a third of India’s sexually active population. Reproductive rights in India are understood only in the context of select issues such as child marriage, female feticide, sex selection, and issues of menstrual health and hygiene.

Addressing the health needs of women, their nutritional status, the risk of early marriage and childbearing is a sensitive issue of concern and needs urgent attention if the condition of women is to improve. At the same time, there is a need to make health care information available at the grassroots level through awareness programs on a large scale. There is a need for a proper legal framework to address and recognize the promotion and protection of reproductive rights of women in India.

There is a need for access to appropriate, affordable, and quality health care facilities and related services for women. Health programs should focus more on women’s health, including reproductive health. Legislation in the form of the Reproductive Rights Act to protect and promote women’s reproductive rights and to look after all issues of women’s reproductive health whether about providing medical facilities or creating awareness or health policies relating to women and of the program. It is, therefore, the need of the hour that sexual and reproductive health is prioritized by policy and at a wider level. Promote better and healthy reproductive practices that meet the need for life-saving sexual and reproductive health services for girls and young people. It is the responsibility of civil society to bring these issues into public debate and demand.

In the past few years, women have made considerable progress in many areas with significant progress in bridging the gender gap. Yet the realities of trafficking of women and girls, maternal health, abortion deaths every year have all hit hard against those developments. As in the words of Swami Vivekananda, “It is impossible to think of the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. A bird can’t fly on only one wing.” (The author is a research scholar, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)