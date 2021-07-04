An unseen bond of love

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Sameer Baruah picked up the cat, carefully. It was lying helplessly in the veranda of Pratik’s hardware store. It had been shivering badly. A few yards away, a few stray dogs had been loitering idly whom he’d met a while ago, and surprisingly they hadn’t found her. Otherwise, they would’ve made her life more miserable! As he moved his fingers over her body, he was surprised to find her swollen belly and realised she was pregnant.

“Last night’s cold must have been a cruel one for those who’d stayed outside!” he thought as he tucked her under his jacket. Instead of enjoying his morning walk anymore, he decided to get back home as soon as possible. On reaching home, he entered the kitchen, and boiled milk to feed the hungry cat who drank the bowl of milk up to the bottom in minutes.

Baruah decided not to inform anyone about the cat. He stayed with his son Subham, daughter-in-law Monica and his grandson Aryan. He thought of building a shelter for her in the rear veranda adjacent to his room. He waited patiently till Aryan went to school, and Subham, as well as Monica, left for their offices.

When the time was conducive, Baruah nicely made a shelter for her, bordered with stacks of old newspapers, and laid a folded piece of a torn bedsheet on the floor as her bed. But the problem occurred at night. When everybody was in deep sleep, the cat wailed miserably waking everyone from their sleep. As Subham furiously entered his room to go to the rear veranda to find out the source of disturbance, Baruah quickly got to his feet, and demanded, “Who is there?’’

“Deuta, aren’t you hearing the shrill cry? It is such an ominous cry!’’ Shubham said.

Before Baruah could give him any explanation, Subham opened the back door and his torch light’s beam arched here and there until it stopped at a particular point.

Shubham shouted in disbelief, “Who has brought it home? It’s in labour. Aryan!’’

Obviously, Aryan was the prime suspect! Baruah stood behind his son. He saw the cat with her painful eyes seeking help. Her whole body was stiffening in the act of labour.

“I brought it,’’ Baruah exclaimed.

“Deuta, you?!’’ Subham questioned.

“Don’t shout. It’s no point arguing now. Leave her. Let her give birth in peace,’’ Baruah said in a heavy tone.

Subham couldn’t disobey his father. He stomped out of the veranda. The cat gave birth to five beautiful kittens. Thereafter, Baruah had to devote more time nurturing them. He faced a hard time persuading Subham and Monica to let the cat stay at home. An air of gloomy ambience prevailed in the following days. Monica detested the idea of keeping a cat with her kittens inside the house. She hated pets. Every night Subham had to endure her mockery and harsh spells of comment because of his father. But Baruah had no time to pay attention to what was going on, and he became fully engrossed taking care of the kittens. Now, he got a new source of joy and a reason to be busy with. When Subham and Monica were away from home he cared for them without any hesitation. Aryan was also happy. Every day after coming from school he used to play with them along with his grandfather.

Days rolled by and winter came in as the temperature dropped. Baruah, who was a known asthmatic, caught a bad cough. The cough failed to improve. Day by day it worsened. For a few days, he tried to take care of the kittens, but as his energy dropped further, he had to retreat to his bed and one day, Subham had to call a doctor for a home visit.

After prescribing medicines, the doctor sternly advised Baruah to keep himself away from dust, smoke, cats and dogs. Monica had told the doctor earlier about Baruah’s affinity to cats. Monica, who had always thought of disposing of the cat with its kittens to any remote place, was bolstered by the doctor’s advice and urged Subham to execute her plan. But Subham inherited kindness from his father. He failed to do so. Rather he shifted their shelter to the garage which was a few yards away from the main house.

When Baruah felt a feeble surge of energy creeping into his body, he dragged his body to the garage in one afternoon and happily enjoyed the sight of their growing up. He again started taking care of them without Subham’s knowledge. The five kittens grew up quickly and started roaming inside the campus. Baruah would watch them from a distance and feel a kind of satisfaction that he had rescued the pregnant cat on that fateful morning. But as the doctor had advised, this contact only worsened his cough, and one day he had to surrender to bed.

Subham took Baruah to the hospital where he stayed for three nights, and the following morning he breathed his last.

When his body was carried to the cremation ground from his home, the cat along with its kittens followed his dead body silently, keeping a safe distance from the mass of mourners.

A few days back, suddenly Monica discovered that the group was missing. She felt a sigh of relief. But Aryan pestered his father Subham asking where the group had left and whether they would come back or not. He expected them to return one day so that he could play with them again. But they never returned.