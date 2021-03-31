Assam Assembly Election 2021

By: Gendra Galla Narzinary

The poll for electing fifteenth Assam legislative assembly is underway. The first of three phases has already been polled. Along with Assam, there are elections to the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry. The date of counting of votes is fixed on the same date that is 2nd May.

The poll battle in the state is primarily alliance vs. alliance. Which one would be winning this election to have power in Dispur to govern the State? This is a tricky question to put answer in. Therefore, this writer does not offer any prediction rather prefers to wait till the counting of votes is done. But, what is seen is a fight between good and bad. Ironically, they all present themselves being good.

Before notification of dates for election by Election Commission of India (ECI), political parties engaged in forming alliances in the state. In post announcement of dates for poll, they were busy in distribution of Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) seats and there were disagreements, and even dissidences. Whilst the resigning and rejoining of party workers often take place that seem making the mockery of the party ideologies. After all, it appears a battle of three-cornered alliance vs. alliance. The players are National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that consists of BJP, AGP and UPPL, the mahajot-United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of at least eight parties consisting of Congress, BPF, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), and the combined Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) that may forge the likelihood of United Regional Front (URF). However, we cannot undermine the prospect of wining potential independent candidates or candidates from other parties that are not constituents of alliance or mahajot.

This election is going to be interesting as NDA is hoping for 100 plus seats whereas mahajot eyes for 70 seats out of 126 assembly seats. An apparent conclusion is that any one of them must fail in achieving the target that they had set. But the question is by how many seats they would fail? The failure of one may not ultimately favour another one to have majority and claim for government formation. Despite this election being alliance vs. alliance, it is not entirely the zero-sum game. It means that loss of a seat to NDA may not necessarily imply the gain of same seat to mahajot in most of the constituencies. Because, the newly entrants AJP and RD though nascent, even called babies by many politicians are really aggressive in some LAC seats of lower as well as upper parts of the state. The agony committed and betrayal of outgoing government of the state compelled AASU and KMSS to form these new political parties. Their genesis signals a sort of anti-incumbency vented to outgoing government.

As the strategy of pre-poll alliance was mooted, there appeared disagreement and dissidence among the political partners. It happened within NDA constituents. Notable example is former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta who was denied ticket and ultimately AGP loses Barhampur LAC seat to BJP. AGP also loses 5 more seats to BJP that former won in 2016 and has party base. Instead it has been given other LAC seats where party base is supposed to be weak and ultimately going to have a fierce fight with mahajot or URF. There was also disagreement between UPPL and BJP over the seats-sharing. There are 11 LAC seats which fall within Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It could have possessed over 11 seats but not due to the overlapping of constituencies. UPPL is contesting at 8 LAC seats, friendly contest at 3 viz. Kalaigaon, Mazbat and Bijni, and could not field at Panery in which Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is contesting. Daimary was former core member of BPF that was an ally of NDA in 2016. BJP being the alliance partner with UPPL in council government, former succeeded fielding from the seats of Kalaigaon, Mazbat, Panery and Bijni. The first three seats along with Udalguri LAC are also the segments of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BPF, on the contrary succeeded in fielding its candidature in all 11 seats of BTR and Kalaigaon. These testify the failure of strategic pre-poll negotiation skills of both AGP and UPPL engaged with BJP, and the success of BPF with mahajot.

Both UPPL and BPF are based in BTR. As a result, it is going to be a direct fight between the two. BPF emerged single largest winning party in council election held 4 months back. This time success depends on how their partners would be helping them. Another notable point is that they are yet to think about the horizontal expansion of their base and field their candidatures outside BTR. What hinders them? What lacunae they possess? Either of two can influence the electoral outcome in good number of constituencies across the State. With this proposition they could have even fielded more candidatures at LAC seats like Sootea, Dhekiajuli, Rangapara, Gauripur, etc.

Imagine, what would have happened had election dates fall in the month of December 2019? What would happen now after over 450 days of bitter experience of December 2019? Well, that is a problem but, we have the divided stands. These divided stands may result the fractured mandate.

As an elector what one would expect from this election? Can would-be government deliver its promises made? Did previous governments able to deliver poll promises? Do parties vying for people’s mandate know the pressing problems the state is facing? Flood, illegal migration, crisis in rural areas, unemployment, outmigration, etc. are the problems that call for the highly esteemed commitments from the stakeholders of the society and the government ought to streamline those commitments. Party in power changes once in every five years but the problems remain the same making the mockery of commitment of the parties concerned. Hope, coming new government shall identify the key problems and really commit to solve those problems that plague the state.