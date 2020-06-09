Boon or bane: Coronavirus impact on environment

By: Shilpa Roy

I t has been all over the media for months now that “Nature has hit the reset button”, “Nature is healing” and it may seem to all that COVID-19 has led to a resurgence of nature, but is the picture really so rosy? In the lockdown, pollution level and carbon emissions decreased, but will these changes be actually a boon for the environment? While the death toll has mounted from a single case in Wuhan to a global pandemic, humans have been forced indoors, even as nature seemed to reboot. It was like a glimpse of what the world might look without fossil fuels. Pollution in New York reduced by nearly 50% because of measures to contain the virus, in China by 25%, in Europe satellite images showed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions fading away over northern Italy. There’s clear water all over Venice, blue skies over Delhi, Himalayas seen from Punjab and animals seen roaming freely in lockdown, but the grim reality is these changes are temporal. If we turn the pages of history we will see that when emissions fell sharply after a pandemic or recession, there is often a rocketing rebound of emissions that leads to devastating consequences. This is an ephemeral healing moment for nature as emissions will rise higher than the previous levels when economic activities gain momentum. Gina McCarthy, former head of the US Environmental Protection Agency says, “This isn’t the way we would’ve wanted things to happen. This is just a disaster pointing out the underlying challenges we face. It is not something to celebrate”.

IMPACT ON WASTE

Volumes of unrecyclable waste have risen, severe losses in agriculture as well as fisheries have led to generation of huge quantities of organic waste; local waste problems have emerged and the less reported has been the dramatic rise in medical waste and packaging from online shopping. With unprecedented sales, Amazon announced it would hire 1, 00,000 new employees to meet demand. With the citize n s scared to leave the house there has been a surge in demand for online shopping . The huge demand for disposable medical products such as single use gloves, surgical masks and empty IV bags has created huge deluge of medical waste. In Wuhan, the volume of medical waste is reported to have risen from 40 to 240 tons a day. As this waste is left to decay, levels of methane emissions, a greenhouse gas from decaying products are expected to rise sharply in the crisis and immediate post-lockdown months. There is insurmountable surge in solid medical waste and this is not only an environmental issue, but it puts the life workers employed for waste collection and disposal at risk.

ECOSYSTEM AT RISK

The natural ecosystem and wildlife are also at risk during this coronavirus pandemic. Environmental protection workers in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are required to stay at home during lockdown, leaving these areas unmonitored and prone to poaching. The rhino killing in Assam‘s Kaziranga National Park, the increase in poaching of wild jaguars and pumas in Columbia and endangered species in countries across Asia and Africa are glaring examples of how wildlife is in threat. WWF is concerned about the effect of removal of surveillance measures on many important fish stocks. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose to 30% in March. Climate crisis has been ticking around and certain steps taken by the authorities are putting biodiversity at higher risk. What has raised eyebrows of concern is the Indian government’s approval to coal mining in Assam’s Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Berejiklian government’s nod to coal mining under one of the Greater Sydney’s reservoirs, in New South Wales.

A NEW FUTURE

The real challenge now lies on reviving the pre-existing climate friendly trends. Despite a temporary decline in global carbon emission, the International Energy Agency has warned that the economic loss fuelled by coronavirus may prevent companies and other stakeholders from investing in “Go Green” policy. There may be considerable decrease in public transport due to fear of contagion and reliance on individual cars, which will significantly increase the pollution levels. However efforts from all quarters will bear fruit – companies can reduce business travels, opt for video conferencing to achieve the same results; people can prioritize health and family bonds by choosing to stay home rather than vacationing and travelling, cultivate positive habits, cut down on food waste and luxuries. Meanwhile global conferences like the Cop26 UN have been postponed, Greta Thunberg has urged for digital activism in place of physical protests. UN leaders, scientists and activists are stressing on green jobs and clean energy. The pandemic has demonstrated the deadly consequences of ignoring expert warnings; it has also showed how pollution lowers our resistance to diseases. As the UN’s environment chief, Inger Andersen puts it, “Nature is sending us a message that if we neglect the planet, we put our survival at risk”. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have witnessed how things changed, this would perhaps be the outcome had the environmental policies been put in place since the first Earth Day in 1970, where 20 million Americans rallied in support of anti-pollution measures. If we return to pre-pandemic lifestyle, oblivious to what harm we are doing to nature, we should brace ourselves for another pandemic. The challenges posed by COVID-19 are huge but they will soon pass, but let us pledge to not return to our pre-pandemic ways of life and re-chart our course. To quote Thomas Lovejoy, an ecologist: “We bulldoze into the last remaining places in nature and then are surprised when something like this happens. We have done this to ourselves by our continual intrusion into nature”. We shouldn’t have waited for a crisis like this to teach us how to nurture and love Mother Nature. So on this World Environment Day, let us make this celebration of nature’s healing a long lasting one rather than temporary.