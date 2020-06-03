Bangladesh is on a crossroad

By: Swadesh Roy

In this corona pandemic, Bangladesh did not impose lockdown officially. Government started general holidays from 26th March and they continue it phase by phase. But the middle class of the Dhaka city took it seriously as a lockdown and they tried to maintain all the procedures of the lockdown which are also being maintained by other countries of the world. On the contrary, the lower middle class and the poor class took it as general holidays. They did not maintain any guideline of the World Health Organization (WHO) even the Bangladesh government’s instructions regarding corona pandemic. On the other hand, Bangladesh government did not impose that much strictness for keeping the general people at home. However, it’s a mystery from the very beginning of the general holiday for covid-19; the government was little bit reluctant and sometime it seems government has been suffering from indecision at the very beginning. That’s why; the small businesses and industries where populationdense is less, were closed; but densely labor oriented industries like garments were open. As a result, the covid-19 has spread over Bangladesh in the community cluster.

In Bangladesh, the number of tests for covid-19 is very less. From March 8 to May 28 and Bangladesh tested 2,66,456 pseople. In this low rate of testing, the number of infected people is 38,292. In 26th May, the ratio of the affected was 22% which is obviously high and significant. During this time, the Establishment Minister of Bangladesh government said to the journalists that the government will not extend general holidays for covid-19 further more. Rather, in a limited positiongovernment wants all the government and private offices and businesses will start from 31st May. And all type of transport like bus, train, launch and the inland airlines will run from that day.

After governments’ this decision, one of the former Secretary of the Bangladesh government commented, “When the covid-19 case became one hundred, then I was at my home. But when doing 5000 tests daily and getting 1500 infected among them, then government is telling us, you go out from home and join the work”. He also told that somehow regarding corona pandemic government is on a crossroad. It is not getting the exact road which is for its walking.

Basically, the country is passing a very tough time when government has taken this decision. Because, every day 20-22% case are coming out as Covid-19 positive from the overall daily testing. It is no less than The United States, Brazil, Italy and Peru. Some of the government personnel along with some businessmen are telling that it has already spread in the community;so, lockdown will not help to stop spreading now. Rather, more spreading will build up ‘herd immunity’. Both are rubbish logic. Because, if lockdown continue in Bangladesh for another one month, the people who were following all the guidelines of the WHO and Bangladesh government can manage themselves from the attack of the Covid-19. Besides, the thinking of achieving ‘herd immunity’ is a dangerous thought. It never goes with the humankind. ‘Herd immunity’ goes with the animals. Even meanwhile, WHO warned several times to the world for not thinking about this way which is so called ‘herd immunity’. It is a dangerous path.

Moreover, when Bangladesh is going to withdraw the lockdown (general holidays) then another danger is knocking at the door. Because in the last 25th May, Bangladesh observed its main festival Eid-Ul-Fitr. For this festival, government has opened the shopping mall all over the country. In Dhaka city, most of the renowned shopping mallsand markets did not follow the government order. Rather, they continue the closing of the market for their own life saving. But the huge number of shopping malls all over the country were open and people gathered there for shopping without maintaining any physical distance. Besides, government tried hard for stopping people going to their villages especially from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur city dwellers, basically, the worker class. Because, these three cities are the hotspots of Covid-19. But ultimately the government failed. The huge number of these city dwellers went to their villages all over the country. Not only that, in the Eid prayer most of the mosques in the city couldn’t handle the people according to the guidelines of the government but also most of the people did not maintain social distancing. So, this festival observation and the irresponsibility of the people may make this festival another `Chinese new year’ of Bangladesh. Here to mention that, government is going to give permission for opening everything for 16 days which will be upto next June 15. It may be said that government wants to observe the situation of next sixteen days after this Eid festival.

However, if we follow the South-East Asian countries those who have been successful to wipe out Covid-19 from spreading in their countries did not withdraw the lockdown at a time. Still, they are going very meticulous step by step. And they all started huge number of tests of Covid-19. Bangladesh did not follow these countries from the very beginning. Bangladesh advanced its own way but did not show any success. Rather, nobody knows where the country is going regarding corona pandemic. Despite, it seems that the authority of Bangladesh is suffering from indecision.

Such as, Bangladesh is passing such a situationthat needs more tests. Bangladesh has no infrastructure that it can start huge number of tests. On the contrary, the luck of Bangladesh was in favor of it. Because, one of the scientists of Bangladesh Dr. Bijan Shill invented a quick test of Covid-19 from blood and saliva. Dr. Bijan Shill also invented quick test of SARS and Danguein Singapore in 2003. Dr. Bijan Shill’s Covid-19 quick testing process takes only five minutes time and its cost is nominal. So, using this process, Bangladesh could succeed more testing within short time and that would have helped Bangladesh stop spreading the Covid-19. But last three months, bureaucratic procedures of Bangladesh are delaying to give permission to use this quick test kit. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Health Ministry and its bureaucracy exposed as a most corrupt ministry in the country. Delaying Dr. Bijan Shill’s kit has now created a question all over the country that this invention will be a resistance for Health Ministry for making money by importing lower category kits. So, they are delaying this thing and depriving the country from the opportunity of this scientific invention.

However, when Bangladesh is going to withdraw the lockdown, basically, then huge number of uncertainty are going with corona pandemic in Bangladesh. (The writer is a Senior Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a highest state award winning journalist and can be reached at swadeshroy@gmail.com)