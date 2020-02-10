Being happy and remain happy is not so difficult

By: Salil Saroj

Whenever today’s generation compares themselves to their ancestors, they find them happier and live longer and they find themselves depressed and burdened with responsibilities. However, it is not at all the case that the present generation has less means of being happy or that they do not have treatments to stay healthy. Science and technology have made so much progress that many avenues of recreation have been invented to be happy and medical science has cured many life-threatening diseases, and we have medicines available at affordable prices under generic medicine, but still our children have to wear glasses in their childhood, they do not miss out on committing a heinous crime like suicide by being afraid of little trouble, Hayward relationships. The understanding of relations have almost gone to nadir, many reports of rape come from the same family, the realization of responsibilities is becoming less due to which their social fabric is being broken. And for all these reasons, today’s generation seems to be struggling with serious diseases like mental imbalance and depression.

According to the National Mental Health Survey 2015-16, 10.6 percent of India’s population over 18 years, or about 150 million people are suffering from some form of mental illness. Every sixth Indian needs mental health support. As per Census 2011, there are around 22 lakh 28 thousand psychiatric patients in India, while the Lancet report says that the number of psychiatrists in India is 16.92 million. According to WHO, 7.5 percent (more than 10 crore) of India’s 135 crore population are affected by mental diseases. Studies show that by 2020, 20 percent of India’s population will suffer from some form of mental illness. The rate of self-immolation will also be highest in the age group of 15.29. Remember that about one million people commit suicide every year. Depression has been ranked third among the increasing number of such diseases, which is expected to reach first place by 2030. As far as psychiatrists are concerned, there are 0.3 psychiatrists, 0.07 psychologists and 0.07 social workers per one lakh population in India. In developed countries, there are 6.6 psychiatrists per one lakh population. Talking about mental hospital, in developed countries, on an average there are 0.04 hospitals per one lakh population whereas in India it is only 0.004.

If you know the major reasons for them, then you will be stunned. This is not due to any external problem but internal hollowness, social disintegration and bitterness in family relationships. Psychological reason is considered to be the main reason for psychiatry in today’s time. For example, conflicts in mutual relations, death of a close person, loss of respect, financial loss, divorce, failure of examination or love etc. Socio-cultural conditions are also affecting the person with such diseases at the root of which the person is away from social and recreational activities, loneliness, political, natural or social accidents (such as loot, terror, earthquake, famine, flood, social perception And increasing tendency of obstruction, inflation, unemployment) etc. Other reasons are lack of tolerance, experiences of childhood, and dangerous types of videos. Facing the stressful situations and inability to handle those properly are expected to be responsible for mental illness. It is worth remembering that situations, which a person finds difficult to solve and cope with, are considered stress factors. Stress imposes such requirements and demands on a person, which becomes difficult for the person to fulfill. As a result, the person fails to meet these demands due to mental stress and becomes a victim of psychosis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health in the following terms. “Health is a feeling of physical, mental and social happiness and if any one of these elements is non-existent then the imagination of a healthy human being is nearly impossible.” In India, these three ingredients never get priority and saying health comes last in our discussion will not be an exaggeration. Mental stress or non-social behavior is called insanity and the man is looked upon as outcaste rather providing him/her treatment and he/she is also expelled from society. India has the largest number of disabled people in the world and many of them are born with disabilities because health in their family has never been considered a topic of discussion and this topic has altogether been completely rejected. The biggest of these diseases is – social dissatisfaction and the lack of happiness arising there from. The biggest reason for lack of happiness is greater ambition. The periphery of ambition has become so large that man has forgotten his heart; the realization of self has stopped. And at the end, what survives is a hollow human being transformed into ashes and burnt like cigarettes. And the second biggest reason for not being happy is not being able to give time to self. Till you are not able to give yourself time, you will not know what you want from life and what is the purpose of your life; till then happiness will be only a mirage for you. If happiness were to be met with material things, the human being of today would be the happiest person in the universe, but it is only a fact to demise.

“Your success and happiness is in you. When one door of happiness is closed, another is opened, but we often look at the closed door for a long time and do not see what is open for us.” – Helen Keller

Being happy depends on one’s own will. Someone is so happy in the hut that life is taking a lesson from him. And someone is so sad in the palace that the definition of the palace is being proved wrong. Someone is winning the Olympic medal with one leg and sharing happiness with himself, his society and his country, whereas someone having both legs hurts others along with himself by becoming a mental handicap. This year’s Padma award winner Mohammad Sharif is bringing social consciousness and happiness to by providing respectful final rites to a number of unclaimed corpses but some terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda is surrounded by grief and spread disparity in the entire world. So being happy is our own choice; it cannot be imposed by anyone else. If you want to be happy, then no power in the world can make you sad. Bhutan is a very small country of the world but it tops in the scale of happiness. While America, being such a big country, remains surrounded by so many complications.

Be happy and keep others happy. The world is in great need of happiness. If it keeps decreasing, then one day humans will also be seen floating like a bottle of plastic in a sea like dispelled objects, which will be the biggest defeat of the human species.

“Do the work that brings happiness. The whole universe wills open doors for you where there were walls before.” – Joseph Campbell.

(The writer is an Executive Officer of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, New Delhi)