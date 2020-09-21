Alzheimer’s disease: Are you aware of??

By: Jayashree Kakoti

World Alzheimer’s Day takes place on 21st September and is part of world Alzheimer’s month. This year the theme is to highlight the importance of talking about dementia. 2 out of 3 people globally believe there is little or no understanding of dementia in their countries. Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disorder of unknown cause that usually starts in late middle age or old age, results in progressive memory loss, impaired thinking, disorientation and changes in personality and mood. The disease was first described by Dr. Alois Alzheimer, a German physician, in 1906.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. In India, more than 4 million people are estimated to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, giving the country the third highest caseload in the world, after china and US. India’s dementia and Alzheimer’s burden is forecast to reach almost 7.5 million by the end of 2030.

What is world alzheimer’s month?

World Alzheimer’s month is a global opportunity to raise awareness around, educate, encourage support and demystify dementia. To take this global dementia challenge we need to work together and to collaborate and share best practice with one another. This is why Alzheimer’s society has committed to work with partners on global research and campaigning, as well as sharing our learning, best practice and experience with one another.

What is world alzheimer’s day?

World Alzheimer’s day is an International campaign to awareness and highlight issues faced by people affected by dementia. It is opportunity for people and organizations to demonstrate how we can overcome these issues and help people live well with dementia.

WARNING SIGNS

Changes in mood,

Misplacing the things,

Confusion with time or place,

Challenges in solving the problems,

Losing the track of date and time,

Forgetting the recent information,

Withdrawal from social and leisure activities,

Difficulty in completing familiar tasks at home or work,

Difficulty in reading, judging distance and recognizing colour.

Prevention

Alzheimer’s disease is not a preventable condition. However, a number of lifestyle risk factors for Alzheimer’s can be modified. Evidence suggests that the following healthy lifestyle choices may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s:

Exercising regularly,

Eating diet of fresh produce,

Healthy oils and foods low in saturated fat,

Following treatment guidelines to manage high blood pressure,

Diabetes and high cholesterol, quitting smoking etc.

Engagement in physical, mental, social, and recreational activities such as: Reading, walking, swimming, writing for pleasure, Yoga and Meditation, Playing musical instruments,

Group sports, such as bowling,

Taking part in adult education courses,

Playing indoor games such as crosswords, puzzles, scrabble and chess.

What can we do during world alzheimer’s month?

This world Alzheimer’s month, each one of us can hold hand in hand and break the silence around dementia, by talking about dementia and raise awareness of how it impacts the daily lives of people affected by the condition and challenges the stigma that surrounds it.

It is also well known that receiving a dementia diagnosis can leave a person feeling very alone, at the same time the primary caregivers are also the one who feel isolated since their loved one receives a diagnosis, therefore the Alzheimer’s society is there to support. We can join dementia friend movement and thus raise awareness and work together. (The writer is an Associate Professor, College of Nursing, NEMCARE Foundation)