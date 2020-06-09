Anecdotes of my first bicycle ride

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

Still goes fresh and young the memories of my first time bicycle ride. I would gape in awe people paddling and chatting side by side, as if with great ease. What a pleasant thing and fun it must be to cycle around with little difficulty, I would think. Different techniques while mounting on the cycle saddle elated me. The most common one was to put a foot on the left paddle and after one or two one-legged hops throw the other one encircling behind the seat to reach the other paddle across. The taller ones did it standing. The shorter ones would seek high grounds to enable easy mounting and reach to the other side. I was pleased to observe each one of them minutely, while mounting and dismounting so that it could help me spin the wheels effortlessly when I get a chance to enjoy my ride. I was with my dad in his service quarter, whereas, the rest of our family were at the village. In addition to studies, I helped dad, as he lived with an inert and a faintly sighted pair of eyes. So, I acted like a crutch for almost a blind eyed. A senior technician in a thermal power plant, he was assigned at the telephone operating desk as an operator due to his poor eyesight. He managed his two shifts on alternate days. Not that he was averse to cycling, being a certified terrain jeep driver earlier, dad would always advocated cycling for all its benefits, environmentally, healthwise and economically.

Cycling came late for me, at the start of my teenage. Unlike most boys, who were groomed by their dads, grandpas or older siblings, I learned alone stealthily lest I annoyed my dad annoyed for using someone’s bike. The service accommodations of Munin Sharma and Brajen Choudhuri uncles were adjacent ours. Both had recently purchased fairly new bicycles as they had to budge around for rectifying electrical complaints made by the dwellers. Except when imperative, most people took to walking to do their routine tasks. Owning scooters or motorcycles was a far reality for ordinary folks, given the poor standard of living then. Only a class of people could afford buying two-wheelers. My dad loved to walk around the town, only preferring cycle rickshaws if destination was far. He never rode a bicycle, so he didn’t own one. But I was damn wild about this majestic machine, but sadly, I didn’t possess one. Often I would peek out of the window desolately as our neighbour’s son Mukesh enjoyed his cycle ride, zooming into oblivion and appearing again. Fortunate for him, he had his brother’s cycle. It was cool to talk with Brajen uncle. He was an incredible story teller who improvised storylines and made all that appealing. With half an ear to his tales, I would sneak-gaze at his striking bicycle. Oh how I longed for a dream ride! I would often praise his cycle to win his heart, with an aim to borrow a ride. Although he respected my feelings, he felt I was too green to match the height. He had never seen me ride. He would politely decline. But my constant pestering yielded a haphazard yes one day.

Rookies as we were, uncle advised that I accompany Mukesh, who was a reckless cyclist himself and older than I by two years. Winnow that I was, my excitement knew no bounds at the thought of my maiden cycle ride. It was thrilling to watch Mukesh demonstrate with confidence the basics of mounting and manoeuvring the bike. It was my turn. And he held it at the back to support my mounting. It was a mix of excitement and panic as I thought of the ride and a mishap or damage to the machine at the same time. By the time the bike gained its impetus, Mukesh left his hold without my knowledge and stood immobile watching me. I was on the road and the bike was gradually galloping ahead in zigzag fashion. I was all thrill, until suddenly, I saw a group of girls approach from the front. In panic I forgot to apply the brakes as I went stiff knowing not how to turn the handlebars. I held firmly on them. The only alternative available was to turn left and plunge into the deep ditch alongside the road. Left with little choice, I did just that. In the fall, the bike lay by the road while I nose-dived into the ditch, neck deep in the weeds. That was my first ride and first fall. As I struggled, one of the onlookers quickly stretched a helping hand. Thank God, except for a few dotted trivial bleeding on my knees and pain in the back, on my butt as I landed hard, I had no major injuries. I made sure to clean up the bike before I returned it to uncle Brajen, requesting him for another ride sooner, while ratting out about Mukesh for leaving me alone, though he was asked to guide me. I still recall the incident as a bad memory in my life as if it took place yesterday. That was not the last time I ended up in a trench, but the tally went added later on. Gradually I gained the requisite skills of control over the cycle. A few years after that incident, when I was in the village on summer vacation, I got a chance to ride my elder brother’s bike which he used to go to college. I had become almost an expert cyclist by then. One day at my mom’s consent, I was to go to the nearby market to bring some vegetables in the evening. I was too willing and swiftly took the bike. On my way back I ran into a man, in his sixties, and being dark for no street light, we both rolled down hard on the stony lane.

Luckily I was safe, but the stranger needed a quick medical care. He sustained injury in his chest. With no doctors nearby, I mounted him at the back seat and pushed the cycle home for the first aid. My mom had adequate knowledge about Ayurvedic medicinal herbs. Wasting no time, she made a paste out of fresh picked herbs and applied around the affected area. In between realizing the offbeat situation, she prepared our food little early. We had dinner together, albeit the guest was not feeling comfortable due to the pain. He groaned in pain till half past midnight, while we nursed him the entire night. Fortunately, nothing worse happened. This was the most accursed and alarming night of my life. He was from far flung area and was to learn later that he was a prominent landlord of the locality. By morning he was able to walk and wished to go home. I accompanied him with some medicines and a pack of gifts. On reaching his residence, he showered praises for ‘our selfless hospitality’ to all of his family members. Having had a palatable lunch, I was forced to stay back there that night. It was revealed that uncle was a prominent landlord of the locality. The next day on my departure, surprisingly, he sent two of his workers along with his younger son to escort me to my home with lots of firm products. Thus an accidental true relationship began to flow between both of our families. But when I reached home, I was deprived of riding the bike! My excitement got tempered after this flash of glory I met with. The bike parked deserted under lock and key for my entire vacation. A ceaseless haggle to my mom didn’t work out for a ride there after. More or less, every one of us has some kind of hidden anecdotes behind learning to ride a bike in our childhood days. The hurt and happiness was a part of our amusement. There was nothing more important than to run along the bike or to grab a chance to spin those wheels. Sometimes, reminiscent of those past petite stories make us longing. If possibility existed, I would have been an ardent traveller through the time machine to enjoy them fresh once again! I wish I could get them back again!!