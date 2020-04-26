Amidst the fight against the pandemic

By: Karun Lama

“Needless to say, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused by a new strand of coronavirus – SARS-COV-2 has so far taken scores of human lives across the globe since its outbreak in November last in the Wuhan city of the Hubei province of China. This virus is now a major threat to human existence on this planet, unless and until its vaccine gets developed, as almost all countries have been affected. Reports from the highly affected countries in Europe, America, Africa, and all other continents are extremely distressing and it’s appalling that yet after constant efforts manifold there is no sign of the outbreak coming under control. For the first time in history, lockdowns imposed in almost all countries due to such a health hazard at the same time have created new challenges never like before in the fight against a pandemic. However, this is not the first time the world is witnessing such a scenario. Just a century ago in 1918-19, the outbreak of Spanish flu all over the world had sway away over more than 50 million human lives. However, in today’s advanced twenty-first century of science and technology, such a pandemic emerges to be an extra-ordinary that leaves us many things to reckon.

Amidst the unfortunate rising graph of human death tolls all over with no certainty of when the pandemic is going to end, a plethora of questions remain under moot, for instance – how the outbreak happened? Who is responsible for this? Is it a naturally occurring outbreak or it is a conspiracy? Well, claims made by some scientists and world leaders suggest that this new strand of coronavirus is a lab-made or may have been mishandled in the Wuhan laboratory of Virology, the largest of its kind in entire Asia. While China constantly denying the claims also have now blocked the US team to probe investigations there. As in the initial weeks, US President Trump deliberately sticks to calling this coronavirus as Wuhan virus or Chinese virus as it had the first outburst in China, China, on the other hand, had gone on to claim that the patient zero was an American army who had visited Wuhan. However, these claims are yet to be substantiated. Supporting the US, other countries viz. Australia, UK, etc. have now been seeking to probe investigations in Wuhan regarding how the outbreak happened, however, yet again China denies the permission and Russia backing China for the same. Well, sooner or later, it is in everyone’s anticipation to know about how such a ghastly mishap happened. Also, in the global context, it isn’t that easy to reckon the ramifications that China may have to undergo if found any blot in its side. However, China being a permanent member in the United Nations Security Council, there is little chance that anything would go against its way. That along, Donald Trump accusing the WHO as being China-centric in this crisis followed by the halt in America’s funding to WHO in these hours of a global pandemic isn’t going well in everyone’s eyes. Well, it is also agreeable that the WHO could have taken some steps much before so as to contain the outbreak. Nevertheless, as India’s role so far in handling this pandemic has been appreciated globally, thus, India’s position would be crucial in the post juncture of the pandemic.”