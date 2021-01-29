Akhilesh Yadav hints alliance with smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh

By: Pradeep Kapoor

Much significance is being attached to statement of Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav that he would enter into alliance with smaller parties and groups to beat BJP in 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Since Samajwadi Party is main opposition party, all other smaller parties and groups that are opposed to BJP, are looking towards Akhilesh Yadav for initiative.

Akhilesh Yadav would prefer smaller like-minded parties for alliance as he had bad experience with big parties.

It would be worth mentioning here Samajwadi Party entered into alliance with Congress in 2017 assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi came together and contested the assembly polls on the slogan “UP Ko Yeh Saath Pasand hai”.

But this alliance did not work and both the parties suffered big defeat and there was huge loss of seats for Samajwadi Party which came to power in 2012 elections on its own.

Again in 2019LokSabha elections, Samajwadi Party entered into a alliance with arch rival since 1995 BSP for Lok Sabha polls.

So much so, BSP national President Mayawati bargained for more seats and withdrew cases against Mulayam Singh Yadav in state guest house incident when she was CM.

At that time many joint meetings were held and alliance between Akhilesh and Mayawati could not go to grassroot level due animosity between two parties for such a long period.

This alliance helped Mayawati to get the advantage of Muslim support due to SP while she failed to transfer her core votes to Samajwadi Party candidates.

As a result, there was gain for BSP which could not open account in previous polls.

After the results were announced, BSP National President former CM Mayawati unilaterally dissolved the alliance blaming Akhilesh Yadav for the poll debacle.

Akhilesh Yadav who went out of his way to accommodate BSP by giving more seats, could hardly retain five seats won in previous Lok Sabha polls.

Akhilesh Yadav had to face flak within the party and outside for his own decision to have alliance with BSP.

During UP Council polls in graduate and teachers constituencies, Akhilesh Yadav exhibited good performance of his party.

It was a big setback for PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath when BJP candidates lost in Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Enthused by these successes, Akhilesh Yadav has launched attacked on central and state governments.

He only announced his support for ongoing farmers’ agitation but also led the farmers march in his village on Republic Day on tractor.

Significantly, Akhilesh Yadav has hinted to have an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

It would be worth mentioning here that Shivpal Yadav played important role in building Samajwadi Party organisation with his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav expects to gain through the hold of his uncle at grass root level workers.

Samajwadi Party President is also in touch with other smaller parties and caste groups to form a rainbow coalition to fight BJP.

There is realisation in smaller parties and groups that if they join hands with Assauddin Owaisi and his party AIMIM, then it would not only cause division in Muslim community but also help polarisation in majority community which would ultimately help BJP.

These days’ smaller parties and groups are watching the actions of Akhilesh Yadav and his sincerity for alliance and willingness to share seats with them.

It may be mentioned when Samajwadi Party was formed by Mulayam Singh Yadav he had the support of different backward castes and he shared power with their leaders by giving important positions in the party and ministry. (IPA Service)