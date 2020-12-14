By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

One morning, a pickup van entered the Madhukunj housing complex like a thief sneaking into an unknown territory. The bunch of children who’d usually fill the foyer and the front porch, and not allow anyone to come into the complex without their notice, had gone to school at that time. Sandipon knew the children would raise a ruckus seeing him leave the apartment bag and baggage. So, he had chosen the time when they were away, and school time was the best time. He, along with the van driver, shifted all his already packed belongings from the previous night in haste onto the van, and in fifteen minutes, they were done. As the pickup van chugged away slowly, Sandipon just followed it on his bike. It was the morning time. Every household was busy before the office hours. Nobody noticed Sandipon’s departure, except the security man, Bhimbahadur, who dared not ask Sandipon anything, as he hardly talked to him before, and just stared at their going away wide mouthed, a hand on his furrowed forehead.

Actually, Sandipon was regarded as a black sheep in the community. His life style, behaviour, dress-changes, everything was eccentric and irritating. He hardly came close to any family during his three months stay at the apartment. His outward behaviour and seemingly arrogant attitude were indigestible for most of the inhabitants in that housing complex. When there was a gathering inside the building, for most of the time, the centre was Sandipon.

“Yesterday, I saw him in front of a wine shop,” somebody would say, as if nobody in the apartment had touched a drop of alcohol in their lifetime!

“It will disrupt the harmony of the apartment one day,” one would add, as if nobody had quarrelled with his wife without the knowledge of his neighbours!

“Someday, a dangerous situation may arise,” someone would say in apprehension, as if Sandipon had been a most wanted criminal!

“He doesn’t know how to respect the seniors,” as if all the aged parents had enjoyed a blissful life out there, and nobody had treated them unfair!

“He is an antisocial element.” And the conversation would go on. The allegations were uncountable.

They disliked him. Sandipon knew it. But, he wasn’t the kind of boy who would pay heed to all these whispers. Sandipon had studied in a private college in the town, and the apartment where he had stayed, was a rented one.

Interestingly, the children were attracted to him. On the days when he came to his room early in the afternoon, they would fill his room, and convert his place to an area of merriment. He had invented many puzzle games for them, and the children liked to solve them. Sometimes he brought candies for them. Despite the repeated warnings of the parents not to meet him, the children always disobeyed them. The parents feared that their children might acquire some bad traits from him. So they put pressure on the secretary of the complex, Mr Biswas, who’d stayed one floor down Sandipon’s, to talk to the owner of the flat where Sandipon had stayed. The owner of the flat, who resided at Bengaluru, had informed Mr Biswas that Sandipon’s father was a businessman, thrice married. Sandipon was the son from his first wife. When this message was conveyed to the members of the apartment, instead of showing any sympathy, they decided to keep a safe distance from him. Always. In the social gatherings he was the only one left out, uninvited human being.

Sometimes, he tried to tune his guitar after dinner, tried to clear his voice by singing old Kishore Kumar’s songs. His voice was pathetic. At least he shouldn’t have tried singing. There was an old building by the side of Madhukunj Apartment. When he sang from the second floor, his voice went out through the open window, and echoed back from the adjacent building. They had decided that they’d give him a warning.

But they didn’t have to approach him. That problematic Sandipon ultimately left the apartment. Most of the residents let out a sigh of relief. Mr Biswas was happy, because he wouldn’t have to face the pressure as a secretary. But the children were inquisitive. They pestered their parents with questions of Sandipon’s whereabouts. Their parents had to invent fabricated stories, and told them that Sandipon would never return. But the children didn’t believe them. Instead, each evening, they used to gather in front of Sandipon’s apartment, knock at the door, and twist the doorknob in a false hope that at any moment the door would fling open and a smiling Sandipan would appear holding a handful of candies in his outstretched palm.

One night, when Mr Biswas was enjoying a TV serial, his octogenarian father limp walked into the room. His father had been struck with paralysis a few years back, now though almost improved, his gait had never returned to normal. Most of the time he confined himself within his room, his meals were usually served there.

“These days, perhaps, Sandipon isn’t here. I haven’t heard his voice and his guitar playing.” His father said in a broken voice, as he was making his way to a sofa beside his son.

“He has left,” Mr Biswas told him in a cool voice, his eyes fixated on the TV screen.

“What?” The old man’s voice trembled in disbelief. A few horizontal lines deepened on his forehead.

“Sandipan wasn’t a good boy. His leaving has brought peace to the society,” Mr Biswas said firmly, not keeping his eyes off from the serial he was enjoying.

“No, who says?” The old man tried to shout, but his voice was weak. He sank into a nearby sofa.

“He was a very good boy. For most of the evenings, he came to visit me with his guitar, and played some of my favourite Kishore Kumar’s songs.”

Mr Biswas now turned his face to his father. Biswas’ wife, Rini, came in. They were childless.

“Yes, before you two came from the office, he used to leave lest you’d bother me. I could also hear the voices of children drifting from his room, and it also amused me to a great extent.” His father stared vacantly at the roof, trying to bring back Sandipon’s face into his mind.

He continued, “One afternoon, I met him at the doorway. He greeted me with a smile. I asked his name, his family, his home town. He told me everything. I told him to come to our house in his free time, as I was getting bored living alone in daytime.”

Biswas could see the emotions deepening on his father’s face. He just stared at him, hardly finding any proper words to console him.

A boy whose shoulder’s length hair bounced at every step of his walking, and whose face resembled more like a rock star than a student could’ve such type of a caring heart, Mr Biswas couldn’t believe. Perhaps nobody from this apartment would believe it.