AN-32 One-Wheel Landing

From treacherous weather to mechanical malfunctions pilots often face life challenging situations mid-air and on landing.

By: Kamal Baruah

The weather in the northeastern part of India is certainly most unpredictable. Pilots often find flying treacherous in bad weather and face unseen challenges when completing mission. The conditions illustrate the pros and cons of aviation, while AN-32 served Indian Air Force for 35 years. It was a twin engine, light multipurpose transport manufactured by Antonov Design Bureau of Ukraine for IAF, that could take-off and land on rough airfields and dirt runways.

Its powerful engine enabled flight over mountains and seas. There were series of incidents of military aircraft getting lost while flying over the Himalayas. The supply mission to Mechuka ALG in Arunachal was always challenging as sorties were undertaken to see if it’s good enough to conduct a landing. It now needed upgradation to increase the lifespan of the ageing workhorse. The Russian-origin AN-32 entered service in 1986. However it aged quickly, requiring repairs and maintenance.

We’d come across many different and difficult situations as frequent flyers with AN-32. Operationally it had high vibration levels and noisy. Long duration flight on AN-32 often left air travelers tired and fatigued. On other occasion, we’re forced to night halt at Air Force Station Chakeri (Kanpur). The airport was earlier used by only IAF. Our AN-32, where I was travelling in from Guwahati to Palam, observed a snag on the wheel while landing hard on rough runway.

Traditionally the aircraft uses web of cables and pulleys as controls. Most of the aircraft are designed to be operated by two pilots. One flies the aircraft, handles communications and collision avoidance, while the other operates the aircraft systems. Fly by wire is one of the notable innovations that replaced the manual control in late 80s. Airbus 320 moved forward with this groundbreaking technology followed by Boeing 777. It introduces electrical signaling on secondary flight controls. Pilots no longer have control over the deflections of wing and tail, but a computer can exactly calculates the control surface deflections, thereby bringing improved handling, reducing risks of errors and enhance safety.

Ever imagine an aircraft landing on runway without wheels? It’s called belly landing or gear-up landing. It occurs when landing gear is not fully extended and instead uses its belly. It happens when a pilot forgets or a mechanical malfunction prevents it from extending the landing gear. Belly landing causes extensive damage to the aircraft and carries risk of flip over, disintegrating or catching fire. A pilot needs to follow extreme precision like landing straight while maintaining airspeed to control the aircraft with strong crosswinds, low visibility for unresponsive instruments and control. However, belly landings are common types of incidents, not fatal, if executed carefully.

Findings in air crash investigation often attribute belly landing incidents to pilot errors mostly. Prevention for landing checklist items such as setting the flaps, propeller and mixture controls are sometimes neglected. There’re sets of light from red to amber to green to indicate the status of the landing gear. Small aircraft have warning light and horn too. Pilots, who are equipped with noise cancelling headset often cannot hear horn sound. Larger aircraft warns pilots by incorporating a voice message system “gear not down” and such incidents happen extremely rare. It sounds ‘terrain terrain’ in case of AN-32. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai walked out from his jet Pushpaka as it crash landed at Jorhat while pilots and other crew members sacrificed their lives by belly landing.

But there’re mechanical failures too as landing gears are operated by electric motors or hydraulic actuators to operate crank/pump. The faulty indication of instrument landing system could be the cause of recent possible reasons for the crash of the Air India Express in Kozhikode. In cases where only one landing gear leg fails to extend, the pilot may choose to retract all the gear and perform a belly landing because it is easier to control the aircraft during rollout with no gear at all. Some aircraft are specifically designed to make belly landings safer by retracting the main wheels to protrude out of their nacelles, so the plane virtually rolls on belly landings.

The untold terrifying story of one wheel landing has just surfaced when IAF pilot landed AN-32 on one wheel following landing gear malfunction. In a stunning display of skill and nerves, Flight Lieutenant Gunandya Kharche successfully landed at the Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu after its left main wheel failed to descend. The incident happened on 6 February 2012. The video of what happened never went public until 10 October 2020 by the Defence Website Livefist.

While lowering the landing gear, the crew observed one of its main wheels had come down but the other wheel was stuck. Five IAF crew faced the mid-air nightmare, an emergency, the IAF had never foreseen. In that video, a person can be heard from the cockpit shouting that the doors of the left main wheel were only partially open and the wheels were unable to deploy. The pilot carried out the aircraft in a slow approach and touched down on the runway on just the right wheel. The pilot managed to bring the aircraft to a stop even as it embanked on the left due to the missing wheel. On August 15, 2012 Flight Lieutenant Kharche was decorated with a Shaurya Chakra for this stunning landing.