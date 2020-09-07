‘Asomor Gorkhasakalor Oitijyor Annweshan’: An introduction

By: Anjan Baskota

Book: Asomor Gorkhasakalar oitijyor Anweshan

Author: Prakash Koirala

Publisher: Purbayon Prakashan, Guwahati

Priced at Rs. 230

Analysis of the Book:

‘Asomor Gorkhasakalor Oitijyor Annweshan’ is a research based article collection in Assamese language penned by Prakash Koirala. It is book on subject of Indian Gorkhas with special focus on Assamese Gorkhas; their origin, contributions in nation building, their assimilation into the greater Assamese nation and culture etc. A total of eleven research based articles are assembled herein.

The first article of this collection is ‘Prachin Asomot Gorkhasakal’ meaning Gorkhas in ancient Assam. Here, the writer has cited many examples of scriptures like Veda, Purana, Yoginitantra, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Kalika Purana etc. Besides these, the aspect of similarities like linguistic, genetic, religious are vividly discussed. The author has cited references from books like ‘History of Assam’, ‘A Study n Kamrupi: A dialect’, ‘Introduction to Assam’, ‘Prehistoric Ancient and Hindu India’ along with many other prominent Assamese history books.

The title of the second article of this collection is ‘Prak-Oupanibesik Asomot Gorkhasakal’ meaning Gorkhas in Assam during pre-colonial period. Here, the author has divided the topic into five sub sections for better knowledge of common readers. ‘British Oupanibeshik Sashanat Bor Asomot Bharatiya Gorkha Fouj’ (Gorkha regiment in greater Assam during the colonial period) has been placed third and which details the history of Gurkha soldiers. The book throws light on how the Gorkha soldiers had contributed towards tightening both internal and external security of then India. The author has traced the history of Assam Light Infantry, Assam Rifles, Gorkha Rifles, Cuttack Legion etc. and their contributions towards national security. He has focused rays on bravery that had been shown by brave Gorkha sepoys in many battles and details of medals that have been conferred to brave Gorkha soldiers.

The title of fourth article is ‘Matribhumi Bharatar Swadhinata Sangram Aaru Asomor Gorkhasakalar Abadan’ which means freedom movement of India and contribution of Gorkhas of Assam. Here, the author has applied analytical details to cover up the contributions of Assam born Gorkhas towards the freedom movement of India. He fondly recalls major contributions of freedom fighters like Chhabilal Upadhyaya, Deucharan Upadhayaya, Bir Bahdur Chhetry, Bhakta Bahadur Pradhan, Jagannath Upadhyaya, Bishnulal Upadhayay, Prashad Singh Subba, Dalbir Singh Lohar, Narapati Timsina, Padma Prashad Dhungel, Nara Bahadur Khatry, Ramlal Upadhyaya, Hari Prashad Upadhaya, Kumud Sarma, Tikaram Parajuli, Jagannath Bhattarai etc.

Next in the chronology is the ‘Azad Hind Fouj Aaru Gorkhasakalar Abadan’ which means Azad Hind Fouj (INA) and contribution of Gorkhas towards it. The very article has been placed in fifth place. Here, the contributions of Gorkha soldiers including Major Durga Malla, Kharga Bahadur Bista, Ram Singh Thakuri, Mangal Narayan Pradhan, D.B.Chhetry, Sabitri Devei (Helen), Indreni Thapa etc have been recalled with facts and relevant information. The title of the sixth article is ‘Matribhumi Bharatar Antarik Aaru Sima Surakhyar Khetrat Gorkhasakal’ which means contribution of Gorkhas in internal and boarder security of India. The seventh article is ‘Line Pratha Aaru Asomor khanda aaru Abestanit Krishak Tatha Go-palaksakal’ meaning the line system and farmers and cow keepers living in protected areas. This article is very informative and proves with evidence that Gorkhas were granted permission to live in protected areas; tribal belts and blocks during the British regime as a protected class. The eighth article is ‘Asomor Jatiya Jeebanat Thaluwa Gorkhasakalar Upasthiti: Eti Khetrabhittik aaru Tathyabhittik Aalochana’ means presence of Gorkhas in national life of Assamese people: a case study. It is an informative article wherein various census reports including population, demography, linguistic etc are inserted.

The ninth article is ‘Asomor Satra, Than aaru Gorkhali Bangsodhav Asamiyar Prasanga’ meaning Satra, Than of Assam and contribution of the Gorkhas in establishment of these religious social institutions. The tenth article is ‘Eksaran Namdharmar Pristaposhak Acharya Mohanlal Upadhyaya’ meaning Mohanlal Acharya: the patron of monotheism (Vaishnavinism). Here, the life sketch of Vaishnav scholar Mohanlal has well been depicted. The last article if the collection is ‘Asom Footballar Itihas aaru Gorkhasakal’ which means the history of football of Assam and contribution of Gorkha footballer towards its development. A bibliography, an appendix and a photo gallery have been included towards the end of the book which will help the readers for further studies.

I cannot call the book as a pure book of history but must say that it is one of best reference books for researchers and scholars who wish to know and learn about the origin and contribution of the Gorkhas of Assam towards nation building and building of modern India and Assam as well. The methodology applied here is scientific. References are used in way proper way.