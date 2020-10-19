Ashi’s Pleasant Secret; All Marriages are not Made in Heaven 

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Book Title: A Pleasant Secret

Author: Iram Fatima Ashi

Publisher: Notion Press

ISBN: 978-1684664078

Year: 2020

Pages: 178

(Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee, Associate Professor and Head, Post-Graduate Dept of English Dum Dum Motijheel College Kolkata and international visiting professor of American Universities talks to the Indian writer who is now in Saudi Arabia, on her first romantic novel, ‘Pleasant Secret’ and tries to delve deep into the basic issues that are handled with care in this novel, giving us a perfect graphic record of the Indian society as visualized by the young generation in 2020).

Definitely, all marriages are not made in heaven, and a few socially chosen couples turn their partner’s life into living hell. In her first novel, Iram Fatima Ashi who is basically a romantic poet wonderfully penned the pleasant secrets of two soul mates. Khushbu Khanna is the bold girl working as the CEO of a multinational company and lives her life on her own terms. Sumit Aggarwal, accepts all decisions of his parents and society and tries to be happy. Is he really happy in that fake cocoon? Time and circumstances separated Sumit and Khushbu. Then how did they become inseparable parts of each other and a pleasant secret of each other’s life? One may read this book that unfolds the journey of the various characters layer by layer. It will leave you, as a reader, to ponder over questions like: Does something like soul-mates really exist? What is more important—society and its norms or true love? It is an exceptional story of separation and then the reunion of long-lost lovers.

Iram Fatima ‘Ashi’, a non-resident Indian staying in Saudi Arabia, born and raised in India, explores different peoples and cultures connected with her own country by soul. She pursued graduation and post-graduation in English. She is currently working as an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Reflection W&R’, Editorial Executive Sub-Committee member of VIEW (Print journal) and her creative work is part of 43 international anthologies. Internationally, her work is published in Canada, Uzbekistan, and the US. She feels blessed on being honoured by ‘Aagman Gourav 2015, 2016 and 2017’ in India by Aagman group. She is a poetess, writer, painter and overall an artist by heart, who writes and paints to express herself, to say all that which has been left unsaid. Her poems and stories are simple yet subtle. One does not need much literary prowess to understand its depth.

This novel raises some basic questions related to love and life in a broader sense. We are habitually judgmental of others from the social point of view. We forget that nature has its own laws and secrets to unite two souls beyond any worldly borders. This is beautifully explored by Ashi in her novel where she displays a surer command on the theme and multidimensional perspectives of amorous passion. She added the variety which is the spice for her novel. Her language is crisp, style smart, and reflections very profound and the young generations will surely love to read this novel. Ashi is a wonderful thinker on social issues and she can add psychological nuances to a general story of love. Thoughts and events she visualizes in her own surrounding come so graphically in her novel. She recreates the ambience with a rare verisimilitude even in a romantic fiction. She fictionalizes facts and factualises fiction. At one point of the novel she muses brilliantly on social taboos of caste religion and such other issues which affect the bliss of married life. As Danish asked Sumit, “Are you happy in marriage?”

Sumit says, “Happy … may be I am sorry. You know in my house how much these fake differences of caste and religion are valued, since my childhood. Still nothing has changed. I am living separate from my parents and even my wife is of the same thinking.” Sometimes Ashi uses quotes from other authors in her book to give it a poignant note as at one place in the novel she refers to John Banville’s book ‘‘The Sea’ where he says: “The past beats inside me like a second heart.” This enriches the essence of texture of her own novel. Ashi is Indian diaspora in Iran. India is in her heart though she lives abroad for years. She is vibrant in her thoughts on Indian society which is trying out to emerge out of the taboos and superstitions to respond to heart’s call. At the same time she is sensitive to the sufferings of the lovers who have to live separately from the families simply because of the social taboos. Life is so painful for lovers. Being out and out a romantic, Ashi never ignores the realistic aspects of love in an Indian society. Love marriages are not made in heaven here. There are many hurdles to overcome even the lovers’ heart count the countless ways how they can love their beloved to make the earth a paradise of abysmal happiness. Rainbow colours of feelings and kaleidoscopic ranges of reflections make the novel of Ashi enjoyable reading. This novel will surely be counted as a glorious addition to the huge galaxy of romantic fiction of the world. As the novel ends on a positive note, I feel I am chosen and a blessed to be a part of this as I am strong enough to make a balance these two and do justice in my both roles. These roles are on the one hand to respect moral and social responsibility of his wife and also not to deny the ethics of love as well. Here Ashi the poet cum novelist excels in conveying her message even in a romantic fiction without making it a propaganda novel.