Are we using our fishery resources sustainably?

5th June is International Day for the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing

By: Ranjan K Baruah

Fish is an integral part of our diets. Fish is consumed around the world in different ways. We eat fish from fisheries or rivers as we don’t have seas or oceans around us. But sea fishes or other similar fish products are available everywhere. Fisheries provide a vital source of food, employment, recreation, trade and economic well-being for people throughout the world. In a world of a growing population and persistent hunger, fish has emerged as an important commodity for the achievement of food security.

There are certain times where fishing is not done so that production can be increased. Apart from measures in our areas, efforts by the international community to ensure the sustainability of fisheries are being seriously compromised by illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities. We may not be much aware as it’s not happening in and around us but we could see and hear about them through media and similar sources.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities are responsible for the loss of 11–26 million tonnes of fish each year, which is estimated to have an economic value of US$10–23 billion. To promote long-term conservation and sustainable use of fisheries resources the 1995 FAO Conference adopted the FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries. The Code is voluntary and sets out principles and international standards of behavior for responsible practices with a view to ensuring the effective conservation, management and development of living aquatic resources, with due respect for the ecosystem and biodiversity.

In 2015, the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean of the FAO proposed that an initiative be launched to declare an International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing. Following extensive consultations, a proposal was submitted to the attention of the thirty-second session of FAO Committee on Fisheries. The Committee on Fisheries endorsed the proposal for the declaration of 5 June as the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing. The date reflects the day when the Port State Measures Agreement officially entered into force as an international treaty. Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is a broad term that captures a wide variety of fishing activity.

In December 2017, the UN General Assembly in its annual resolution on sustainable fisheries proclaimed 5 June as the “International Day for the Fight Against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.” In the same resolution, the UN also declared 2022 as the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture, which will help focus attention on the small-scale fishermen and women who comprise 90 percent of the world’s fisheries workforce.

To ensure a food secure future for all, the fisheries and aquaculture sector is important. The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2020 demonstrates the significant and growing role of fisheries and aquaculture in providing food, nutrition and employment. The fisheries and aquaculture sector significantly expanded in the past decades and total production. We may not directly get associated with this cause but indirectly all of us can make an impact. This year’s environment day is focusing on ecosystem restoration and there is no doubt that IUU fishing remains one of the greatest threats to marine ecosystems. We can join different campaigns and contribute directly or indirectly in protecting the marine ecosystem and contributing in stopping IUU fishing. (With direct inputs from UN publication and feedback may be sent to [email protected])