Being human despite hurdles and pandemics

By: Kinaram Das

From all the religious texts and even the ancient scriptures, one thing is evident that God or an equivalent force created the universe from nothing. In the vast vacuum of this nothingness, what remains as a marvel of creation, has to be our blue planet Earth. Bustling with life, this planet has over the years seen umpteen changes right from its to them our evolution. The planet, as the vedas mention, have every element in perfect balance for us including the earth, wind, water, fire and space. These gifts have enabled us to climb the ladder of evolution and reach to the technological advancements of today.

However, if our history taught us something, it must be the fact that everything in this world comes with its merits and also the demerits. The same goes for us humans, as it would surely be our merit to have evolved to harness the resources of the planet, seek its secrets and even look into space about our planet’s history. Having said this its not only the merits the humans come along with, so much so, it may be said that perhaps we have more demerits than the merits we can talk about. In a recent picture circulated in the internet, people clad in PPE kits were said to have been an example of nature’s revenge. Over the years, we humans have done much to seal the fate of our beautiful planet overdosing it with pollution, plastic waste, over population, etc. The caption of the picture read, “As we wrapped Mother Nature with plastic, it’s now mother nature wrapping us humans in the same.” We have depleted our natural resources faster than the earth could ever generate it, filled the atmosphere with toxic fumes, injected our oceans with sewage and encroached almost every bit of land that favoured life.

Hence in this context, the current Coronavirus pandemic seems to be a boon for not only nature but also mankind. One may wonder, how does the deadly virus that has crippled the human life all across the globe, be considered a boon. But let us for once, rethink that over the years human lifestyle had changed drastically especially in the new millennium. Families were being drawn apart, parks making way for high rises, social gathering meant only in internet, and kids confined to tablets and gaming consoles. In a way, we were losing the touch of what made us humans – relationships, experiences, emotions, etc. The coronavirus, though not entirely in a positive perspective, yet rekindled the human spirit in most of us. It brought us closer to our families and reminded us of the importance of the human touch which perhaps was being lost in the fast paced lives that 21st century brought with it.

However, at the same breath the pandemic has also destroyed economies, rendered many jobless, devastated the tourism sector and took numerous precious lives. Nevertheless, the idea of being human is the very fact to be thrown down and rising back. For all that we know, we have been tested from time to time but came back stronger every time. So let us be this time to introspect on all the wrongdoings we committed upon mother nature and make a fresh start towards a better and coexistent world. Let us keep this spark of knowing that every moment of this beautiful life is precious, always burning within us. For learning and becoming better than what we are – is actually what makes us all human!