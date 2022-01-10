Anxiety At The Start Of Career

By: Kaustov Kashyap

Fresh out of college or a new career path, both come with a fear of the first job. With all the preparation and hard work to land a job, there are things that you should know to make things work for you. After all, those alerts that you set up to land this job should not go to waste.

After all those nights that you have spent looking online for a perfect job application letter, resume formats, preparing for interview questions, and more, you expect the first day to be just perfect paying off all that you have put in for the job.

But, the scenario can be different. There are a certain set of challenges that everyone faces at a new job. There are some things you can do to cope with these challenges and get over the anxious feeling that the word new job brings to you. Here is how to cope with a career start:

Accept the work that comes to you

You might leave the college with high expectations from the new job you are just into. But the different part is that you might be given small responsibilities before you have some real stuff to do. So there are chances you are required to do tasks that you don’t like but are important as they display different qualities like commitment and hard work.

You will have to work hard, no matter what tasks you are assigned for the first few days, weeks, or months. If you prove yourself in this time, you will climb your success ladder in speed. Learn new things every day and make a list of each.

Adhere to deadlines strictly and stay organized

Starting a career is nothing like a school or college. When in a new job, make sure that you follow some basic rules before you are completely in sync with the company culture. Some of them include:

Always being on time

Staying organized

Getting your work done on or before time

A lot of times you would not come to notice unless you are doing something immensely great or something wrong. But doing the above-mentioned tasks ensures that you won’t leave a single impression of being unproductive.

Fit in the company culture

Every organization is different and fitting in is important for a healthy and happy workplace. Some interviews test a candidate for cultural fit. If you need to change a lot about yourself to fit in the company, then probably you should not be there. Just make an effort to mix and meet everyone you need to. Start with introducing yourself around. Make sure you never have your lunch or coffee alone. The goal is to leave an impression on anyone you meet. When you meet and talk to people, you also get to know about the culture and you would know what you need to do to fit in.

Ask questions frequently

Asking questions is important. Your employers expect you to do your job correctly and you should ask questions when you start. Be sure you are listening to their answers actively and if required make a note of it as well. In the beginning, make sure you ask questions at any point you are unsure. When you are working on a project, make sure your boss knows your progress and any difficulty you face. This way you have your back at any time you get lost.

Also, be sure you ask only when you have to. Asking is great but do not overdo it. If you get the basics, do not be afraid to get things done your way. If you have to make small decisions, go ahead and do that. Once, you are done with what has been assigned to you, ask your boss “What next is lined up for me?” Make sure you have something on your plate that keeps you busy.

Dealing with stress

It is easy to feel lost at a job especially when you are at the start of your career. This can eventually lead to burnout, which is not a good sign. To avoid a situation like that, keep in mind the following.

Know when you are overworked because working too much without proper breaks can lead to stress. Obviously when you are new, asking for a long vacation does not make sense, but taking a day off work would not harm anyone. It is sure to bring good than bad. Take frequent breaks during the day. It is a possibility that right at the beginning of your career, you might face long working hours as you need time to understand and then work things out. Make sure when you have a long day you give yourself enough breaks to keep yourself to save a bit of sanity.

In the end, what works out is a fine balance between being reliable and adhering to work ethics and at the same time giving yourself time to rejuvenate. Your first job is about getting things done, making connections, and learning the complete dictionary of corporate life. It is about building your career.