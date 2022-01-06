Animal Rights Groups Should Be Formed At Mohalla Level

By: Narvijay Yadav

We have been listening a lot about human rights, but what about the rights of animals, birds, trees and rivers? Some time ago, the Uttarakhand High Court had issued an order to treat rivers as a living entity and ordered the state government that the rights of the river should be taken care of in the same way as the rights of a human being are protected. In one of its important verdicts, the Supreme Court had talked about the right to life of homeless animals living in the vicinity of human settlements. The court said that the homeless dogs living in the human colonies, localities and housing societies should be given the status of “Community Dogs”. In ancient times, humans domesticated wild dogs for guarding their properties and took them along for hunting also. This relationship of friendship and fellowship has been going on for centuries. But, today the human being immersed in the luxuries of amenities is ignoring and disrespecting these old companions. Even without eating anything and without getting any praise from the locals, these friendly animals innocently protect the houses and properties by guarding the streets and localities for free at night. But many bad elements keep hurting and driving them away. What a shame.

In a Twitter chat, several experts from across the country shared their views on the rights and needs of homeless community animals, especially the community dogs. An important piece of advice emerged that animal lovers and compassionate people across the country should form small groups of like-minded people at the mohalla and residential society level. These small groups can at least take care of their street and neighbourhood animals for protection, medical care, sterilisation, safe living conditions, food, water and their rights. Together they can also make efforts to improve their lives. Three or four kindhearted people and animal lovers can definitely be found in every street or locality in all cities and towns. They should keep in touch with each other and help the community animals with the support of each other. There is power in unity. Therefore, animal haters will not dare to cast their evil eyes on these voiceless animals. My daughter herself got three female dogs sterilised giving them a new life. When a single child can do this, imagine what a group of four or five people could do.

How to help the dogs in the neighbourhood in winter and in the rainy season? I noticed that three kindhearted people in my neighbourhood have put old mattresses outside their garages for street dogs to sleep on and they protect them from haters also. Haters not only spoil their own ‘karma’, they also make the whole environment toxic and negative. In such a situation, animal lovers should stay united and keep adding more and more volunteers in their group. There was also a good suggestion that homeless dogs should not be given jackets or sweaters, as they can cause the death of the animal by getting stuck in a vehicle. Instead, care should be taken of the food and drink of the animals, so that they remain healthy and friendly. More and more people need to be kind and compassionate. (The author is a senior journalist & columnist. He can be reached at [email protected])