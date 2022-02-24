Assembly Elections And Incumbency Factor

By: Manas Chakraverty

Elections in five states are going on and in less than a month and a new government will be formed in the states of Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and the most significant state Uttar Pradesh. Every party has its foot set on the win ability depending on their hold in the respective states. The counting of votes will begin on March 10th morning and by noon the trend and picture will be more or less clear as to which political party independently or in coalition will form the governments in those states. As it is quite important for the voters of Manipur to be quite anxious about the new government formation in Manipur as BJP is going to have a tough fight with the principal opposition Congress although with a slight edge to the ruling BJP. For BJP, the good news is coming from Manipur where it is expected to form government again. With political spheres in all five poll-bound states heating up, the Prime Minister denied any atmosphere of anti-incumbency in states where BJP received the opportunity to work, adding that there is an atmosphere of “pro-incumbency”.

However, ground report from Uttar Pradesh gives a different picture. Lack of any wave this time around, the saffron party was hardpressed to retain the seats it had won in 2017 polls and had gone all out to polarize the polls this time again. The region had witnessed strong support for the farmer agitation and at many places, the BJP nominees had to face the protests of the people, mainly the farmers over the state government’s failure to hike the minimum price for sugarcane and also non-payment of sugarcane arrears by the mills. There is no wave this time favouring BJP in UP. BJP may find the going tough owing to the anger among the farmers. Goa elections result will also be very interesting and analysts are keeping their fingers crossed as besides the mainstream BJP and the Congress, new entrants — be it the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), or the freshly-minted Revolutionary Goans (RG) party — seeking to gain a toehold in Goa’s overcrowded political space.

Uttarakhand is witnessing a slight impact of anti-incumbency wind against BJP. However, when one analyze the politically more bigger and important states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and even Uttarakhand curved out of Uttar Pradesh, the anxiousness of BJP seems to be higher with ground reports not up to its expectations. What has been haunting the voters mind in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab is the inadequate medical infrastructure leading to deaths of thousands of covid infected patients in these states due to lack of oxygen, partial and politically motivated and vindictive handling of the distribution of oxygen even during times of medical emergencies, floating dead bodies in the Ganges, mindless police atrocities on the poor migrant labourers returning home during the first phase of lockdown, arrogance in dealing with farmers protest leading to death of hundreds of farmer protestors as well as trying to brand the protesting farmers as representatives of “khalistani” movement. Added to that is the stupidest and mindless action of imposing lockdown in the first phase of covid abruptly putting the economy and life of poor migrant workers in jeopardy. These have resulted in loss of jobs, businesses, shutting down of small business units, inflation, unemployment across all sections of workers and these issues will definitely impact the voting pattern in these two states.

Winning or losing in the state of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will have a tremendous impact on the BJP for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. This result of UP election will pave the way for the coming turn in 2024 as to BJP or a united opposition comprising TMC, SP, AAP and other regional parties including Congress to govern the country ahead and revive the country from its pathetic financial crisis, independent media and polarized netizens. Franklin D. Roosevelt rightly said “Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a Prime Minister and MP’s and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country”. (The author is a freelance writer and hospitality entrepreneur. He can be reached at [email protected])