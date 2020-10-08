Alarming situation of World War

By: Lalit Garg

In the midst of the Corona epidemic and the challenges posed by economic darkness, we have no idea how terrible war has been waged in the Caucasus region between the two neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia. This war is between Christianity and Islam, Christianity i.e. Armenia has been attacked by Islam i.e. Azerbaijan. With Armenia there are NATO countries like Israel, America, France, Britain and India etc. Azerbaijan’s self-proclaimed Khalifa along with Azerbaijan are forces like Turkey, Pakistan Iran, North Korea and China. Both countries are descended from the former Soviet Union and there is an old rivalry between some areas. Due to this, there are clashes also, but this time the war is being described as more serious, destructive and challenging than the battles fought in the last several decades.

People of the entire world are frightened by these war conditions and an environment of despair and negativity are hovering over them. World public opinion wants peace, not darkness of war.

More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in the Caucasus War. Such a large number when the figures are half-incomplete and on the same side; Azerbaijan has not stated any number of casualties on its side. The case is basically related to Nagorno-Karabakh, an area of about four and a half thousand square kilometers, which falls in Azerbaijan but most of its population is Armenian. According to the agreement reached in 1994, the region was considered part of Azerbaijan, but the autonomous rule over it remained with Armenian separatists and there was a ruckus about it. After the First World War (1914–18), Khalifa Ai Islam Turkey (Ottoman Republic), divided into 40 countries, was held by the Allies under a post-war treaty for a hundred years of abusive treaty, which is now going to be completed. That is why the situation in Central Asia is at its peak.

It is not a big thing that this spark wraps the whole world with Europe. If this battle taking place in the biggest war zone of the world turns into a world war within a few days, then there is no big deal. Israel has become very aggressive in this area and is targeting its enemy China and pro-Islamic countries. Israel has torn the Islamic world in two ways by making a pact with the UAE on American initiative.

The fresh atmosphere of the war began on 27 September 2020, when Azerbaijan allegedly initiated the liberation of some of the areas occupied by Armenian separatists. What currently makes this war confined to a particular region serious and sensitive is that the majority of Armenia’s population is Christian while Azerbaijan is a Muslim-majority country. The Muslim population here is Shia and its language is Turkish. In such a situation, Turkey is in support of its Muslim brothers in Azerbaijan, on the other hand Christian Armenia has the support of France. The danger is that this fight should not take the form of Muslim versus Christian. Another important thing that sensitizes this war is that many oil and gas pipelines pass through here that carry oil and gas from the Caucasus to European countries.

The question of the safety of these pipelines is a matter of concern. The world already has global stress, economic instability and life crisis due to Corona, growth is slow, inflation is increasing, human life is getting complicated and inequalities are increasing. Economic imbalances and the climate crisis are increasing.

Due to the war in the Caucasus, the atmosphere and conditions of the world war are getting furious, its battlefield will become the South and East China Sea as the battle for possession of marine minerals and maritime trade routes is taking decisive form here. The region is South Asia, which is a very important region in the Pentagon’s strategy to surround China. From the level at which Australia, Japan, South Korea and India are preparing for war, it is clear that China and its supporting countries will be surrounded and dealt with badly.

The existence of many countries will change with great devastation in the making of these wars. What will happen next depends on what the situation takes. As far as India is concerned, no matter how much it fires against China, it will not take the initiative of war and China will also refrain from attacking India because in the event of world war it will avoid getting entangled on many fronts. Nura wrestling between both of them will definitely continue to clash on the boundaries. If forced, India will attack Pakistan and if it happens then Pakistan’s apocalypse is certain no matter how much China will help it. Africa and South America are also set to become battlegrounds because there is considerable infiltration of China here and the main country of North America i.e. America will direct this war because it is even the biggest victim of China’s biological war (coronavirus).

The question is where is Russia then? Azerbaijan and Armenia – Both these countries are at war, they were associated with the former Soviet Union. The truth is that Russia, who emerged as the middle man of the world, has given the issue of fighting. Now he will sell weapons to the whole world in the same way as America sold in the Second World War. After the war, America and China must have become weak, so who will be the world’s biggest force?

Who will emerge as powerful in the future, it is in the future womb, but Israel also has an interesting angle related to the war of Azerbaijan and Armenia. He may have anti-Muslim image throughout the world, but here he is supplying weapons to Azerbaijan; Armenia has withdrawn its ambassador from Israel. However, today when the world is going through a challenging and critical phase of history, it can be dangerous to allow such a war to be prolonged between two countries. The situation of the United Nations is no longer that much can be expected from it. Even nations ready for war do not want war, but their arrogance is bent on destroying not only themselves but the world.

In view of these complex and crisis situations, the peacekeepers should be assertive to such a level that the large powers and the war leading nations can be prevented from misusing them, otherwise an apocalypse will be initiated after crossing the limits. Scientists have announced that all the creatures in the world who are directly participating in the war are victims of lesser and ill effects. War is the fire in which the means of living for the human being, the environment, literature of writers, art of artists, science of scientists, politics of politicians and fertility of the land are consumed.

Everything is happening for peace — it is heard. War is also for peace, competition is also for peace, all the seeds of unrest are for peace – it is a terrible mistake and a tragedy of the mental inclination of the present world leadership. Let us talk about world peace, and if there is unrest then how can peace be possible? Those proclaiming atom bombs are necessary for world peace; they did not think that if it was with their enemy. Therefore, the solution to war is undeniable peace, non-violence and friendship. No matter how much war a nation wakes, in the end it has to come to the table of agreement. The world will breathe a sigh of relief when this last refuge becomes the initial refuge. Mars wishes that humans now live and live on the strength of spirit, development and love. Darkness moves towards light, but blindness towards death.