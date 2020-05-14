Billion lives are in danger

By: Pooja Singh

In ancient times it was a very difficult to connect with those people who were apart from them, so they wanted to stay together and that was their priority but now in this modern day people want to stay on their own, mostly avoiding the gatherings. As we know about slum area people stay there only because they do not have any other choice. The situation of those people are very bad,it is a residential area where dwellings are unfit for human habitation by reasons of dilapidation, overcrowding, lack of ventilation or sanitation facility and having drinking water facilities in unhygienic conditions’. We all want to live a luxurious but this is not possible for the whole population. Billion people stay in slum because of their poor economic condition. Where they do not get any kind of facilities to live a better life.

A slum is usually a highly populated urban residential area consisting mostly of closely packed, decrepit housing units in a situation of deteriorated or incomplete infrastructure, inhabited primarily by impoverished persons. These areas can be refer to dilapidated buildings and buildings that largely exist with broken down men and women who launch an almost hopeless fight to live decently. Thus it is a place where hope is dead. The people who live in the slum areas they are mostly daily labours, whatever they earn in a day that is their food for the day. India is a country where we can see slum areas very easily. Growing pace of urbanization and the lack of affordable housing have resulted in growth of slums in urban India. They are found in all the cities, large and small, old or new, planned or unplanned. The prevalence of slums varies radically across towns/cities of India. In 2011, 65.5 million or 22.5 % population lived in slums which are distributed among 2613 towns/cities. The distribution of slum towns across the states and union territories are not uniform in India. Indian 9 larger states namely Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat enumerated more than 81 % slum population and 1955 slum town. Dharavi is a locality of Mumbai; Maharashtra, India considered being one of the largest slums of Asia. It has an area of just over2.1 square kilometres and the population is about 700,000. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

If we talk about the current situation of these areas then the condition is not at all impressive. This lockdown has become a very big problem for the people there. The rapid spread of corona virus has made practices like social and physical distancing but the term social distancing has no meaning for them who stay in slum areas. Many slum residents live hand-to-mouth which often bring them into close contact with people, they cannot stop working very easily it is not at all affordable for them. People are not at all safe, from last decades they have been fighting for the existence and now they are fighting with an unstoppable virus to live their life. Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi has reported its first case of corona virus on 1 April 2020 and currently the total case reaches 859. So far 21 people have died of complications.

Earlier the number of case was one and now it’s increasing day by day. According to the Maharashtra Health Ministry 1,233 new Covid-19 cases were reported taking the total tally to 16,758. The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 10,714. After taking all the precaution and following all the rules made by the government we are still not able to figure out the solution and stop the virus. The government is trying hard to help the needy as far as possible. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana that was announced by the government of India as part of the covid-19 economic stimulus, more than 20 crore account holders of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, who are women, will receive Rs. 500 per month for the next three months. Along with this 5kgs of rice and wheat will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the next three months. It is expected that it will help to ease the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people in the lower socio-economic strata in India. But to run a family where members are more than five it becomes very problematic. Now the biggest question in front of us that how to stop this virus and when the vaccine will be ready as well as how long the slum residents will be able to follow the guidelines of the government, will they be able to survive in this pandemic situation or where we are going to end up. (The writer is a student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Tezpur University)