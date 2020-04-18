Build up immunity to fight against diseases

By: Dr Jagadindra Raychoudhury

Since the inception of the world many new things have emerged knowingly or unknowingly. Human beings have become more prominent in nature amongst the other creatures. They have a tendency to keep aside and not giving any importance to the original creature of nature. Besides other organisms, different verities of microbes or viruses persisted in nature long back and from time to time erupted as an epidemic when human behavior changed during the Neolithic period around 12,000 years ago. It happened because human beings developed more densely populated agricultural communities. This allowed viruses to spread rapidly and subsequently became epidemic. When viruses in the plants and livestock increased, it had a great impact on human being as well because human communities mostly depend upon it and as a result devastating consequences spread out. .

Small pox and measles viruses were the oldest one that infected human. It first appeared in Europe and North Africa thousand years ago but when it spread out no natural resistance was there, as a result millions of people died in the form of epidemic. It was Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner who developed vaccine to eradicate the viral infection. Later on, many more viruses evolved like influenza virus, Marburg virus, Ebola virus, Nipah virus, rabbis, HIV, hanta virus, dengue, rotavirus and so forth. Now, the latest virus is Corona virus, called COVID 19 which spread across the globe and infected human population at a large scale. The symptoms of the infected people experience with mild to moderate respiratory illness which happen to occur especially to older people those who have underlying medical problem like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer etc. The best way to protect ourselves from this deadly disease, keeping distance from one another, washing hands frequently or using an alcohol rub and avoid touching face. COVID 19 spread primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from nose when an infected person coughs and sneezes.

The best way to fight against any infectious diseases is to increase our immunity system. As Ayurveda experts have given more emphasis to use medicinal herbs like amla, giloy, shilajit, neem, etc. Besides these it is also extended that eating of a tablespoon of chywamprash daily enhances the immune system. If we trace the concept of Ayurveda system in ancient India, one name that comes to our mind is Charaka who lived mostly in the 3rd century. He was the pioneer of contributor of Ayurveda and known as father of Indian medicine. He studied at the University of Taxila and practiced there. As per Indian heritage and Ayurveda, prevention of all types of diseases has a more prominent place than treatment, including restructuring the life style.

The most important part of our present life style depends upon the food habits. No doubt, people of distant past ate flesh of different animals but changed food habits to vegetables. Now a days, Palaeodictician recommends our plate should be with red meat and fats keeping aside of carbohydrates but it accelerates and would set up for heart attacks. The most striking part about human diet is just how variable they have been and the adaptations that have taken place. In this context, the American evolutionary biologist Mariene Zuk in her book ‘Paleofantasy’ contents that these dietary adaptations are not fixed on what our ancestor ate in canes sometime in the past.

The dietary pattern of Indian sages and saints approach towards eating is very pure, satvik and simple as available in nature. It is based on two main principles i.e. not causing any suffering to any other living creature and not destabilizing the physiological system affecting digestive, nervous and endocrine system. That is why their food selection was very important, they would never over-indulge nor allow themselves to be influenced by the sense of sight, smell and taste. On the other hand, they believed that on the basis of spirituality the quality of food, the manner of eating affects the state of human mind directly. It is to be mentioned that food that has been prepared by killing animals carries a karmic debt that becomes a burden on the human soul. Besides the food habits Indian saints were also practicing yoga regularly. It is also known to us that Adiyogi Shiva was regarded as the patron god of yoga, meditation and arts. The regular practicing of yoga helps us in increasing flexibility, muscle strength, respiration, maintaining a balanced metabolism, weight reduction and protection from injury etc.

In this 21st century men and women are very much conscious of their diet. As a result, today we see every other individual are following some kind of a diet pattern, depending upon the goals they wish to achieve in terms of their weight loss and well being. But mostly the concept has been deviated when food or drink consumed under a state of tension, anxiety, depression, anger or fear which carries a toxic load that gradually gives way to physical disorder like acidity, hypertension, ulcer, diabetes and arterial plaques etc. Now, question arises how does one save oneself from these miseries? The answer is very simple; one should prepare their food for their own well being with meditative state of feelings of love and detachment, thereby our soul and body.

The human atrocity towards nature may create many more germs and those who are freely moving in and around us. Whenever they get a chance to set a proper substratum, immediately they attack us prior to the strength of immunity. It is already mentioned that immunity has to be build up by an individual himself with a balanced diet, proper regular exercise etc. so that ordinary germ cannot harm a person concerned. No doubt, WBC (white blood corpuscle) has also the capacity to fight against any foreign particles especially harmful one to some extent but fails if it appears different to the symptoms of disease.

If a person builds up his immunity to a stronger position then less harmful effect will be shown to the person concerned. But this time the most deadly virus i.e. the novel coronavirus , COVID 19 which silently spreads from one person to another by touching each other and becomes apparent after fourteen days or more. In this regard, definitely the defence mechanism of the body has completely failed and as a result the deadly disease appeared which not only kills the patient but also doctors, nurses etc, who have come in contact with it. As the disease has spread out across the globe so various scientists are undergoing research in many more advanced laboratories to find out the vaccine for this deadly coronavirus. Now, the only way to maintain precautionary measures are by frequently washing our hands, keeping a meter distance from one another, unnecessarily touching face or eyes and staying indoors except those with any other important business. We are very much optimistic that the proper vaccine/medicine will be invented in near future for the benefit of the human race. (The writer is a Guwahati based educationist, author and media columnist)