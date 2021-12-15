All Senior BJP Ministers Given Charge Of Regions Before Polls In Uttar Pradesh

By: Pradeep Kapoor

Finding tough challenge from main rival Samajwadi Party in the coming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders have sharpened attack against former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his party.

The massive crowd at the public meetings of Akhilesh Yadav during his recent Vijay Rath Yatra at eastern UP, Bundelkhand and western UP has unnerved BJP leadership.

Earlier BJP leadership tried to confuse voters by giving importance to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi giving her limelight by arresting her on farmers’ issue.

But recent success of Vijay Yatra of Samajwadi Party in various parts of the state forced BJP leadership to take the challenge from Akhilesh Yadav seriously.

Perhaps for first time in any state assembly poll PM Modi himself is making frequent trips in the name of inauguration of projects one after another.

The seriousness on the part of BJP was reflected when National President J P Nadda took over the responsibility of eastern UP and powerful home minister Amit Shah was given charge of Western UP and Union Defence Minister and former CM Rajnath Singh was made incharge of central UP for campaign.

All the frontal organisations of BJP beside the entire Sangh Parivar are working overtime to campaign for BJP in crucial elections for UP Assembly.

Shocked by the success of Vijay Yatra of Akhilesh Yatra PM Narendra asked the voters to be on red alerts against Red Caps of Samajwadi Party and said that it would work in the interest of terrorists and free those locked in Jail.

PM Modi also asked voters to remain on alert as Samajwadi workers wearing red caps were only interested in lal batti given to those who occupy important positions in the government.

So much so, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched attack on Samajwadi Party and talked about JAM (founder of Pakistan Jinnah, mafia don Atiq and another jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari).

Akhilesh Yadav replied that UP voters were fed of BJP jam and would defeat the party in forthcoming polls. Akhilesh explained BJP JAM as Jhoot, Ahankar and Mehengai.

While playing aggressive kamandal card, PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders are talking about Kashi Vishwanath corridor, temple construction at Ayodhya and new slogan for Mathura. The inauguration of corridor was done today and Modi took bath in Ganges.

Significantly enough Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who raised the slogan about Mathura was immediately given appointment by PM Narendra Modi. The message was loud and clear that Mathura would also be part of election campaign.

At a time when BSP is playing aggressive Brahmin card, BJP using Ayodhya Mathura and Kashi, Samajwadi Party surprised rival political parties by admitting powerful Brahmin leaders of eastern UP. Those who joined included former MPs and sitting MLA.

While Samajwadi Party’s Vijay Rath Yatra has successfully covered many parts of state with the participation of huge gathering at the meetings addressed by Akhilesh Yadav, BJP has also announced similar Yatra program.

BJP national President JP Nadda in consultation with senior leaders and incharge of UP Dharmendra Pradhan finalised program of Vijay Sankalp Yatra to start after December 15 from six different regions to capture more than 300 seats in UP Assembly. All the senior leaders including CM Yogi Adiyanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be involved in these Yatra. (IPA Service)