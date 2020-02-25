Bodo Peace Accord: Will it bring a new dawn in Bodoland?

By: Gendra Galla Narzinary

Bodo peace accord has been a buzzword in recent times post peace pact signed on January 27 last in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. It made headlines in regional and national media as well. Latest accord, third in its series, is signed after 17 years of second agreement in a row. The accord, if it succeeds, will bring the end of insurgency and violence in hitherto boiling Bodo heartland. Apart from new wave of peace transition in Bodo inhabited hinterland Assam, the accord transfuses prism of peace in entire Northeast India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a post-agreement celebration on February 7 in Kokrajhar which was his first visit in Assam post Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) that invited heated protests. Latest accord what is being said historic agreement, to him, marks a new era of peace.

The Bodos had been demanding a separate state to be settled on northern bank of the mighty river Brahmaputra in Assam. Plains Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA)-a political party formed in 1966 now defunct, demanded a separate Udayachal state. In this move PTCA, apart from the Bodos’ support, got support of other tribals and non-tribals as well. However, the party failed to materialize its dream and left dilapidated. As a result, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU)-a powerful students’ body formed in 1967, launched a democratic movement for achieving a full-fledged Bodoland state under the leadership of Upendra Nath Brahma in 1987. He led a democratic fight for the rights and privileges of once neglected and downtrodden Bodo community. The Bodos believed in his leadership and thought Bodoland would be in practical someday. But his untimely demise in 1990 left the Bodos orphaned.

However, the tryst with demand for separate Bodoland state did not always go along democratic path. It encountered with violence post formation of rebel groups of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) formed in 1986 and Bodo Liberation Tigers Force (BLT) formed in 1996. These shifted the axis of Bodoland demand to violence entangled in intra-ethnic and inter-ethnic killings claiming over five thousand lives in over five decades of long struggle.

ABSU and Bodo People’s Action Committee (BPAC) signed first peace accord in 1993 with Assam government which accorded Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC). Again, BLT inked tripartite second peace accord with Central and State governments in 2003. This agreement accorded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)-an autonomous administrative entity created under the provision of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. It, having jurisdiction in four contiguous districts viz., Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri what is called Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts (BTAD) in Assam, possesses the legislative, executive and administrative powers on almost forty policy areas. Primary objectives of this self-governing body are to fulfil economic, educational, socio-cultural uplifts and preservation of land rights within its ambit.

Moot question is: why did accords fail? BAC miserably failed as it delivered little. The agreement remained only in paper. NDFB rejected it as a mere piece of paper. Failure of BAC led birth of another militant outfit BLT. Even BTC couldn’t fulfil the political aspirations of the Bodos. Despite having powers to legislate, execute and administer, Assam government’s cabinet uses veto power on Bills the council assembly passes and thereby prevents them to be Acts. Vital legislations including education passed by council assembly did not become Acts. Moreover, the police and general administration do not come under the control of autonomous government. Concerned governments never had been committed in delivering true autonomy as intended. Again, ABSU and NDFB were not part of second peace deal. These shortcomings led continued movement for Bodoland even post 2003.

The signatories of latest accord are ABSU, all factions of NDFB and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO)-a civilian pressure group fighting for political rights of the Bodos living outside the present council. The accord is said to be final and comprehensive to solve long pending Bodo problems for lasting solution in the troubled periphery of Bodo areas in Assam. It is expected that it would usher a new dawn of prosperity coupled with inclusive development in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)-the outcome of latest agreement that is rechristened from existing BTC with enhancement of council seats from 40 to 60. Out of 40 elected, 30 seats were reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), 5 reserved for non-tribals and 5 open for all communities. As seats are increased to 60 in BTR, there is possibility of either more seats reserved for non-tribals or open for all communities. Again there will be 6 more nominated candidates from unrepresented communities of whom minimum 2 are women. This composition merits to be said somewhat above the weak shared-rule model of autonomy. The agreement also provides the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Council for what is stated to be ‘focused development’ in Bodo inhabited areas outside the present council. BTR is not a separate state but a state of Bodoland within the state of Assam having more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers than hitherto BTC used to enjoy. The territorial integrity of Assam is preserved through this peace accord ending over fifty years of demand for Bodoland. Nonetheless, it is premature to say that demand for Bodoland state is put in complete end. Political pundits say BTR does not take long time to be a state. There will be definitely political and democratic pressures for the same.

Recent accord, what ABSU says is a measure of conflict resolution for ending the armed conflicts and creating arms-free Bodo society. These objectives are met due to the idea of abjuring armed struggle and embracing the path of peace and non-violence shown by all factions of NDFB. However, apprehension exists among stakeholders that the accord may end up sub-optimal like previous accords. Success of the accord, the students’ body believes, depends on the sincerity of governments in expediting the implementation of all clauses of the accord in letter and spirit. For that matter, a joint monitoring committee including ABSU would be set up to check whether the implementation runs in right direction within specific time frame.

Commentators have commented that signing of latest accord is a damage control exercise of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP alliance government in Assam in the aftermath of vehement protests against the CAA. As there is anti-incumbency syndrome, analysts say the peace pact is an act done by incumbent government desperately to appease the people. However, politics leading to the Bodo agreement is above the appeasement politics. The Bodo society has been always in supreme commitment to end the struggle with arms in hands. What is interesting to see is that all factions of NDFB often rival to each other otherwise hitherto in one basket put their signatures in accord. It is true that appeasement politics is being played in Assam due to anti-CAA protests. Assam government announced three autonomous councils each for Koch-Rajbongshi, Moran and Muttock last year. Also, it promised to impose Assamese as a compulsory subject in all medium of schools except present Bodo council areas and Barak Valley which is in imminent to face a backlash.

Again, there is discontent from Oboro (non-Bodo) organisations over new dispensation. They argue that they had been neglected in existing council for almost 17 years. They are worried as non-tribal villages had been included in it. However, State minister and BJP strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma says new accord would give them a sigh of relief as a reorganisation commission would be set up to study the feasibility of exclusion of non-tribal villages from existing council contiguous to non-Sixth Schedule area and inclusion of tribal inhabited villages contiguous to existing council. Exclusion of villages, however, cannot be done on mere wish of Oboro organisations. There are already discontents from distinct peace loving communities against Oboro organisations at their unholy clubbing. Oboro is a threat to identity of distinct communities in long-run.

Amidst apprehensions, the jubilant Bodos welcomed the agreement and peace packages. For them, ending fight with arms for aspirations is greatest achievement. 1,615 militants of all factions of NDFB laid down their arms at a function organised in Guwahati on January 30-the death anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The agreement gets rid the Bodo society of militancy and ends the gun culture.

Despite being hailed as a historic peace accord, several pertinent questions arise. Will latest peace accord bring the permanent solution of Bodo problems? Will BTR be really empowered to legislate in its political decisions on important subjects? A new dawn in Bodoland depends on the commitments of governments in executing all the clauses of agreement and at delivering true autonomy as intended.