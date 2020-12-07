All’s well that ends well

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Two boys arrived on a bike. They were from the nearby hills – short, fair, and muscular. Chandan hadn’t seen them earlier. Leather jackets engulfed almost three fourths of their body. With their tiny roving eyes they scanned the area at first, then walked up to Chandan’s grocery store in a confident way.

“We’ve come to give you information,” one boy said.

Without waiting for a reply, they sat down on the wooden bench in front of Chandan’s store. Chandan came out to meet them puzzled.

“Earlier also, we’ve told you a number of times that the part of the paddy field on the other side of the stream is ours. Now we want you to leave it to us,” the boy with the black jacket said. His words were direct.

“And you people aren’t taking our words seriously,” the boy with the brown jacket added. He smiled sarcastically, twisting a corner of his mouth. They waited for Chandan to respond.

“But this field belonged to our people since the time of our great grand fathers,” Chandan said sternly. The smile that he’d brought to his face to welcome the boys vanished instantaneously. Momentarily his eyes caught the rage of a wildfire. The boys exchanged glances between them and the one with the brown jacket said, “Then you’ll have to face the consequences.”

Without going further into arguments, they jumped onto the bike. The black jacket clad boy whose voice was rougher, snapped fingers at Chandan, and said, “We’ll wait for one week. The choice is yours.” The bike rode off to the hill.

Chandan stared at them as they disappeared like a dot on the hill side. Had they come a little later, this place would’ve transformed into a battle ground. After some time, when the sun would go down and the lights of his store would glow faintly through the mist, a group of boys would arrive, one after another. They would gossip till his store was closed for the day. Thank God, they were not here at this moment!

It was a quiet afternoon. No customer. No known people. Chandan sat on the bench and looked up at the sky. It was clear and blue. The weather had been good these days. The village people were busy in their fields, harvesting paddies. His brother looked after the fields. But the boys had made him irritated. When this information would pass on to the villagers all their zeal that they had put into reaping would disappear.

Samar came first on his scooter. He was the headmaster of a nearby school. Though there were two senior most teachers in the school, Samar had been conferred this title because of his sincerity and academic qualification. He sat down at the other end of the bench.

“This time the people are lucky. The paddy grew nicely, and the weather is good in the reaping time,” Samar said in a contended way.

“God knows till how long we’ll enjoy our legacy from our grandfathers!” Chandan sighed. The words of the two boys were sticking to his mind.

“Is there anything serious?” Samar shot a side glance at him.

“Two boys from the hill left just a few minutes ago. The same demand. They are giving us one week’s time.”

“What is the problem with these boys?” Samar jumped to his feet. His face grew red in anger. He paced around a number of times clasping his hands back. He sat down and said, “We should teach them a lesson. Otherwise they will be hard to control.”

At the approach of dusk, the boys filled in the area in front of Chandan’s store. Someone grew like a fireball in anger, instantly. Someone retained their composure. Anger doesn’t lead to any fruitful outcome. They discussed about how a practical way could be discovered to deal with the matter. This was their land. Why should they bow down?

When Chandan was a young child, the situation was altogether different, a cordial one. The old women and men whose faces resembled ripe oranges used to come to the weekly Sunday Bazaar with their red chillies, fresh hill vegetables, sun dried fish and pork etc. They talked with the local people in their broken dialect. In the evening, they returned to the hill with their bamboo baskets on their backs, smoking bidis, happily chatting among themselves. That bonhomie between the two sides persisted for many years. Years later, the descendants of those elders had acquired different attitude. The grown up hill boys used to come down to this place on their jeeps, bikes. But their eyes weren’t that kind and friendly as their elders had. When the boys from the plains went to the hill for timber business or any other business, they protested. They ordered their fellow men not to have any sort of business tie-up with the people of the plains. A kind of hidden tension prevailed for many years between the two sides. Those elderly who earlier regularly visited the weekly bazaar had suddenly stopped coming. Whenever the local boys met any hill boys they started unnecessary verbal brawls with them.

The following nights the village boys patrolled the dark village roads after dinner. Someone clutching tightly to a bamboo stick would say, “If I get a flat nosed pig right now I’ll first break his nose.” Someone would add another comment. Another would scream some idea which would echo far and wide in the night. The elders who lay anxious in their beds struggling for sleep would feel relaxed at this. At least they were safe! As the days rolled by, many youngsters joined their senior brothers. It was the time to protect their land.

But nothing happened. After doing late night vigilance for a month the boys abandoned the idea to continue it further. The elders let out a heave of sigh. In no way did they want to see bloodshed, and that was the biggest relief.

However it didn’t last long. One evening, when the villagers were enjoying the warmth of flaming logs in their respective backyards, the sound of a gunshot echoed into their ears. It was in the distance, coming from the hillside. They tuned their ears for further such sounds, but that was the only one. Sometimes dry bamboo poles being burnt in a fire emits such a sound. They took it for such type of an incident. Two days passed. Then one villager, Tarun, confessed that his cow hadn’t returned home since last two days. The next morning, some villagers marched towards the hill, braving the heavy blanket of fog. When they crossed the rickety bed of the stream they found the stiffened, mist drenched carcass of the lost cow. It was shot at its forehead from zero range. The tension began.

One late night the next week, when Samar was out to pee beside a banana plant his eyes caught an unbelievable sight. There was a faintly burning fire in the far end of the field, near the stream, towards the village. Someone had set fire to the paddies which were still not harvested. Samar thought it wouldn’t be the right time to arouse the villagers. He silently slipped into his room. Till morning, Samar lay half awake like a log. The next morning the whole area where the fire was lit looked like a large black patch in the golden field from the distance. Plumes of smoke were still rising up to the sky. Hurt and enraged, some went near the site. Everybody identified the smell of petrol being hung in the air. It was a kind of threat.

This time the villagers went mad. The eyes of the boys resembled a blazing fire all the time. Their hearts longed for revenge. It was a clear insult. They searched every nook and corner around the village, but the hill boys had abandoned the idea of visiting plains since long.

One day, not long thereafter, the boys stopped two heavy laden goods truck to the hill, and made them to go back on their way. The road to the hill was blocked. When it continued for a week and many trucks had to return back the news spread in the newspapers as well as in the electronic media. A strong political tension arose between the two neighbouring states. Army was deployed. They broke the bamboo barricade and bludgeoned the boys to disperse them. The trucks resumed their ride to the hill.

Nothing serious happened thereafter. But the people on both sides refused to shake hands with each other. Another hill road which had been under sluggish construction for a long time was completed on war footage joining the plains at another site, bypassing the village.

Spring came. The bright green leaves budded. The Koel sang sweet songs. Flowers bloomed. The whole hill became lush green on the advent of the new season. Green is a sign of freshness. The villagers also tried to forget the disharmony. How long anyone can nourish hatred in their hearts?

One morning, a group of hill people came to the school where Samar had taught. The group included a few aged faces. Samar invited them to the common room. Other teachers joined in.

“We’re coming with a request,” said the eldest one, who looked more like a pastor in a church.

Samar wanted to hear him out. The septuagenarian once looked back to his people who were standing beside him, then continued, “We are very much ashamed for the misdeeds that our boys had committed. We want to say sorry on behalf of them.”

“Actually we need a friendly relationship with your people, not enmity,” said Samar.

The man’s forehead creased for a moment, and said, “The only teacher who taught our children fled from our place three months back. The fault is obviously ours.”

The teachers listened to him aptly. Now he made an earnest appeal, “You know, no teacher wants to come to our place out of fear. If it continues for a long time then our children will be deprived of their education.”

He looked directly at Samar’s eyes, said, “Can you please teach our children?”

Samar looked at his colleagues in astonishment. A deal for a historic beginning!

“How many children do you have?”

“Around twenty, we’ll drop them each morning, and take them home after the school hours.”

Samar looked at his colleagues again. They nodded.

“No problem,” Samar assured the old man. Their faces immediately shone up.

They shook hands with all the teachers and took leave. The vehicles on which they came slowly gathered speed to the hill. Here all the teachers, as well as the students, watched them fading in the distance, smiling.