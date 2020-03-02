Book Club: An Educative Pastime

Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Mark Twain managed to have books but could not procure a book shelf. But if there was a book club, he could manage without book shelf. In a book club, members can meet anywhere — be it coffee shop or restaurant.

A book club is a need of the hour when reading habit is on the wane in this overmuch digitalisation. Book club concept needs to be more widened to include more things than the books. In India and other countries where literacy rate is low book clubs in localities can improve the situation. ‘Give one read ten’ – can be a golden rule for starting a club in any locality. Book club should stress on enrolling young members who are more engaged in Google searches and other networks digitally. The touch of a real book can vitalise our cravings for knowledge. It gives a real feel of the experience.

Reading a book of Mark Twain holding it on hand with a mug of hot cappuccino can be one of the most refreshing and entertaining occasions for any reader. Sometimes book club can encourage lively chit-chat on literature poetry fiction and on current issues in a separate zone in the room without disturbing the readers over there. Book Club is easy to start but is difficult to maintain its regular activities. Interaction among the members is to be fruitful for making book reading a meaningful as well as a refreshing experience. The word club usually brings to our mind a light gossip sensation which is not allowed in the library which is mostly for serious reading. But even book club too can be a serious engagement with books provided the members give their good efforts and labour. It is unfortunate that in some book clubs in the USA the new entrants are regarded as interlopers. The group biased mentality is very harmful and it hinders the growth of a book club. If all the readers contribute regularly new books then the book club experience will be the best enjoyable for dissemination of currently updated information. Book Club should keep journals and magazines that contain current topics. Newspapers of the locality should be kept along with the mainstream papers. It should not allow narrow politicking that vitiates the atmosphere.

In India book lovers are organising book clubs. In Delhi Book Club which is more than a reading centre there are enthusiastic people who organise events for promoting knowledge and entertainment. Delhi Book Lovers was founded in 2012 and now more than 2100 members have joined it. These clubs are akin to discussion clubs where like-minded people meet and exchange their views. They promote books they have read. It is a whole new congregation of book lovers where books of every genre are read and discussed. In these days of digital addiction book clubs spread reading habit. Book clubs organise workshop on writing, debates and other literary festivals. The Novel Ideas was founded in 2011 by an investment banker named Sunil Sharma. The idea of creating this club hit his mind when he decided to get back to reading on his way back to India. It has now 300 members each one of whom selects a book and the members meet in a coffee shop or restaurant. Mumbai too does not lag behind as it has one very good book club named Bound Together where one may get all types of books from autobiographical to fun and fiction books even old classic. Every month the members assemble in South Bombay cafes and organise events. Bangalore Book Club was founded long back in 2009 and its members till today sit together each Saturday at 4 pm. Unfortunately Kolkata or Guwahati or Dibrugarh where many book lovers reside and who use libraries, have not yet founded any book club.

A book club stimulates a sense of confidence for self-expression, boosts friendship among readers and encourages new writers in a better and real way than in social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Whatsapp. They can share ideas without being foolish and will be heard by all. Book clubs ensure a break from monotonous life. Many suffer from depression but the environment of the club can promote positivity and optimism which help a person to revive from negativity. The Book Clubs let us connect with trending happenings around the globe.

(Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee is Associate Professor and Head of Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College Kolkata. He may be reached at profratanbhattacharjee@gmail.com)