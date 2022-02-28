Basic Science For Sustainability

By: Pranab Kumar Deka

The universe seems to have an uncanny way of bringing things to a full circle. At a juncture where we were touring interstellar, thinking of colonising Mars, planning AI-controlled things, we are suddenly greeted with concerns that had their presence since long, but in recent times amassed in proportion and have inflated up to the point of an outburst. We contemplate the cosmos, but suddenly our attention is pulled back by our own ground basics in the earth. The pandemic, the looming threat of Climate Change, Food (and water) security are all issues that threaten basic existence. In some circuits, cryptocurrencies are sweeping across the trade exchanges, and at the same time, somewhere else, survival is at stake.

All this contrasting realities reflect some gap in the progress path nations have been adopting, the shadows thereby calling for a moment of pause and reappraise our approach to developments- read balancing between progress and the casted shadows and footprints by bridging economic blocks and reorienting our outlook to have a level playing between haves and have-nots. It’s a time to reorient our paradigms on fundamental practices whilst striving for a sustainable, safe and serene world. Approach that concerns with basic methodologies, better say Science at the basics.

Towards this, two noteworthy proceedings have set the stage for the synergy of strategies and actions:

The UN has declared 2022 as the international year of “Basic Science for Sustainable Development”. At the same time, The DST has declared this year’s national science day theme as “Integrated approach in science and technology for a sustainable future”.

The emphasis at both the national and international runs parallel which is a good opportunity to revisit the gaps in our approach to basic science and sustainable development. Notwithstanding the fact that technology is a key player and a great facilitator for delivery of goods. The agenda here is to plug the holes, expand, fine-tune the awareness and knowledge base and explore the hitherto unfocussed areas with minimal investment on technology. It’s not that technology takes away the zeal out of science, but it carries a expense rider as well as some subtle footprint, thereby raising the concern how we can shift our efforts to some more basic level with a wider participation.

But as I write this, I also wonder what exactly we are talking about as a rigid demarcation between the two domains is really thin, still let us attempt to be a bit precise. Although they are the two sides of the same coin and complementary, a conspicuous difference do exist in that technology tags the affordability question and often leads to a have- have not divide whereas basic science can draw people towards pooled efforts with little resources.

Now while speaking of basic science, we cannot wither the role of technology, as was apparent in the recent pandemic that it was technology that brought out the vaccines and lifesavers and above all the platform that kept us managing and going about. The emphasis here should be not to do away of the process of up-gradation but focus more on the inherent resources that are easily deployable and reachable.

Basic science would involve utilisation of fundamental practices with minimum but use of gadgets, sophistication, chemicals, avoiding heavy deployment of structure or manpower or energy consumption, minimal wastage and above all locally available resources and easy to understand and operate.

Community involvement is achieved best when things are kept fundamental. Sustainability is studied here.

The sustainable goals such as hygienity, drinking water purity & availability, waste management, renewable energy in small scale, small scale supportive agriculture, horticulture and more importantly urban horticulture, recycling, small scale afforestation, water body conservation and revamp, all these are issues which needs to be addressed at almost every pockets of the globe and if properly addressed, will result in not only economic sustainability but also address global challenges such as global warming- climate change, and energy needs.

So now the question is Who when and where to start? The road map would of course have to start at the community level with nodal bodies calling and then involving motivated communicators. The Information & Communication-channels utilised, but not left alone, celebrating commemorative days, science bodies and social organisation all needs to romp in.

The most vitalising factor would be perhaps the active volunteering from secondary education and sometimes college-level students. Science themed stamps and currencies, setting up Information counters at post offices and primary health centres would help in dissemination of information. However for an evangelistic approach, a student and volunteers corpse on the lines of the NCC, or as a side wing to it, maybe raised for the purpose of spreading, demonstration and counselling of scientific practices and may be configured as “ Science Scout Corps”.

Such a task force would also go on to help in times of disaster and other critical times. it can be assigned to take up targeted schemes starting from sensitising street vendors on issues such as hygiene maintenance, waste disposal and scale up to issues such as climate sensitisation on a community scale. For Urban areas they can adopt schemes for demonstration of urban horticulture, energy harvest, waste management, whereas for the rural side (in the Indian Context) on issues like pooled water heating, collective forestry and environment recharge and maybe setting up of common facility centres. The outcome of this exercises should be evaluated seriously and awarded with due grading and citation, and this experience should be weighted as equivalent to professional experience in both the public as well as the private sector. Such experience will not only develop the scientific aptitude of the layman but for the cadets, will be an exposure to the gaps and issues of a community or society thereby enabling them to become good policymakers/social workers or even entrepreneurs. Thereby such a scheme is study worthy.

I would have loved to have been wide inclusive of the rural areas where life is harder than city, yet we need to preserve its prisitinity on a serious scale. Basic science is most essential to be implemented here but would need a studied approach, herby not venturing to details here. However, healthcare and Women health issues needs an address here so also waste management, ecology conservation and climate “recharge”. Application areas such as flood and earthquake-resistant building materials and design utilising regional resources would not just help in achieving sustainability, but also pave the way for the small-scale eco-friendly industry. The recent pandemic has shot up the mask use and thereby production. The same revolution can be harnessed and fine-tuned to develop a base of cottage industry through sensitisation on quality issues. Training on significance of parameters such as pore size, matrix uniformity, material testing, user-friendliness, etc will upgrade local entrepreneurs to global and scientific standards. This skill set will help in the appreciation of importance of the finer parameters and their impact on health and natures also upgrading their quality standards, which will bring a change in their approach to things through skills up-gradation. This process can be streamlined to a local resource-based industrialisation – thought of a cane- bamboo walking crutch?

The successful implementation of any endeavour calls for multifold participation. Every individual effort is a resource but pooled and community efforts are most fruitful and to target this, a few thoughts have been elaborated. Industry houses’ participation would be a good gesture and give impetus. Science culture and dissemination practice should be mandatory projects for department with mass services such as post offices, banks and railways, besides colleges and schools and even private business concerns. A scientifically cultured community is a resilient community and only such communities can achieve economic and overall well-being as has been proved by small nations such as South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand in the wake of the recent pandemic. For vast and populated countries like India, a severe and sincere approach is the need. Everyone needs to realise that it’s in the cradle of a safe, sound, and serene society that attributes such as art and culture can thrive and that is achieved with scientific awareness and savvy. (The writer can be contacted [email protected])