Biodiversity Agreements, Human Impact and Conservation

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

The United Nations designated 2011–2020 as the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity and 2021–2030 as the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. David Attenborough once said, ‘It is that range of biodiversity that we must care for – the whole thing – rather than just one or two stars.’ Bio-Diversity is the theme of Environment Day 2020. The natural world is the greatest source of excitement, visual beauty, intellectual interest that makes life worth living. Biodiversity is the variability among living organisms from all sources, including terrestrial, marine, and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part. Biodiversity includes three main types: diversity within species (genetic diversity), between species (species diversity) and between ecosystems (ecosystem diversity). Biodiversity boosts ecosystem productivity where each species, no matter how small, have an important role to play. A larger number of plant species means a greater variety of crops. Greater species diversity ensures natural sustainability for all life forms. Healthy ecosystems clean our water, purify our air, maintain our soil, regulate the climate, recycle nutrients and provide us with food. T h e more we care about our environment, the more it will become less polluted with contaminants and toxins that have a harmful impact on our health. Air pollution can cause respiratory diseases and cancer, among other problems. Now the whole world is reeling under the onslaught of Coronavirus and lockdown.

More than 60 lakhs have been infected worldwide and over 6 lakh have succumbed to death. Earlier there was Ebola. Then there is Amphan or Bulbul to wreck ravages. Now the locusts have come to add insult to injury by devastating fields after fields of crops that may cause food shortage. The term biological diversity was used first in 1916 by J. Arthur Harris in “The Variable Desert,” Scientific American, “The bare statement that the region contains a flora rich in genera and species and of diverse geographic origin or affinity is entirely inadequate as a description of its real biological diversity. In 1975 the term natural diversity was introduced (by The Science Division of The Nature Conservancy in a study, “The Preservation of Natural Diversity. In 1985 According to Edward O. Wilson, the contracted form biodiversity was coined by W. G. Rosen: “The National Forum on BioDiversity was conceived by Walter G. Rosen. Dr. Rosen represented the NRC/NAS throughout the planning stages of the project. Furthermore, he introduced the term biodiversity”. The same year the term “biodiversity” appears in the article, “A New Plan to Conserve the Earth’s Biota” by Laura Tangley. In 1988 the term ‘Biodiversity’ first appeared in a publication. The 1992 United Nations Earth Summit defined “biological diversity” as “the variability among living organisms from all sources, including, ‘inter alia’, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part: this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems”.[58]

This definition is used in the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. A biodiversity hotspot is a region with a high level of endemic species that have experienced great habitat loss. The term hotspot was introduced in 1988 by Norman Myers. While hotspots are spread all over the world, including the Northeast India, the majority are forest areas and most are located in the tropics. Brazil’s Atlantic Forest is considered one such hotspot, containing roughly 20,000 plant species, 1,350 vertebrates and millions of insects, about half of which occur nowhere else. Biodiversity is the result of 3.5 billion years of evolution. Whatever ill effects are envisioned in Corona days of lockdown one good thing that happened is the restoration of healthy natural aspects. The immigrant birds again have returned. Water in the river is less polluted. The forests are greener and the sky is more and more azure blue. This has boosted up the biodiversity of the planet in the last six months. Many industrial materials derive directly from biological sources. These include building materials, fibers, dyes, rubber, and oil. Biodiversity is also important to the security of resources such as water, timber, paper, fiber, and food. As a result, biodiversity loss is a significant risk factor in business development and a threat to long-term economic sustainability. “For a long time, people just thought of biodiversity as saving nature for its own sake,” said Robert Watson, chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Many cultures view themselves as an integral part of the natural world which requires them to respect other living organisms. Popular activities such as gardening, fish keeping and specimen collecting strongly depend on biodiversity. The number of species involved in such pursuits is in the tens of thousands, though the majority do not enter commerce. In an article in the New York Times Brad Plumer says “Fishing nets and ropes are a frequent hazard for olive ridley sea turtles, seen on a beach in India’s Kerala state in January.

A new 1,500-page report by the United Nations is the most exhaustive look yet at the decline in biodiversity across the globe.” In that article he focused on the assessment of the United Nations on Biodiversity loss. Humans are transforming Earth’s natural landscapes so dramatically that as many as one million plant and animal species are now at risk of extinction, posing a dire threat to ecosystems that people all over the world depend on for their survival. Biodiversity is very important for maintaining the balance in the climate change. Now the world is facing threats of extinction for climate change and snows are melting in the South poles of Antarctica region. Climate Change is affecting our area terribly. Fish is dying in river. Immigrant birds are not coming to our zoos including the Alipore Zoo or Kaziranga or Dehing Patkai and other sanctuaries in India. The air pollution is increasing and it causes many endemic diseases. Our people are affected most by climate change especially the heart patients, the senior citizens and children. The mountains of the North and Northeast which are snow capped and fascinating to the visitors are getting warmer and the beauty of the snow capped hills is missing. The rare species of animals and birds are facing threats of extinctions.

Climate change is affecting the immunity power of people. Now they are infected by diseases and virus borne illness. Yes, efforts are constantly there but it is difficult to adjust work. Mills and factories are emitting smoke as usual. India is a land of 140 crores of people and the life in the city is very congested. Shanties are in abundance. It is very difficult to increase awareness of environmental hazards and family life is affected. It is not possible in a poor country like India for people to shift to less polluted areas for better living. People do not have so much money here to take care of such things as climate change and for adjustment to that. They have to stay constantly at one place unless it is mandatory for their job or family needs. So biodiversity can only save us all. Let us celebrate biodiversity on the Environment Day 2020 and continue this celebration round the year.