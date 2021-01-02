As India rolls into the New Year: 2021

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

‘2021 is your year, so dust off your shitkickers and get started’. This message suddenly blinked on my mobile as I was loitering in the Park Street which was so gorgeously decorated for Christmas. But this message made me feel that India is rolling into the New Year in the New Normal. In its Armageddon with the draconian virus the billions of Indians seem to have won the first round and finally a more stable India is rolling into the New Year 2021. ‘What new is going to happen this year in the new normal?’ it is always a loaded question. If the Autumn comes, can the Winter stay afar and if Christmas comes can the New Year be far behind even if there is Corona virus – so what? Every year as all know what will happen when the clock strikes midnight. But this year the question is so big. ‘What’re you doing on New Year’s Eve?’ Till now in India no such orders have been issued to restrict alcohol consumption or outing at midnight or the vehicles to ply. No curfew has been issued banning nonessential travel between midnight and early dawn. New Year’s Eve parties are still not stopped anywhere. Only some reporters are trying to highlight on TV screen that Corona will take a new turn after Christmas and New Year celebration parties. But who is there to bother. I think few, few, too few. People have learned to live with Corona just wearing even an unreliable mask or with a small bottle of sanitizer of no medical efficacy or warranty manufactured by undependable origin. KFC, Pizza Hut, Naga Kitchen, Morang Restaurant, Parampara Paradise, Maihang, Aminia, Siraj, or Rehmania all are doing high business and delivery services are reaching a pick-point. In truth most of our favourite restaurants are putting together something special for what is traditionally a big night. Tourism is again about to begin pooh-poohing the Corona restrictions. At best the luxury buses are just keeping two big bottles of sanitizers and nothing else is being done for the seats or the floors of the buses or the coaches.

There is no ban on the live entertainment, New Year’s Eve concerts and events are still being organized taking the tempo of the Christmas celebration though all are maintaining social distancing and many online programmes too are taking place with participants joining from their cosy drawing rooms in the winter cold, life seems to be regaining somewhat positive vibes. Family celebrations have started in full swing and some are organizing short local tours to the riverside, hillside, with cooks from their own institutions or home by throwing to the winds all restrictions of lockdown and one petty mask from Amazon ensures now the only hope of survival. We are like the Burmans in Orwell’s Shooting an Elephant, we too are about to shoot the invincible Corona Virus.

There is a reason to celebrate despite adversity. In Pre-Christian Rome under the Julian Calendar, January 1 was dedicated to Janus God of Gateways and beginnings for whom January was also named. Until the adoption of the Gregorian Calendar in 1752, the first day of the New Year was the Western Christian Feast of the Annunciation, on 25 March also called the ‘Lady Day’. In 567 AD, the council of Tours formally abolished January 1 as the beginning of the year. At various places throughout medieval Christian Europe the New Year was celebrated on Dec 25 in honour of the Birth of Jesus. March 1 in the old Roman style, 25 March in honour of Lady Day and the Feast of Annunciation and on the movable Feast of Easter. Dates predicated on the year beginning on 25 March became known as Annunciation Style dates while dates of the Gregorian Calendar commencing on January 1 were distinguished as Circumcision Style dates, because this was the date of Feast of the Circumcision, the observed memorial of the eighth day of Jesus Christ’s life after his birth, counted from the latter’s observation on Christmas, 25 December. Pope Gregory acknowledged January 1 as the beginning of the New Year according to his reform of the Catholic Liturgical Calendar. Most nations of the Western Europe officially adopted January 1 as New Year’s Day somewhat before they adopted the Gregorian calendar. In Tudor England New Year’s Day along with Christmas Day and Twelfth Night was celebrated as one of the three main festivities among the twelve days of Christmastide. The Iranians celebrate the Nowruz Festival and it translates to ‘New Day’ which is a secular holiday that marks the beginning of Spring on March 20. The holiday predates current geographical borders going back to more than 3000 years to the day of the Persian Empire. People dream of a peaceful future with smell of hyacinths permeating the room. The continuous stream of adversity experienced during the Covid lockdown adds heaviness to this year’s celebration of the New Year.

In India people celebrate with much fanfare the New Year’s Day as a very important festive occasion and even the corona restrictions too cannot stop the enthusiastic people from enjoying the day. Activities such as singing, playing games, dancing, and attending parties are a part of the celebration. The night clubs, movie theatres, resorts, restaurants and amusement parks are filled with people of all ages. People greet and wish each other. But this year hug is not possible and pronam or Namaste from distance will be the best alternative. People greet and wish each other on social media and Ecards, video are used to exchange messages. These are the parts of celebration. People who decide to stay indoors especially the senior people who are more vulnerable to covid infection can resort to the New Year shows on the prime channels for most of the day. New resolutions are taken by people and the most popular resolutions include losing weight, developing good habits and working hard. Larger cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Bangalore and Chennai organize live concerts which are attended by Bollywood, Tollywood stars and other well known personalities of the North East. In Assam Bihu and Borgeet programmes are organized in new ways to attract the new generation and to rouse their interest in the Assamese culture and heritage. In Bengal too the Pous mela at Santiniketan energises the people to go back to the folk songs and Baul Geets and Tagore songs. The fun-filled occasion is considered a great opportunity to restore the positive vibes and get closer to the loved ones of our life and to revive the contacts with the lost friends. The idea is to wave good bye to the year gone-by and welcome the New Year in the hope that it will invite truckloads of happiness and joy in our everyday life. In the New Normal the problem is there is not tightening of security in prime cities as the arrival of foreign tourists is at the peak at this period of time in some locations of Goa and Mussourie. Still we enjoy the glory in living which lies not in never failing but in rising every time we fail and fall. (The writer is an award winning academician and trilingual columnist and poet. He may be reached at [email protected])