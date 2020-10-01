Assam police day

By: Dimple Sarma

The policeman is always referred as the protector of law and order. They also maintain peace and harmony in the society but sometimes their duty knows no bound. They need to cross their boundary to be with the mankind to save their lives from some unwanted and unprecedented incidents. The year 2020 has brought some situations which they have never faced. As police personnel they might have solved bigger cases, might have maintained peace during critical situations, many incidents of getting hit by trouble mongers but after all they are also human being like us. In the past 6 months when we locked ourselves inside home from the fear of COVID-19, the only one who was standing right outside our home was the police personnel.

The beginning of this year brings the worst for everyone. The emergence of COVID-19 that is something which is not known to anyone has brought uncertainty to everyone’s life. On March 24, 2020 Government of India announced nationwide lockdown for the safety of its citizens. Initially for a shorter period of time which later extended gradually due to the increased number of affected people from the virus. This lockdown was very restrictive; nobody was allowed to come out of their home for their own safety. It was said that save the nation by staying at home. To make this lockdown successful to save public lives police personnel needs to be harsh at times which had a mixed response from public. But majority praised this work of police as they were saving us. Like every state of India, in Assam too lockdown was enforced very strictly. They engage themselves in performing the rules set for COVID protocols, primarily social distancing and to ensure people do not comes out from their house at any cost.

The social service function of police personnel during this period will always be remembered. They were on the forefront despite of the fear of getting infected. Forget about their rest period, they were on road day and night without food for many hours. Many of them were not able to see their families for a long time. As the lockdown continues for a longer period of time, people were feeling the need for their essential commodities; they were running out of medicine and out of cash. There were incidents of depression too. Many people who were residing outside of the state due to their job purpose could not return to their home. Elderly people who were staying alone at homes were facing problems. Here comes again the challenging part of police. They started serving essential commodities and medicines to those needy people. Not only these, everyday, police personnel provide food to those people who lives in the street and to animals too. The intensity of spreading this virus was same for everyone but without hesitation they did it with utmost dedication. Leaving behind fear, every day they meet with new challenges. The resources available for police were very limited still they need to fight with this challenge. This COVID-19 period was one of the toughest jobs for all. Many police personnel got infected with the virus in line of their duty and unfortunately, we lost some of them. Still nothing can prevent them from doing their duty. They were fighting constantly with this pandemic to protect lives, and in line of duty the DGP of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also got infected with COVID. After recovering he didn’t stop, he started his fight against the pandemic with double enthusiasm so that everyone continues their duty with same courage.

The duty of police personnel did not stop here, now comes their moral duty. Many police personnel who were recovered from COVID-19, now they come forward to save others life by donating plasma. They took great initiative on plasma donation because they felt the pain of other such patients. COVID-19 period was just an example of courage and dedication of police personnel. On this police day, we take a bow to all of their sacrifices for the citizen. When we look back at the history of Assam Police, it is known that a British Regiment force was formed in 1826 after the Treaty of Yandaboo to maintain law and order. On 1835, the said British Regiment force named as Assam Police. In 1950, on 1st October, Assam Police formed as a full-fledged law enforcement organization. These uniformed personnel have always been a symbol of courage, devotion and sacrifice for their duty.

Assam police also takes a lead role in providing information, promoting public health and spreading awareness among people through social media via their informative and witty captions, classy tweets; awareness songs which were the part of social media campaign during COVID period. People highly appreciated the surge of social media works done by Assam police as it touches the chord of each and everyone. Not only for awareness, they too opened many helpline numbers for people for any kind of emergency. Police also helped stranded people to come back to their own place. This was a very tough task to maintain by following the rules of social distancing. But they succeed on this too.

Police personnel also took initiative in helping those labours from neighboring states who had to come on foot to their native place as there was no other means of transportations. Love them or hate them but you can never ignore their sacrifices for us. They are not only the executor of law but their job is extended on a wide range. From maintaining law and order to prevailing peace in any unwanted situations, from being a decision maker in critical times to handling crime scenes, we see their efficiency, discipline and duty bound image. This 70th police day we pay utmost respect to each one of them.