Bihar election – 15 years rule vs. 15 years exile

By: Prof Vivek Singh

Bihar assembly elections need to be completed before November 29, 2020. Dates of election have been announced for the 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly. The political backgammon has been laid. All the parties are busy making strategies to toss each other in electoral mathematics. Some are counting the success of their government and some are counting the failure of the government. Nitish Kumar, who has been in power for 15 years, will win this time and take the oath of Chief Minister again or the 15-year exile of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party will end. It will be decided on November 10 after the counting of votes.

The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held on October 28 for 71 seats. The second phase of voting will be held on November 3 for 94 seats. The third and last phase of voting will be held on November 7 for 78 seats. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November. According to Bihar Election Commission, there are 7.29 crore voters in Bihar, out of which 5.11 crore voters are under 50 years of age. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 6 lakh PPE kits, 46 lakh masks, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh gloves have been provided for the smooth conduct the Bihar Assembly elections without any hindrance. More than 1.80 lakh employees will be deployed. To conduct the election in Bihar, more than 1 lakh polling booths have been built this time where voters will be able to cast their votes.

The Bihar election this time is completely different from the previous elections in many ways. The Covid19 Pandemic will have impact on elections and election rallies. This time there will be virtual rallies to attract and inform voters. Parties have to reach their voters through virtual rallies with the help of technology. It will be a challenging task for all the parties of Bihar. Efforts are being made to fight election on development, employment, education, health, roads, electricity, water issues but caste is dominant factor in Bihar’s politics.

Bihar has been the land of political laboratory. The politics of Bihar gives direction to the politics of the country and many states. Muslim, Dalit, Mahadalit, OBC and Savarna cards are played fiercely in Bihar elections. Cultivating the caste equation will be a tough test for all parties in the Bihar elections this time. It is seen for the first time that the constituent parties of the alliance also have constituents. Cultivating the caste equation is a bitter reality of victory in Bihar.

This time both the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) and the NDA have political challenges. While the RJD is finding it difficult to form an ethnic equation, the JDU seems to have a difficult time. Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. Chirag Paswan also attacks on Nitish Kumar. The BJP has no other way than to accompany Ram Vilas Paswan. Jitan Ram Manjhi has not fully opened his card yet. In the last election, the Lalu-Nitish alliance had troubled the BJP-LJP-Manjhi alliance.

Opportunism dominates this time in the Bihar Assembly elections too. The defected leaders are yet to change the party despite the election dates being announced. Talking among the grand alliance and NDA allies about seat sharing is getting worse. The LJP leaders are going to have meeting soon, in which the party will open its cards. So far no consensus has been reached about seat sharing between BJP and LJP. So far, no final decision has been taken between the Congress, RJD and Left parties on seat sharing.

Now it has to be seen which issues are given more consideration in the manifestos of the parties. Nitish Kumar will be the candidate for the chief minister’s post from the NDA, but on the other hand, no announcement has been made or can be made as to who will be the chief ministerial candidate from the grand alliance so far. The Grand Alliance has no mature and experienced leader to be shown as Chief Ministerial candidate.

There is a problem over no. of seats between BJP and LJP. In the grand alliance too, there is a tussle between the Congress and the RJD over seats. Rashtriya Lok Dal Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha has joined hands with BSP.

After the counting of votes on November 10, it will be clear whether the 15-year anti-incumbency will outweigh Nitish Kumar or not. Will Nitish Kumar take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar again after ruling the state for 15 years? Will the 15-year long exile of Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD end or not? The people of Bihar have to decide. This decision of the voters of Bihar will decide the direction of Bihar for the next 5 years.