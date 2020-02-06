Bodo Accord – A Template for Peace in the Northeast

By: Wasbir Hussain

On January 27, New Delhi succeeded in bringing the curtains down on more than three decades of militancy in one of South Asia’s hottest insurgency theatres. Yes, one is talking about the new Bodo Accord signed by the Government of India and the Assam state government with all the four factions of the rebel National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), the apex student group in the Bodo heartland, and a civil society body, United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO). Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister and ruling BJP strategist Himanta Biswa Sharma, and the current chief of the autonomous Bodo Council Hagrama Mahilary signed the agreement as witnesses. This agreement can be called the Bodoland Territorial Region or BTR Accord as the existing Bodoland Territorial Areas District or BTAD has been renamed as BTR.

The BTR Accord is unique in the sense that this has been the first peace agreement in the Northeast where all the existing insurgent groups in a particular area have put their signatures with a joint commitment to end violence and strive for progress and development. But, what I consider a masterstroke by the central and state government negotiators is their ability and flexible approach in letting the area’s frontline student organisation, the ABSU, be a signatory to the deal. So far, after the 1986 Mizo Accord, at least five major peace agreements have been clinched with insurgent groups, but for the first time a student organisation which had acted as a catalyst and unifier has become a signatory to an accord along with a civil society conglomeration, and all existing insurgent groups active in an area. This could well be a new peace template for the region where it is extremely important for influential local organisations to act as a cementing force where several key rebel players are talking peace with the government and are required to come to a consensus.

After two earlier Bodo agreements-the 1993 Bodoland Autonomous Council or BAC Accord and the 2003 deal with the rebel Bodo Liberation Tigers or BLT-it is clear that the Government this time was keen on a comprehensive settlement of the Bodo issue where the key demand for a separate Bodoland state was given up once and for all in lieu of adequate provisions for the uplift of the Bodo people and their areas of dominance. Despite the 2003 agreement, the demand for a separate Bodo state outside Assam continued to be raised by several frontline Bodo groups including the ruling Bodo People’s Front (BPF), an ally of the BJP in the state, as well as all the rebel NDFB factions, besides the ABSU. Now, the government leaders are saying with the signing of the new Bodo Accord, the demand for a separate Bodo state has been shelved. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for instance, has said with the new Bodo Accord, Assam’s further dismemberment has been prevented. HimantaBiswa Sharma on his part said the demand for a separate Bodoland state now no longer exists.

Let us take a look at what the new Accord itself says on the issue: “…Negotiations were held with Bodo organizations for a comprehensive and final solution to their demands while keeping intact the territorial integrity of the State of Assam.” Since the Accord has made it clear that Assam’s territorial integrity will remain intact, there is no question of its dismemberment to carve out any other state, including a Bodo state. One of the signatories, NDFB leader Gobinda Basumatary, told this writer that since most of the powers and aspirations of people seeking a separate state have been provided for in the new Bodo Accord, there is no need any more to demand a separate state. There was always an apprehensive among the people outside the Bodo belt whether Assam could be further divided to cater to the aspirations of the Bodo people, but the BTR Accord has managed to allay such fears even while attempting to address the demands in the Bodo heartland.

It is important to take a close look at what the Accord provides for. Apart from more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers, the BTR will now see exchange of villages. A Commission headed by a retired judge will be set up to work out a mechanism for inclusion of villages with a majority tribal population, contiguous to the present Bodo Council area, into the BTR. Similarly, villages with a majority non-tribal population currently under the Bodo Council, but contiguous to non Sixth Schedule areas (meaning areas outside the Council jurisdiction); will be excluded from the Council. This is expected to address the issues of both tribals currently outside the Bodo Council as well as non-tribals currently living within the Council. While the tribals outside the Council but living in its vicinity will get to enjoy all the benefits of a Sixth Schedule autonomous council the moment they come in, the non-tribals going out of the Council would be able to contest any elections more easily in areas outside the Council. After the areas within the Bodo Council are altered, the government could consider reorganizing the districts. Eventually, this may lead to delimitation of constituencies.

Again, from 40 seats, the BTR Council will now have 60 seats. Up to 16 of these 60 seats could be open seats, meaning seats where non-tribals can also contest elections. Besides, there will be six nominated members in the BTR Council, including two women members and two from unrepresented communities. Therefore, for anyone to think that non-tribals have no reservations in the new BTR Accord is unfounded. If one takes into account the 15 or 16 open seats and the six nominated members, one third of the total 60 seats in the BTR Council will be actually open seats.

Other significant provisions of the new accord is the decision to set up a Bodo-Kachari Welfare Council for ‘focussed development’ of Bodo villages located outside the Bodo Council area, and declaring Bodo language in Devnagri script as an associate official language of Assam. Besides, measures for protection of the Bodo language and culture and setting up several institutions of higher and technical education have also been provided in the Accord.

That the Government meant business to grant the BTR Council adequate powers can be seen in the provision in the Accord that says there would be amendments to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to “improve the financial resources and administrative powers of BTC…” The deal has also made it mandatory for the Assam government to earmark an amount of Rs 250 crore per annum for a period of three years for development of areas under the BTR Council. The Centre will contribute an equal amount of Rs 250 crore per annum for the same period. Apart from rehabilitation measures for the 1615 surrendered NDFB militants (they surrendered on January 30), the Accord talks about recruiting Bodo youth in the Army and paramilitary to increase their representation in the forces.

On the whole, the new Bodo Accord has many firsts and it can well be taken as a peace template as and when the Government pushes its peace efforts in states like Manipur, for instance, where, too, there is a strong civil society presence which could well assist efforts at ending militancy. (WasbirHussain, a former Member of the National Security Advisory Board, is Executive Director of the Centre for Development and Peace Studies, a Guwahati-based research think-tank).